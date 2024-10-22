New Oban barbershop owner always dreamed of opening business in town

The owner of a new barbershop in Oban says he always dreamed of opening his own business in the town.

Mark Andrew, 35, moved from Glasgow with his partner Michelle Clark and their two children, seven-year-old Alfie and eight-year-old Ruby.

The couple are set to open The Little Bay Barber Shop in the former Oban’s Wee World unit on Albany Street later this month.

The barbers will open 10am – 6pm Monday to Saturday for both appointments and walk-ins.

A traditional haircut and style will cost £19.50, while a skin fade with a cut and style and beard trim will be £23.

There will be discounts for senior citizens and children, plus free cuts for pensioners when they first open.

The shop will also sell its own range of products such as styling clay, texture dust and aftershave.

Little Bay Barber Shop owner’s move to Oban

Mark worked at Rebel Rebel in Glasgow before opening his own barber shop, with Michelle, for the last eight years on the same street.

The family decided to move after the death of Mark’s dad.

He told The Press and Journal: “I had always wanted to live in Oban, I used to come here as a kid with my family. It reminds me of happy times as a kid.

“Michelle and I wanted to give our kids a great start in life – so we decided to move.

“We got a house, but we didn’t find the right premises until this shop came onto the market.

“We think it is perfect.”

“Our plan is to offer good quality barbering to begin with.

“We will do other things in the future, but we want to get the business open and offering haircuts and beard trims to get us started.”

The Little Bay Barber Shop owner says children are thriving in Oban

Mark said his children are thriving in Oban.

He added: “Last week Ruby took part in the Mod in Oban.

“She had never sung on a stage before – but she sang with the Rockfield School Choir and they even got third place in the competition.

“Gaelic is not spoken in Glasgow very often so it is incredible that she is already singing in the language.

“And it has made her so confident. It is amazing to see.”

