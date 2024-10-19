Rainbows and sunshine as Royal National Mod ends in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Rainbows and sunshine as Royal National Mod ends in Oban

Oban Gaelic Choir won for an unprecedented fourth consecutive time at the final competition of the nine-day festival.

By Louise Glen
Royal National Mod Oban
BBC Weather presenter Joy Dunlop give a wave to P&J photographer Sandy McCook at the Massed Choirs event in Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Thousands of people gathered in Station Square in Oban to say a fond farewell to the spectacular Royal National Mod.

After nine days of Gaelic singing, music and culture, organisers handed over the baton to Lochaber Mod 2025.

A rainbow appeared over Oban Bay and choristers were bathed in sunshine as they sang a traditional blessing at the Massed Choir event.

There was an emotional farewell – not least from Oban Gaelic Choir – that achieved an unprecedented fourth spectacular consecutive win at the Mod’s premier choir competition.

Conductor Sileas Sinclair lifted high the Lovat and Tullibardine trophy on Friday evening, and yet still managed to conduct choirs at the Massed Choir event on Saturday morning.

Royal National Mod Oban
Conductor of the Oban Gaelic Choir Sileas Sinclair with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, the premiere choral event of the Royal National Mod. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The 2024 Royal National Mod concludes with what has been the largest event of its kind in five years.

Mod brings more than £2 million to Oban

Musical talents from all over the country and beyond came together in the charming town of Oban bringing an end to the remarkable nine-day festival.

Spanning over 12 venues throughout the west coast town – known as the cradle of the Mod– from 11 – 19 October, Scotland’s premier celebration of Gaelic language, sports, art, and culture saw approximately 10,000 visitors gather in the seaside town.

That was an increase of 20% from last year,.

It is estimated that it will have generated more than £2 million for the local economy.

Attendees from London to Lewis descended on the town to watch as over 2,600 participants competed in over 200 competitions.

The Massed Choirs performance saw singers who have competed across this week gather to sing in joyful unison as they paraded from this week’s flagship venue, the Corran Halls to Oban’s Station Square.

They were accompanied by Oban High School Pipe Band.

Royal National Mod, Oban
Oban Gaelic Choir. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Mod flag was passed to Lochaber, which will host the 2025 edition of the cherished festival.

Highland Council leader Raymond Bremner received the flag.

Yesterday saw an impressive round of area choir competitions take place.

‘Delighted and overwhelmed to have won’

The incredibly talented Oban Gaelic Choir, conducted by Sileas Sinclair, took home the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield for their fourth consecutive Mod.

The choir made history as the first choir to win the title four years running.

Ms Sinclair said: “We’re delighted and overwhelmed to have won in our home town – we can’t quite believe it.

“The first time we won when I took over as conductor was in Oban so it’s really special to win here again.

“I’m so proud of the choir, they have been so dedicated.

“This year we wanted to perform something new for Oban so we asked Alasdair Whyte to write something for us and that will always be ours.”

She continued: “It’s been such a fantastic Mod – from starting the week with amazing talented local musicians to the choir winning in our home, it’s been amazing.

“I was brought up with the Mod and I just love it.

“It’s been really special to take over the choir from my dad and to make it happen with amazing people who are like family to me.”

Govan Gaelic Choir lifted the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy, led by their talented conductor Kathryn Callender, who also hails from Oban.

‘We put a lot of work into our Gaelic’

This is Govan’s first time competing in the Margrat Duncan competition.

Royal National Mod Oban
The streets of Oban echoed to the sound of Gaelic on Saturday morning. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Kathryn Callender, conductor of Govan Gaelic Choir, said: “It feels fantastic to win – it felt good up on the stage today and we were well prepared but you just never know when you go up how it’s going to go, all the ducks need to fall in a row.

“Massive amounts go into this event, we put a lot of work into our Gaelic.

Adding: “They’re just a fantastic bunch of singers and this means so much.”

Royal National Mod stalwart Kenny Thomson, was also honoured by An Comunn Gàdlealach with a special token of appreciation to mark his last Mod as a conductor.

The long-standing conductor of the Glasgow Gaelic Choir, fondly known as the GGs, was recognised for his outstanding 41-year contribution to the choir.

Yesterday, we heard how Oban has been buzzing as the Mod event brought prosperity to the town.

If you want to learn how to win a Gold Medal at the Mod, we spoke to Ryan Johnston for his best advice.

A full list of competition winners can be found on the Royal National Mod website.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

 

 

More from Highlands & Islands

Royal National Mod Oban
GALLERY: Gaelic choristers shine at Royal National Mod in Oban
Meet the people working and volunteering to eradicate stoat's from Orkney. Image: Orkney Native Wildlife Project / DCT Media
Orkney's big invasive stoat problem: Meet the team eradicating them from the islands
Outside Skye's oldest pub, the Stein Inn is owner Charlie Haddock. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Meet the hardworking mum behind celebrity favourite Skye hotel, the Stein Inn
Kamil Luczak with his partner Aldona Fryc of Sushi Inverness dressed in red aprons and holding food boxes filled with sushi.
Inverness sushi takeaway praised for shining a light on neurodiverse staff
Daniel MacIntyre of The View says the Mod has boosted business in the town. Image Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod brings business boost to Oban
The car at the bottom of the slope. Image: Supplied.
Car careens down slope on Skye as driver taken to hospital
Forensic officer next to police car and officer behind police tape on a street in Orkney.
Man in court on attempted murder charge after Kirkwall incident
Police car and officer behind police tape on Kirkwall street
22-year-old man charged after two people injured in serious Orkney assault
View of the white Belgrave Arms Hotel from across the road showing a white and yellow vehicle parked outside.
NC500 hotel hits the market as owner prepares for retirement
Roadside view of the Cromarty Firth Port Authority
Police searching for man after woman is threatened in Invergordon

Conversation