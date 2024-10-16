GALLERY: Young Gaelic stars win big at Royal National Mod

The Royal National Mod is in full swing in Oban, showcasing the talents of hundreds of young performers at the annual Gaelic celebration.

Parents, grandparents, friends, and family have been enthusiastically supporting the participants as they showcase their skills in singing, musicianship, poetry, and recitation before a panel of esteemed adjudicators.

Photographer Sandy McCook and reporter Louise Glen are on-site, capturing the unforgettable moments and triumphs of this vibrant event.

This year’s event has drawn the largest entry since pre-COVID times, and with more competitions ahead—including adult categories for singing and clarsach—there will be plenty more stunning photos to share.

If you want to know more about what is happening this week, visit our all-you-need-to-know guide.

A full list of competition winners can be found on the Royal National Mod website.

