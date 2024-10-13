Reaction and report from the Highland League’s top of the table clash between Brechin City and Brora Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Reaction and report from the Highland League’s top of the table clash between Brechin City and Brora Rangers

Brechin City and Brora Rangers played out a pulsating draw at Glebe Park.

By Callum Law
Brora's Andrew Macleod (number 8) challenges Brechin's Michael Hunter. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Brora's Andrew Macleod (number 8) challenges Brechin's Michael Hunter. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Breedon Highland League’s top of the table clash between Brechin City and Brora Rangers didn’t disappoint.

But after the sides fought out a 2-2 draw at Glebe Park both managers were left wondering what might have been.

At the end of a pulsating 90 minutes the Hedgemen remain seven points ahead of the Cattachs – who have a game in hand – at the top of the league.

Brechin led twice but were pegged back and boss Patrick Cregg said: “In terms of effort I can’t ask for any more from the lads, I’m just disappointed we gave up two goals after scoring two goals.

“It probably was a fair result. We felt we were in control of the game at times and we felt we could hurt them on turnovers and that there would be opportunities.

“But I don’t think either team pinned the other back with control of the ball in the opposition’s half.

“They will say they deserved a draw and I don’t think we deserved to lose it.

“The positives are that we’re still unbeaten, we’re still ahead of them and still in the box seat.”

Brora celebrate after making it 1-1. Goalscorer James Wallace, second from left, is mobbed by his team-mates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Cattachs needed something

Brora gaffer Steven Mackay felt it was vital for his side’s title hopes they picked up at least a point.

He added: “There’s no two ways of dressing it up, we had to come here and get something.

“A win for Brechin would have made it a really tough task. We would have been 10 points behind with a game in hand and it would have been a long way back.

“It was important we didn’t lose and we’ve done that. A draw probably was about right if you look at the opportunities both sides had.

Referee Dan McFarlane breaking up a scuffle between Brechin manager Patrick Cregg and Brora assistant manager David Hind. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“When we got our second the momentum swung in our favour and the opportunity was there for us to go and get the third, but the final ball wasn’t quite there.

“It was maybe a little missed opportunity because a win would have been massive for us.

“We’ve still got lots of games to play though and we can’t be too despondent with a draw.”

New signing and an injury blow

Brechin were missing Dayle Robertson, Craig Tosh and Seth Patrick, but handed a first start to 17-year-old Dundee midfielder Michael Hunter, who has joined on loan until January.

Cregg said: “It was Michael’s first senior game and that’s a very hard game to come into.

“I’m really happy with Michael, he’s got a lot of good attributes, he’ll only grow after this game and will be a really good signing for us.”

After five minutes the home side broke the deadlock. Ewan Loudon laid the ball off to Fraser MacLeod in midfield, his pass over the top found Marc Scott who finished beyond goalkeeper Cammy Mackay with a sublime lob from the edge of the box.

The Brechin players after the opening goal from Marc Scott, on the far right. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Midway through the first period Brora lost captain and talismanic striker Jordan MacRae to a dislocated shoulder following a tussle with Hunter.

Mackay said: “Jordan has had an issue with his shoulder all season, it looks like it’s popped out of the joint again.

“Hopefully he’s back soon. Jordan’s a big game player so losing him so early was a setback and he’ll be a massive loss to us.”

Visitors hit back

But the Cattachs restored parity on 36 minutes. Brechin failed to clear Tony Dingwall’s corner and when Ali Sutherland crossed from the right Mark Nicolson did well to find James Wallace on the left of the penalty area and he picked out the bottom right corner.

Brora finished the first half the stronger but fell behind again three minutes into the second period.

Scott found Spencer Moreland on the left and his low cross was missed by Andrew Macleod as he tried to clear and Fraser MacLeod pounced to score from eight yards.

As the second half wore on the momentum swung back in Brora’s favour. Dingwall’s glancing header from Craig MacKenzie’s cross drifted just wide before they equalised again in the 81st minute.

Brora goalscorer George Robesten. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

After Loudon had been wasteful in attack the Cattachs broke and Dingwall’s pass teed up substitute George Robesten for a fabulous first time finish from 15 yards into the bottom right corner.

In the closing stages both sides pushed for a winner, but Brora came closer to getting it.

MacKenzie’s inswinging corner from the right hit the top of the crossbar and another of his dead ball deliveries caused a scramble before the ball was hacked off the line by Euan Spark.

More from Highland League

CR0050274 Callum Law. Aberdeen Highland League Football. Glebe Park. Brechin city v Brora Rangers. Picture Shows Brechin's Michael Hunter, left, Brora's James Wallace. Saturday 12th October 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Highland League results: Top two Brechin City and Brora Rangers draw
Brechin City's Euan Spark, left, and Tony Dingwall of Brora Rangers ahead of the Breedon Highland League game between the clubs at Glebe Park. Image created on October 11 2024.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as top two Brechin City and Brora Rangers go…
CR0050271, Callum Law, Huntly Huntly v Buckie Thistle in the semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup. Picture of Ross Still scoring to make it 2-1 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 09/10/24
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Boss Colin Charlesworth hails Huntly for reaching final after comeback triumph…
Huntly's Brodie Allen, left, and Buckie Thistle's Sam Pugh. Image created on October 10 2024 ahead of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final between the clubs.
EE Aberdeenshire Cup preview: Huntly and Buckie Thistle ready to battle for final place
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0046618 Story by Callum Law Spain Park, Aberdeen Highland League - Banks O'Dee v Inverurie Locos Pictured is Locos' Logan Johnstone Saturday 20th January 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Highland League: Inverurie Locos' Logan Johnstone on his big move; Brora Rangers' Ali Sutherland…
The standalone Highland League Weekly game of the weekend highlights come from Forres Mechanics v Deveronvale at Mosset Park.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly game of the weekend - Feast of chances as Forres…
CR0049616. Story by Sport. The Haughs, Turriff. Highland League - Turriff United v Nairn County FC. Pictured is Turriff's Max Foster. Saturday 24th August 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Turriff United transfer-list defender Max Foster
The featured image for Highland League Weekly on October 7 2024 featuring the main game between Brora Rangers and Buckie Thistle. Image created by DCT Design Desk on October 7 2024.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle and Forres Mechanics v…
Deveronvale manager Garry Wood. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Highland League: Reaction from around the grounds as Deveronvale win again while leaders Brechin…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES EISCR0050173 Callum LaW 5th October 2024 - Highland League Full Time Buckie 1 V Brora 4 - Pic: Brora's Jordan MacRae celebrates scoring their fourth goal. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Steven Mackay looks forward to clash of Highland League's top two after Brora Rangers'…

Conversation