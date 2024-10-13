Missing Aiden Cumming,15, last seen in Inverness

A search is ongoing to trace a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen in Inverness.

Aiden Cumming was last spotted in the Torvean area of the Highland Capital at about 5.15pm on Thursday.

He has not been seen or heard from since, prompting concern by his relatives.

Officers believe he may have travelled in the direction of Fort William.

Have you seen Aiden Cumming?

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the young lad.

Aiden is described as a white male, 5ft 10inch, slim build and brown medium-length hair.

He was last seen wearing a black and white Adidas hoodie with white sleeves, a black t-shirt, black jeans and black Adidas trainers.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting police incident number 3662 of October 10.