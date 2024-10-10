A82 reopens after crash near Invermoriston

Drivers were being diverted away from the A82 this morning after a crash near Invermoriston.

The incident happened on the Inverness to Fort William road between Invermoriston and Drumnadrochit.

Traffic was restricted at Alltsigh, on the banks of Loch Ness, shortly after 8am this morning.

Traffic Scotland reported the route was restricted to motorists in both directions for around two hours following the incident.

The A82 has since reopened.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries are unknown at this time.

Police Scotland confirmed they have no record of the incident.