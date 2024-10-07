Police hunt for driver of silver car who could hold key to Inverness ‘serious crash’

Officers are looking for the driver of a silver car who may have crucial information about a ‘serious crash’ in Inverness.

A pedestrian was struck by a red Mazda3 car on Thornbush Road shortly after 5.20pm on Friday, 27 September.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 71-year-old woman, was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment, where she remains in serious but stable condition after more than 10 days.

The occupants of the Mazda were not injured.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old male driver of the car was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

Police have confirmed the investigation into the crash remains open.

Officers have now revealed that they are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a silver car that was in the area at the time of the crash.

Police look for key witness of serious Inverness crash

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this crash are ongoing, and we are appealing for anyone with information of the movements of all parties involved prior to the collision to come forward.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw a red Mazda 3 car being driven or the pedestrian walking prior to the collision please get in touch.

“We are also particularly keen to speak with the driver of a silver car that was in the area at the time of the crash.

“If you have any information or dash cam footage that could assist our investigation, please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2694 of 27 September.”