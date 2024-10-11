Jimmy Thelin insists Aberdeen’s magnificent seven will pick up valuable lessons from Uefa Nations League duty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jimmy Thelin insists Aberdeen’s magnificent seven will pick up valuable lessons from Uefa Nations League duty

Seven players from the Aberdeen team that has raced to 13 wins from 13 are on international duty for the Uefa Nations League.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates after Topi Keskinen (second right) scores in the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: SNS
Boss Jimmy Thelin insists Aberdeen players on Uefa Nations League duty will further improve from the international experience.

Seven of Thelin’s first team regulars are currently on senior international duty.

The magnificent seven met up with their national squads on a high due to Aberdeen’s sensational start to the season of 13 wins from 13 games.

Aberdeen have three players in the Scotland squad to face Croatia and Portugal – Nicky Devlin, Jack MacKenzie and Kevin Nisbet.

The Scots face 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia on Saturday, who have Real Madrid star and Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric.

They then face five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo when hosting Portugal at Hamdpen on Tuesday.

Finland international winger Topi Keskinen is set to face beaten Euro 2024 finalists England on Sunday in Helsinki.

Keskinen started Finland’s 2-1 Uefa Nations League loss to Republic of Ireland on Friday.

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath came off the bench for the Irish in that match.

McGrath is also in contention to face Greece away on Sunday.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov, now Bulgaria’s first choice stopper, will be in Uefa Nations League action against Luxembourg (Saturday) and Northern Ireland (Tuesday).

Centre-back Slobodan Rubezic is in the Montenegro squad for the Uefa Nations League games against Turkey (Friday) and Wales (Monday).

Aberdeen defenders Jack Mackenzie (R) and Nicky Devlin (L) during a Scotland training session at the City Stadium, Glasgow. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “I’m so happy they have got the opportunity to play for their country.

“To experience the other players, coaches, teams and big games surrounding the national team.

“With the national team they can also so proud to put on that shirt.

“It is only positive and the more the better for us.

“They will learn things that they will take back in their toolbox and improve also.

“So it is perfect.”

Jack MacKenzie during a Scotland training session. Image: SNS

Keskinen to face shell-shocked England

Centre back Jack Milne is also on international duty with Scotland under-21s.

The young Scots face a crucial double header against Belgium and Kazakhstan in the race to qualify for Under 21 Euro 2025.

Summer signing Keskinen is in contention to face England for the second time in a month.

Finland's Topi Keskinen (left) and England's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group B2 match at Wembley. Image: PA
Keskinen made his first start for his country in a 2-0 Nations League loss to England at Wembley in September.

He impressed against the English with a number of positive runs and shots at goal.

England are reeling after suffering a shock 2-1 loss to Greece in their group on Thursday.

Keskinen was not capped before signing for Aberdeen in an £860,000 deal from Finnish top-flight HJK Helsinki in the summer window.

Thelin hails Nicky Devlin’s ‘hunger’

The international call-ups have been recognition for the Dons’ perfect start to the season.

Aberdeen are the only team in the top-50 European leagues ranked by Uefa to have a 100% record in all competitions this season.

Right-back Devlin has started every game under Thelin and been rewarded with a first ever Scotland call-up.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates during the 3-2 win against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “The hunger Nicky shows is great.

“He trains so well in every session and also performs in the games.

“Being with Scotland is going to be a great experience for him.

“In sport you can never stop learning.

“There is always something to learn and improve, wherever you are in your career or how young or old you are.“

Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin during a Scotland training session at the City Stadium, Glasgow. Image: SNS
Devlin’s ‘responsibility and spirit’

Devlin netted in the 3-2 win against Hearts prior to the international break.

The full-back fired home a volley against the Tynecastle outfit to make it 2-2 to kick-start a comeback victory to maintain Aberdeen’s winning streak.

Thelin said: “It was a really nice goal and a great finish by Nicky.

“He ran through and put the ball inside the box and kept running.

“Nicky was pushing and that shows a lot of responsibility and spirit from him.

“He has had a good week and everybody at the club is so happy for Nicky.”

Conversation