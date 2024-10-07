Police hunt for driver of silver car who could hold key to Inverness ‘serious crash’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Police hunt for driver of silver car who could hold key to Inverness ‘serious crash’

A 71-year-old woman remains in a serious condition 10 days after the collision on Thornbush Road.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Police block Thornbush Road in Inverness following collision.
Police cordoned off Thornbush Road in Inverness following the collision involving a car and a pedestrian. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Officers are looking for the driver of a silver car who may have crucial information about a ‘serious crash’ in Inverness.

A pedestrian was struck by a red Mazda3 car on Thornbush Road shortly after 5.20pm on Friday, 27 September.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 71-year-old woman, was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment, where she remains in serious but stable condition after more than 10 days.

The occupants of the Mazda were not injured.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old male driver of the car was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

Police have confirmed the investigation into the crash remains open.

Officers have now revealed that they are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a silver car that was in the area at the time of the crash.

Police look for key witness of serious Inverness crash

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this crash are ongoing, and we are appealing for anyone with information of the movements of all parties involved prior to the collision to come forward.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw a red Mazda 3 car being driven or the pedestrian walking prior to the collision please get in touch.

“We are also particularly keen to speak with the driver of a silver car that was in the area at the time of the crash.

“If you have any information or dash cam footage that could assist our investigation, please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2694 of 27 September.”

More from Inverness

Holm, Inshes, Balloch and Crown primary schools were among the most popular in Inverness. Image: Mhorvan Park/Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
REVEALED: The most in-demand schools in Inverness
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a football yob and a stalker’s pizza delivery
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A company director elbowed a man on the face in a case of apparent mistaken identity in a nightclub. Bruce Campbell, 24, lashed out at Eihmin Hudson on the dance floor at Berkeley Suite in Glasgow's Charing Cross on July 2 2023. Campbell, a director of a roofing company in Inverness, attacked barista Mr Hudson, believing that he had touched his girlfriend. However, a friend of Mr Hudson told a court that it may have been another man in the victim's company who was to blame Picture shows; Inverness roofing contractor Bruce Campbell (director of Campbell and Son Roofing Limited) - DOB: 22/02/2000 . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Inverness roofer elbowed clubber he thought had touched his girlfriend
Grant Street in Inverness. Image: Google Maps.
Man attacked on Grant Street in Inverness
Facade of Tesco Extra and Dobbies store.
Tesco promises jobs for staff affected by Inverness Dobbies closure
2
Of course, the search for Alistair Wilson's murderer must not end. But who can have any faith that Police Scotland will ever make an arrest, writes Euan McColm.
Euan McColm: Who has any faith Police Scotland will ever solve the Nairn banker…
Inverness Sheriff Court.
'Screams' from Inverness mum's home and son had 'blood on hands', jury told
The number of police houses in the Highlands is falling.
Inverness has just ONE police house left - and it's up for sale
Steven and Barbara Crook and Old Town Curiosities shop
Inverness antique shop owner retires after years of ‘bringing happiness’ to curious customers
Inverness Justice Centre.
Son denies New Year's Day attempted murder of elderly Inverness mum

Conversation