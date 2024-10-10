Married at First Sight: Aviemore make-up artist weds stranger on TV

A make-up artist who was born and bred in Aviemore has married a stranger on TV.

Sionainn Carmichael made her debut on Married at First Sight on E4 during Tuesday night’s episode.

The 30-year-old was paired Manchester bin man Ryan Livesey in the final wedding of series nine.

Sionainn – pronounced Shannon – now lives and works as a make-up artist in Glasgow but spent most of her life in the Highlands.

“I grew up in Aviemore and spent my weekends in The Vault rather than skiing, she told the Strathspey and Badenoch Herald.

“I left to study make-up artistry in Glasgow when I was 20 and returned for a short time after lockdown, but I always knew I needed to be back in the city.

“At the same time, I can say I have a new appreciation for the Highlands being a visitor rather than a resident.”

Sionainn has to keep all the details of the show under wraps until the series ends its run but promised viewers have “a lot to look forward to”.

She added: “God knows what my lovely late dad Stevie would have thought about me doing this.

“I can say the series is very dramatic. I think we’ve only scratched the surface and the viewers have got a lot to look forward to.”

In Tuesday’s episode, viewers watched Sionainn meet Ryan for the first time at the alter.

Although she was not won over straight away, the pair quickly bonded when he opened up about his son and recovery from cancer.

She added: “I wasn’t sure when I first saw him. He wasn’t my usual type.

“But everyone will need to tune in to see how it plays out at 9pm each night…”

Would you marry a stranger?

Described as a “bold social experiment”, the brides and grooms on the show meet for the first time at the altar.

The newlyweds go on a luxury honeymoon before moving in together alongside the other couples on the show.

Each week, they are put through challenges, meet with the “experts” and come together at often eventful dinner parties.

The show boasts an “impressive” track record with success stories from four married couples who have gone on to start families.

The last series of Married at First Sight, which first aired in September 2023, was the biggest show on E4 and the second most streamed show in the UK at the time.

The team behind the popular reality show are already looking for singles brave enough to sign up for the next series.

Anyone who is over the age of 18 and “ready to marry” can apply online until February 1.

Married at First Sight airs on E4 Monday to Thursday at 9pm.