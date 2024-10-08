Home Bargains reveal what customers can expect from new Dingwall store ahead of opening weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Bargains reveal what customers can expect from new Dingwall store ahead of opening weekend

The discount chain has invested £5 million into the new store on Tulloch Road.

By Ena Saracevic
The new store is opening this weekend. Image: Home Bargains.
The new store is opening this weekend. Image: Home Bargains.

Home Bargains have revealed exactly what customers can expect from their new store in Dingwall.

The store will officially open on Tulloch Road at 8am on Saturday, October 12.

With the company investing approximately £5 million into the new store, new manager Robert McMillan said he is ‘thrilled’ to be able to provide 55 new jobs to the area.

He said: “I am thrilled to be opening the new store in Dingwall providing 55 new jobs and looking forward to serving the local and surrounding communities.”

What can shoppers expect?

The store will offer shoppers a range of products, including sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh, chilled and frozen food.

There will also be a range of homeware products, as well as health and beauty essentials.

An instore bakery will also be offering a variety of sweet and savoury treats.

Mr McMillan added: “Dingwall will be a great location for us, and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

Despite the store being close to Tesco and Lidl, developers said the site would be great for the economic and social development of the area.

Barren site before it was transformed into the new Dingwall Home Bargains store.
The site has been transformed into the new Home Bargains store in Dingwall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Home Bargains shop to give Dingwall an economic boost

The Press and Journal previously reported on the construction of the new Dingwall shop last year.

In a statement to Highland Council during the planning process, developers said the location would “encourage shared trips” to other businesses.

It added: “The proposed development will contribute to the economic and social development of the area by providing complementary retail facilities and new employment opportunities for local residents.”

As one of the UK’s largest family-run retailers, the new Dingwall store will join over 600 outlets across the UK.

Opening approximately 50 stores a year, Home Bargains says it is “bucking current trends” in the industry.

