Police to be investigated following death of driver on rural road near Inverness

The driver of a vehicle which left a Highland road and caught fire has died.

The incident occurred on the B851 near Littlemill near the road’s junction with the A9 Inverness to Perth road just south of Daviot.

The car left the road and fell down a nearby ditch.

Emergency services were initially called to the scene at around 11.20am on Wednesday, October 2.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deployed three appliances to extinguish the initial vehicle fire and were asked to return later that day as the vehicle had began smoking again.

The road was closed for most of Wednesday and into Thursday as police carried out extensive inquiries into what occurred.

Now, police have confirmed that the driver of the vehicle died.

The force has also referred itself to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) for investigation.

Pirc carries out independent investigations into “certain incidents involving the police”.

On its website, the independent body says its aim “is to secure public confidence in policing in Scotland”.

A police spokesperson said: ““We are investigating the death of the driver of a vehicle which left the carriageway of the B851 near Inverness shortly after 11.20am on Wednesday, October 2.

“Inquiries remain ongoing. The circumstances have been referred to The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”

A spokesperson for the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner said: “We have received and are currently assessing a referral from Police Scotland in relation to an incident on the B851 near Daviot on Wednesday, October 2.”

When asked if the police had been pursuing the vehicle prior to the incident, they said this was not the case.