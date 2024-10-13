Reaction and report from the Highland League’s top of the table clash between Brechin City and Brora Rangers

The Breedon Highland League’s top of the table clash between Brechin City and Brora Rangers didn’t disappoint.

But after the sides fought out a 2-2 draw at Glebe Park both managers were left wondering what might have been.

At the end of a pulsating 90 minutes the Hedgemen remain seven points ahead of the Cattachs – who have a game in hand – at the top of the league.

Brechin led twice but were pegged back and boss Patrick Cregg said: “In terms of effort I can’t ask for any more from the lads, I’m just disappointed we gave up two goals after scoring two goals.

“It probably was a fair result. We felt we were in control of the game at times and we felt we could hurt them on turnovers and that there would be opportunities.

“But I don’t think either team pinned the other back with control of the ball in the opposition’s half.

“They will say they deserved a draw and I don’t think we deserved to lose it.

“The positives are that we’re still unbeaten, we’re still ahead of them and still in the box seat.”

Cattachs needed something

Brora gaffer Steven Mackay felt it was vital for his side’s title hopes they picked up at least a point.

He added: “There’s no two ways of dressing it up, we had to come here and get something.

“A win for Brechin would have made it a really tough task. We would have been 10 points behind with a game in hand and it would have been a long way back.

“It was important we didn’t lose and we’ve done that. A draw probably was about right if you look at the opportunities both sides had.

“When we got our second the momentum swung in our favour and the opportunity was there for us to go and get the third, but the final ball wasn’t quite there.

“It was maybe a little missed opportunity because a win would have been massive for us.

“We’ve still got lots of games to play though and we can’t be too despondent with a draw.”

New signing and an injury blow

Brechin were missing Dayle Robertson, Craig Tosh and Seth Patrick, but handed a first start to 17-year-old Dundee midfielder Michael Hunter, who has joined on loan until January.

Cregg said: “It was Michael’s first senior game and that’s a very hard game to come into.

“I’m really happy with Michael, he’s got a lot of good attributes, he’ll only grow after this game and will be a really good signing for us.”

After five minutes the home side broke the deadlock. Ewan Loudon laid the ball off to Fraser MacLeod in midfield, his pass over the top found Marc Scott who finished beyond goalkeeper Cammy Mackay with a sublime lob from the edge of the box.

Midway through the first period Brora lost captain and talismanic striker Jordan MacRae to a dislocated shoulder following a tussle with Hunter.

Mackay said: “Jordan has had an issue with his shoulder all season, it looks like it’s popped out of the joint again.

“Hopefully he’s back soon. Jordan’s a big game player so losing him so early was a setback and he’ll be a massive loss to us.”

Visitors hit back

But the Cattachs restored parity on 36 minutes. Brechin failed to clear Tony Dingwall’s corner and when Ali Sutherland crossed from the right Mark Nicolson did well to find James Wallace on the left of the penalty area and he picked out the bottom right corner.

Brora finished the first half the stronger but fell behind again three minutes into the second period.

Scott found Spencer Moreland on the left and his low cross was missed by Andrew Macleod as he tried to clear and Fraser MacLeod pounced to score from eight yards.

As the second half wore on the momentum swung back in Brora’s favour. Dingwall’s glancing header from Craig MacKenzie’s cross drifted just wide before they equalised again in the 81st minute.

After Loudon had been wasteful in attack the Cattachs broke and Dingwall’s pass teed up substitute George Robesten for a fabulous first time finish from 15 yards into the bottom right corner.

In the closing stages both sides pushed for a winner, but Brora came closer to getting it.

MacKenzie’s inswinging corner from the right hit the top of the crossbar and another of his dead ball deliveries caused a scramble before the ball was hacked off the line by Euan Spark.