New Oban barbershop owner always dreamed of opening business in town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New Oban barbershop owner always dreamed of opening business in town

Mark Andrew moved to Oban from Glasgow with his family to open The Little Bay Barber Shop.

Mark Andrew at the traditional barber shop in Oban
Mark Andrew is opening The Little Bay Barber Shop in Oban. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.
By Louise Glen

The owner of a new barbershop in Oban says he always dreamed of opening his own business in the town.

Mark Andrew, 35, moved from Glasgow with his partner Michelle Clark and their two children, seven-year-old Alfie and eight-year-old Ruby.

The couple are set to open The Little Bay Barber Shop in the former Oban’s Wee World unit on Albany Street later this month.

Mark Andrew outside his traditional barber shop in Oban
Mark Andrew outside his traditional barber shop in Oban. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.

The barbers will open 10am – 6pm Monday to Saturday for both appointments and walk-ins.

A traditional haircut and style will cost £19.50, while a skin fade with a cut and style and beard trim will be £23.

There will be discounts for senior citizens and children, plus free cuts for pensioners when they first open.

The shop will also sell its own range of products such as styling clay, texture dust and aftershave.

Little Bay Barber Shop owner’s move to Oban

Mark worked at Rebel Rebel in Glasgow before opening his own barber shop, with Michelle, for the last eight years on the same street.

The family decided to move after the death of Mark’s dad.

He told The Press and Journal:  “I had always wanted to live in Oban, I used to come here as a kid with my family. It reminds me of happy times as a kid.

“Michelle and I wanted to give our kids a great start in life – so we decided to move.

“We got a house, but we didn’t find the right premises until this shop came onto the market.

“We think it is perfect.”

“Our plan is to offer good quality barbering to begin with.

“We will do other things in the future, but we want to get the business open and offering haircuts and beard trims to get us started.”

The Little Bay Barber Shop owner says children are thriving in Oban

Mark said his children are thriving in Oban.

He added: “Last week Ruby took part in the Mod in Oban.

“She had never sung on a stage before – but she sang with the Rockfield School Choir and they even got third place in the competition.

“Gaelic is not spoken in Glasgow very often so it is incredible that she is already singing in the language.

“And it has made her so confident. It is amazing to see.”

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

More from Highlands & Islands

Emilie Anne Parker and her two dogs died following crash near Aviemore. Image: Police Scotland
Pedestrian who died after crash near Aviemore while walking dogs named as family pay…
Tesco to open on a Sunday in Stornoway
Tesco to break tradition and open on a Sunday in Stornoway
Over 400 of the homes pledged will be in the Highlands. Image: SSEN Transmission
SSEN pledge to deliver over 1000 new homes across the Highlands and Aberdeenshire
Stella McCartney and the site at Commando Rock
Stella McCartney told to allow public access to beach in plans for Highland mansion
Forensic officer next to police car and officer behind police tape on a street in Orkney.
Second man charged following attempted murder and assault in Orkney
Waves crash against Aberdeen Beach.
Storm Ashley: Roads closed and trains cancelled after 70mph hour winds
A86 road
Lochaber road fully re-opens following crash near Spean Bridge
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a 15-year-old killer and a Peterhead murder trial
The A9 was restricted after a collision at Aviemore.
A9 re-opens in both directions after crash near Aviemore
I've come up with a perfect plan to deliver without further ado the long-awaited A9 and A96 upgrades from Inverness to Aberdeen and Perth, writes David Knight.
David Knight: Will it take a 'dodgy donation' to finally get A9 and A96…
3

Conversation