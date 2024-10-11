Jimmy Thelin insists Aberdeen’s magnificent seven will pick up valuable lessons from Uefa Nations League duty

Boss Jimmy Thelin insists Aberdeen players on Uefa Nations League duty will further improve from the international experience.

Seven of Thelin’s first team regulars are currently on senior international duty.

The magnificent seven met up with their national squads on a high due to Aberdeen’s sensational start to the season of 13 wins from 13 games.

Aberdeen have three players in the Scotland squad to face Croatia and Portugal – Nicky Devlin, Jack MacKenzie and Kevin Nisbet.

The Scots face 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia on Saturday, who have Real Madrid star and Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric.

They then face five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo when hosting Portugal at Hamdpen on Tuesday.

Finland international winger Topi Keskinen is set to face beaten Euro 2024 finalists England on Sunday in Helsinki.

Keskinen started Finland’s 2-1 Uefa Nations League loss to Republic of Ireland on Friday.

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath came off the bench for the Irish in that match.

McGrath is also in contention to face Greece away on Sunday.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov, now Bulgaria’s first choice stopper, will be in Uefa Nations League action against Luxembourg (Saturday) and Northern Ireland (Tuesday).

Centre-back Slobodan Rubezic is in the Montenegro squad for the Uefa Nations League games against Turkey (Friday) and Wales (Monday).

Thelin said: “I’m so happy they have got the opportunity to play for their country.

“To experience the other players, coaches, teams and big games surrounding the national team.

“With the national team they can also so proud to put on that shirt.

“It is only positive and the more the better for us.

“They will learn things that they will take back in their toolbox and improve also.

“So it is perfect.”

Keskinen to face shell-shocked England

Centre back Jack Milne is also on international duty with Scotland under-21s.

The young Scots face a crucial double header against Belgium and Kazakhstan in the race to qualify for Under 21 Euro 2025.

Summer signing Keskinen is in contention to face England for the second time in a month.

Keskinen made his first start for his country in a 2-0 Nations League loss to England at Wembley in September.

He impressed against the English with a number of positive runs and shots at goal.

England are reeling after suffering a shock 2-1 loss to Greece in their group on Thursday.

Keskinen was not capped before signing for Aberdeen in an £860,000 deal from Finnish top-flight HJK Helsinki in the summer window.

Thelin hails Nicky Devlin’s ‘hunger’

The international call-ups have been recognition for the Dons’ perfect start to the season.

Aberdeen are the only team in the top-50 European leagues ranked by Uefa to have a 100% record in all competitions this season.

Right-back Devlin has started every game under Thelin and been rewarded with a first ever Scotland call-up.

Thelin said: “The hunger Nicky shows is great.

“He trains so well in every session and also performs in the games.

“Being with Scotland is going to be a great experience for him.

“In sport you can never stop learning.

“There is always something to learn and improve, wherever you are in your career or how young or old you are.“

Devlin’s ‘responsibility and spirit’

Devlin netted in the 3-2 win against Hearts prior to the international break.

The full-back fired home a volley against the Tynecastle outfit to make it 2-2 to kick-start a comeback victory to maintain Aberdeen’s winning streak.

Thelin said: “It was a really nice goal and a great finish by Nicky.

“He ran through and put the ball inside the box and kept running.

“Nicky was pushing and that shows a lot of responsibility and spirit from him.

“He has had a good week and everybody at the club is so happy for Nicky.”