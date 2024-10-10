Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie hopes to secure Scotland squad return

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie has not given up hope of a Scotland squad return, five years after his last cap.

The 33-year-old skipper has been fundamental in Aberdeen’s sensational start to the season of 13 wins from 13 games in all competitions.

That red-hot form has been recognised by national boss Steve Clarke who has called-up three Aberdeen players for the Uefa Nations League double header.

Nicky Devlin, Jack MacKenzie and Kevin Nisbet are in the squad for games against Croatia away on Saturday and Portugal at Hampden on Tuesday.

Influential midfielder Shinnie has been capped six times, with his last Scotland appearance in a 3-0 Euro 2020 qualifier loss away to Kazakhstan in March 2019.

That last appearance came under former Scotland boss Alex McLeish.

Shinnie says it was an “honour” to represent his county and admits he hopes to become the next Don to break into Clarke’s Scotland set-up.

On Scotland, Shinnie said: “I’ve turned 33 now but I still strive for it and I would still love to be involved in it.

“It’s always an honour and I have had the pleasure of doing it in the past.

“I would never expect it or look towards the squad.

“But if my form was to take me in there I would be delighted.”

Grateful for Scotland experience

Shinnie’s debut cap came in a 2-0 away friendly loss to Peru in May 2018.

His first start came a few days later in 1-0 loss to World Cup finals bound Mexico in front of 71,000 fans at the legendary Azteca stadium.

Shinnie said: “I used to enjoy going away, meeting up with the boys and travelling to different countries.

“Playing against different styles of football was great and I’m grateful I got to experience it.

“I would always go and watch the Scotland games (as a fan) as well and went to the one against England (2-2, Word Cup qualifier, June 2017).

“The atmosphere that day was mad and the game was amazing with our two free kick goals.”

Shinnie praises ‘leader’ Devlin

Shinnie will watch the upcoming Uefa Nations League games as a committed fan, hopeful he will one day represent his country again.

He will also be hoping his team-mates receive game time.

Devlin was named in Clarke’s initial squad for the Uefa Nations League fixtures.

Defender MacKenzie was later drafted in as replacement for Celtic left-back Greg Taylor who was ruled out by injury.

Loan star Nisbet was drafted in later for injured Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland.

It is the first time full-backs Devlin and MacKenzie have been named in the Scotland squad.

Striker Nisbet, on a season long loan from Millwall, has been capped 11 times.

At 30, Devlin’s Scotland breakthrough has come relatively late in his career.

Devlin’s ascent to Aberdeen stalwart and the Scottish squad has come after battling up through Scotland’s lower leagues.

Shinnie said: “There are a few leaders here this season and Dev is one.

“Obviously the right-back spot for Scotland has been problematic with so many players in that position out injured.

“There’s an opening there at the moment and I feel like Dev really does deserve a chance.

“I would be surprised if he didn’t feature for Scotland when he’s away.”

Hopes Devlin can earn debut cap

Right-back Devlin was signed on a two-year contract last summer and played 53 times last season, with 51 starts.

This term Devlin has started every game of Aberdeen’s perfect start under boss Jimmy Thelin.

Devlin met up with the Scotland squad on a high having netted a superb volleyed goal in the 3-2 win against Hearts.

Shinnie said: “I think Dev’s form for Aberdeen shows he can do a job.

“That form has been very good right from when he joined and he is a wise head to have around the squad.

“I’m really hoping that he can now go on to take the next step and get his first cap.

“The manager has done an unbelievable job for Scotland qualifying for two tournaments.

“He’s turned it around brought belief back into the country.”