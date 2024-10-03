Police to be investigated following death of driver on rural road near Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Police to be investigated following death of driver on rural road near Inverness

Officers have confirmed that a person died following a vehicle fire south of Daviot on Wednesday.

By Ross Hempseed
Police have confirmed a person has died due to the incident. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Police have confirmed a person has died due to the incident. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The driver of a vehicle which left a Highland road and caught fire has died.

The incident occurred on the B851 near Littlemill near the road’s junction with the A9 Inverness to Perth road just south of Daviot.

The car left the road and fell down a nearby ditch.

Emergency services were initially called to the scene at around 11.20am on Wednesday, October 2.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deployed three appliances to extinguish the initial vehicle fire and were asked to return later that day as the vehicle had began smoking again.

Emergency services were present at the scene. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The road was closed for most of Wednesday and into Thursday as police carried out extensive inquiries into what occurred.

Now, police have confirmed that the driver of the vehicle died.

The force has also referred itself to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) for investigation.

Pirc carries out independent investigations into “certain incidents involving the police”.

On its website, the independent body says its aim “is to secure public confidence in policing in Scotland”.

A police spokesperson said: ““We are investigating the death of the driver of a vehicle which left the carriageway of the B851 near Inverness shortly after 11.20am on Wednesday, October 2.

“Inquiries remain ongoing. The circumstances have been referred to The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”

A spokesperson for the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner said: “We have received and are currently assessing a referral from Police Scotland in relation to an incident on the B851 near Daviot on Wednesday, October 2.”

When asked if the police had been pursuing the vehicle prior to the incident, they said this was not the case.

