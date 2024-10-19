Rainbows and sunshine as Royal National Mod ends in Oban

Thousands of people gathered in Station Square in Oban to say a fond farewell to the spectacular Royal National Mod.

After nine days of Gaelic singing, music and culture, organisers handed over the baton to Lochaber Mod 2025.

A rainbow appeared over Oban Bay and choristers were bathed in sunshine as they sang a traditional blessing at the Massed Choir event.

There was an emotional farewell – not least from Oban Gaelic Choir – that achieved an unprecedented fourth spectacular consecutive win at the Mod’s premier choir competition.

Conductor Sileas Sinclair lifted high the Lovat and Tullibardine trophy on Friday evening, and yet still managed to conduct choirs at the Massed Choir event on Saturday morning.

The 2024 Royal National Mod concludes with what has been the largest event of its kind in five years.

Mod brings more than £2 million to Oban

Musical talents from all over the country and beyond came together in the charming town of Oban bringing an end to the remarkable nine-day festival.

Spanning over 12 venues throughout the west coast town – known as the cradle of the Mod– from 11 – 19 October, Scotland’s premier celebration of Gaelic language, sports, art, and culture saw approximately 10,000 visitors gather in the seaside town.

That was an increase of 20% from last year,.

It is estimated that it will have generated more than £2 million for the local economy.

Attendees from London to Lewis descended on the town to watch as over 2,600 participants competed in over 200 competitions.

The Massed Choirs performance saw singers who have competed across this week gather to sing in joyful unison as they paraded from this week’s flagship venue, the Corran Halls to Oban’s Station Square.

They were accompanied by Oban High School Pipe Band.

The Mod flag was passed to Lochaber, which will host the 2025 edition of the cherished festival.

Highland Council leader Raymond Bremner received the flag.

Yesterday saw an impressive round of area choir competitions take place.

‘Delighted and overwhelmed to have won’

The incredibly talented Oban Gaelic Choir, conducted by Sileas Sinclair, took home the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield for their fourth consecutive Mod.

The choir made history as the first choir to win the title four years running.

Ms Sinclair said: “We’re delighted and overwhelmed to have won in our home town – we can’t quite believe it.

“The first time we won when I took over as conductor was in Oban so it’s really special to win here again.

“I’m so proud of the choir, they have been so dedicated.

“This year we wanted to perform something new for Oban so we asked Alasdair Whyte to write something for us and that will always be ours.”

She continued: “It’s been such a fantastic Mod – from starting the week with amazing talented local musicians to the choir winning in our home, it’s been amazing.

“I was brought up with the Mod and I just love it.

“It’s been really special to take over the choir from my dad and to make it happen with amazing people who are like family to me.”

Govan Gaelic Choir lifted the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy, led by their talented conductor Kathryn Callender, who also hails from Oban.

‘We put a lot of work into our Gaelic’

This is Govan’s first time competing in the Margrat Duncan competition.

Kathryn Callender, conductor of Govan Gaelic Choir, said: “It feels fantastic to win – it felt good up on the stage today and we were well prepared but you just never know when you go up how it’s going to go, all the ducks need to fall in a row.

“Massive amounts go into this event, we put a lot of work into our Gaelic.

Adding: “They’re just a fantastic bunch of singers and this means so much.”

Royal National Mod stalwart Kenny Thomson, was also honoured by An Comunn Gàdlealach with a special token of appreciation to mark his last Mod as a conductor.

The long-standing conductor of the Glasgow Gaelic Choir, fondly known as the GGs, was recognised for his outstanding 41-year contribution to the choir.

Yesterday, we heard how Oban has been buzzing as the Mod event brought prosperity to the town.

If you want to learn how to win a Gold Medal at the Mod, we spoke to Ryan Johnston for his best advice.

A full list of competition winners can be found on the Royal National Mod website.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.