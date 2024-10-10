Married at First Sight: Aviemore make-up artist weds stranger on TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Married at First Sight: Aviemore make-up artist weds stranger on TV

Sionainn Carmichael made her debut on the E4 show this week.

By Ellie Milne
Sionainn Carmichael
Sionainn Carmichael appears in the new series of Married at First Sight. Image: E4.

A make-up artist who was born and bred in Aviemore has married a stranger on TV.

Sionainn Carmichael made her debut on Married at First Sight on E4 during Tuesday night’s episode.

The 30-year-old was paired Manchester bin man Ryan Livesey in the final wedding of series nine.

Sionainn – pronounced Shannon – now lives and works as a make-up artist in Glasgow but spent most of her life in the Highlands.

“I grew up in Aviemore and spent my weekends in The Vault rather than skiing, she told the Strathspey and Badenoch Herald.

“I left to study make-up artistry in Glasgow when I was 20 and returned for a short time after lockdown, but I always knew I needed to be back in the city.

“At the same time, I can say I have a new appreciation for the Highlands being a visitor rather than a resident.”

Sionainn makes debut on Married at First Sight

Sionainn Carmichael
Sionainn Carmichael is the final bride of series nine. Image: E4.

Sionainn has to keep all the details of the show under wraps until the series ends its run but promised viewers have “a lot to look forward to”.

She added: “God knows what my lovely late dad Stevie would have thought about me doing this.

“I can say the series is very dramatic. I think we’ve only scratched the surface and the viewers have got a lot to look forward to.”

In Tuesday’s episode, viewers watched Sionainn meet Ryan for the first time at the alter.

Although she was not won over straight away, the pair quickly bonded when he opened up about his son and recovery from cancer.

She added: “I wasn’t sure when I first saw him. He wasn’t my usual type.

“But everyone will need to tune in to see how it plays out at 9pm each night…”

Would you marry a stranger?

bride holding flowers and groom
E4 are looking for brides and grooms for the next series of the show. Image: Shutterstock.

Described as a “bold social experiment”, the brides and grooms on the show meet for the first time at the altar.

The newlyweds go on a luxury honeymoon before moving in together alongside the other couples on the show.

Each week, they are put through challenges, meet with the “experts” and come together at often eventful dinner parties.

The show boasts an “impressive” track record with success stories from four married couples who have gone on to start families.

The last series of Married at First Sight, which first aired in September 2023, was the biggest show on E4 and the second most streamed show in the UK at the time.

The team behind the popular reality show are already looking for singles brave enough to sign up for the next series.

Anyone who is over the age of 18 and “ready to marry” can apply online until February 1.

Married at First Sight airs on E4 Monday to Thursday at 9pm.

Conversation