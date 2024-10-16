GALLERY: Young Gaelic stars win big at Royal National Mod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

GALLERY: Young Gaelic stars win big at Royal National Mod

P&J photographer Sandy McCook has been capturing prize winners in Oban - congratulations to you all!

Sir E Scott School from Harris with their haul of silverware. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Louise Glen

The Royal National Mod is in full swing in Oban, showcasing the talents of hundreds of young performers at the annual Gaelic celebration.

Parents, grandparents, friends, and family have been enthusiastically supporting the participants as they showcase their skills in singing, musicianship, poetry, and recitation before a panel of esteemed adjudicators.

Photographer Sandy McCook and reporter Louise Glen are on-site, capturing the unforgettable moments and triumphs of this vibrant event.

This year’s event has drawn the largest entry since pre-COVID times, and with more competitions ahead—including adult categories for singing and clarsach—there will be plenty more stunning photos to share.

If you want to know more about what is happening this week, visit our all-you-need-to-know guide.

A full list of competition winners can be found on the Royal National Mod website.

Royal National Mod Oban
Millie Bonniwell of Oban, winner of the Traditional Silver Pendant and the Ann Kelly MacDonald Memorial Trophy for the competitor with the highest mark in competitions S23(G) and S23 (B). Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Members of Comunn Gaidhealach Mhuile, winners of the Margaret MacDoughall Memorial Trophy. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Royal National Mod Oban
Riona White with her daughter Megan and online choir Seisteil. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Royal National Mod Oban
Coisir na h-Oige, from Inverness Gaelic Primary School, winners of the Aberfoyle and District Trophy in the under 13 category. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban
Luke Johnson and Fiona Langley, both of Sir E Scott School – Harris, winners of traditional singing with their trophies. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban
Aibhlin McGregor-Beaton of Back, Lewis, winner of the singing a traditional song in the under 11 age group and also the TSB (Scotland) Trophy for the competitor with the most marks in a series of competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban
Holly Nicrath of Stornoway with her haul of three gold badges. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban
Nathan Coghill of Sir E Scott School, Harris, winner of the Allan C.MacLeod Memorial Trophy for traditionally preCenting a Psalm. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban 2024
Milo Lang of Stirling, winner of the Singing Learner P1 competition in the Corran Halls. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban
Carrie Love with her trophy. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Seamus Macrae of Ness, Lewis, winner of the Highland Society of London Trophy for solo singing in the boys 16-18. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Angus MacFhionghain of South Uist with the Dr Archie MacKinnon (Islay) Memorial Trophy. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban
Hannah Greig of Salen, Mull, with the John Mackenzie Paterson Memorial Trophy for poetry. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban
Aimee NicLeod of the Nicholson Institute, Stornoway, winner of the Provost of Falkirk Medal. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban
Patience is required at the Mod as this youngster shows while waiting for a competition in St Johns Cathedral. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban
Millie Bonniwell. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban
Sophie Phillips of Lochgilphead, tutored by Christine Johnston, and photographed with adjudicators Ross Brindle and Emma NicLeoid in St Johns Cathedral. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Oban High School Pipe Band performed in the Corran Halls, Oban on Saturday night. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Youth choir at Celtic Praise
Kerrie Kennedy with the Oban and Lorn Youth Gaelic Choir. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Coll MacDonald of Ardnamurchan High School, winning the slow air fiddle competition in the under 19 category and also the march, Strathspey and reel in the same age group. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Jenna Johnstone of Biggar, winner of the Margaret Hill-Boyle Memorial trophy for piano playing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Fraser Donaldson of Kinmylies and a pupil of Charleston Academy, Inverness, with the Smith Mearns Trophy in the March Strathspey and Reel under 19 competition. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Iain MacLeoid of Inverness, winner of the An Comunn Gaidhealach Silver Kilt Pin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Lily Robertson of Oban, winner of the An Comunn Gaidhealach Silver Pendant for Solo singing. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

