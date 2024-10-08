Home Bargains reveal what customers can expect from new Dingwall store ahead of opening weekend

Home Bargains have revealed exactly what customers can expect from their new store in Dingwall.

The store will officially open on Tulloch Road at 8am on Saturday, October 12.

With the company investing approximately £5 million into the new store, new manager Robert McMillan said he is ‘thrilled’ to be able to provide 55 new jobs to the area.

He said: “I am thrilled to be opening the new store in Dingwall providing 55 new jobs and looking forward to serving the local and surrounding communities.”

What can shoppers expect?

The store will offer shoppers a range of products, including sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh, chilled and frozen food.

There will also be a range of homeware products, as well as health and beauty essentials.

An instore bakery will also be offering a variety of sweet and savoury treats.

Mr McMillan added: “Dingwall will be a great location for us, and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

Despite the store being close to Tesco and Lidl, developers said the site would be great for the economic and social development of the area.

Home Bargains shop to give Dingwall an economic boost

The Press and Journal previously reported on the construction of the new Dingwall shop last year.

In a statement to Highland Council during the planning process, developers said the location would “encourage shared trips” to other businesses.

It added: “The proposed development will contribute to the economic and social development of the area by providing complementary retail facilities and new employment opportunities for local residents.”

As one of the UK’s largest family-run retailers, the new Dingwall store will join over 600 outlets across the UK.

Opening approximately 50 stores a year, Home Bargains says it is “bucking current trends” in the industry.