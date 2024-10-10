Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie hopes to secure Scotland squad return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie hopes to secure Scotland squad return

Dons skipper has six caps with his last appearance for Scotland in a 3-0 loss at Kazakhstan in March 2019.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie at the club's Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie at the club's Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie has not given up hope of a Scotland squad return, five years after his last cap.

The 33-year-old skipper has been fundamental in Aberdeen’s sensational start to the season of 13 wins from 13 games in all competitions.

That red-hot form has been recognised by national boss Steve Clarke who has called-up three Aberdeen players for the Uefa Nations League double header.

Nicky Devlin, Jack MacKenzie and Kevin Nisbet are in the squad for games against Croatia away on Saturday and Portugal at Hampden on Tuesday.

Influential midfielder Shinnie has been capped six times, with his last Scotland appearance in a 3-0 Euro 2020 qualifier loss away to Kazakhstan in March 2019.

That last appearance came under former Scotland boss Alex McLeish.

Shinnie says it was an “honour” to represent his county and admits he hopes to become the next Don to break into Clarke’s Scotland set-up.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson celebrate with fans after Ante Palaversa scores to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson celebrate with fans after Ante Palaversa scores to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

On Scotland, Shinnie said: “I’ve turned 33 now but I still strive for it and I would still love to be involved in it.

“It’s always an honour and I have had the pleasure of doing it in the past.

“I would never expect it or look towards the squad.

“But if my form was to take me in there I would be delighted.”

Aberdeens Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 during a Premier Sports Cup group smatch against Airdrie. Image: SNS.

Grateful for Scotland experience

Shinnie’s debut cap came in a 2-0 away friendly loss to Peru in May 2018.

His first start came a few days later in  1-0 loss to World Cup finals bound Mexico in front of 71,000 fans at the legendary Azteca stadium.

Shinnie said: “I used to enjoy going away, meeting up with the boys and travelling to different countries.

“Playing against different styles of football was great and I’m grateful I got to experience it.

“I would always go and watch the Scotland games (as a fan) as well and went to the one against England (2-2, Word Cup qualifier, June 2017).

“The atmosphere that day was mad and the game was amazing with our two free kick goals.”

Graeme Shinnie in the boot room at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Graeme Shinnie in the boot room at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Shinnie praises ‘leader’ Devlin

Shinnie will watch the upcoming Uefa Nations League games as a committed fan, hopeful he will one day represent his country again.

He will also be hoping his team-mates receive game time.

Devlin was named in Clarke’s initial squad for the Uefa Nations League fixtures.

Defender MacKenzie was later drafted in as replacement for Celtic left-back Greg Taylor who was ruled out by injury.

Loan star Nisbet was drafted in later for injured Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland.

It is the first time full-backs Devlin and MacKenzie have been named in the Scotland squad.

Striker Nisbet, on a season long loan from Millwall, has been capped 11 times.

At 30, Devlin’s Scotland breakthrough has come relatively late in his career.

Devlin’s ascent to Aberdeen stalwart and the Scottish squad has come after battling up through Scotland’s lower leagues.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrating after scoring in the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrating after scoring in the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: SNS

Shinnie said: “There are a few leaders here this season and Dev is one.

“Obviously the right-back spot for Scotland has been problematic with so many players in that position out injured.

“There’s an opening there at the moment and I feel like Dev really does deserve a chance.

“I would be surprised if he didn’t feature for Scotland when he’s away.”

Hopes Devlin can earn debut cap

Right-back Devlin was signed on a two-year contract last summer and played 53 times last season, with 51 starts.

This term Devlin has started every game of Aberdeen’s perfect start under boss Jimmy Thelin.

Devlin met up with the Scotland squad on a high having netted a superb volleyed goal in the 3-2 win against Hearts.

Nicky Devlin during a Scotland training session at the City Stadium, on October 08,2024, in Glasgow. Image: SNS
Nicky Devlin during a Scotland training session at the City Stadium, on October 08,2024, in Glasgow. Image: SNS

Shinnie said: “I think Dev’s form for Aberdeen shows he can do a job.

“That form has been very good right from when he joined and he is a wise head to have around the squad.

“I’m really hoping that he can now go on to take the next step and get his first cap.

“The manager has done an unbelievable job for Scotland qualifying for two tournaments.

“He’s turned it around brought belief back into the country.”

Conversation