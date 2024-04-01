‘Let us know what you want us to sell’: Oban’s latest store hopes to hit all the right notes with customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Let us know what you want us to sell’: Oban’s latest store hopes to hit all the right notes with customers

The Wee World shop will stock clothes, shoes, gifts and other goods from all over the world.

By Louise Glen
Nadja Hohenadl and Andre Fernandes who are opening Oban's Wee World.
Nadja Hohenadl and Andre Fernandes who are opening Oban's Wee World. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

A singer and his partner are turning their talents to opening a shop to give the people of Oban something they like when it comes to clothes, shoes and gifts.

Portuguese and German business owners Andre Fernandes and Nadja Hohenadl have taken on the lease of 1 Albany Street, calling their shop Oban’s Wee World.

As first-time shopkeepers, they are hoping to be guided by people in the town and the isles about the items they should keep in stock.

The couple decided to give running their own business a shot as it was something that they always wanted to do.

What do the people in Oban want?

The range of clothes in Oban's Wee World.
The range of clothes in Oban’s Wee World.Image: Oban’s Wee World/ Facebook. Picture shows; Oban’s Wee World.

Part of the store’s ethos is about listening to what the customer wants or needs and bringing those items to Oban, from all over the world.

Nadja, 27, is a former student at Sams who works for Melfort Village in Kilmelford to the south of Oban.

She said: “We are excited and a little bit terrified of opening up our shop.

“But we are taking time to listen to what our customers want – so we have more children’s items and we will have things for people of all ages.

“There are lots of good comments on our social media, and we are really happy to get in what our customers want.”

Nadja has been trawling local reuse shops to make a window display ready for a grand opening next month.

The former marine student has some pictures for sale that brings together her love of the seashore and reused picture frames.

Andre, 35, is well-known in the area as a singer in pubs and venues around the area.

Oban’s Wee World will sell products from around the world

He said: “We are selling stuff from around the world, and I hope that is within our name.

“We have leather bags, purses and wallets from my homeland of Portugal, as well as some Scottish items.

“But we are also building up some great stock for customers. We have lots of children’s clothes and a back shop full of shoes for little ones.”

Also on the shelves are babies, children’s and adult clothes as well as gifts and leather goods.

But pride of place is a good luck embroidered picture by Andre’s grandma back in Portugal.

He said: “This picture is not for sale. My gran is 90 now and would not be able to make the trip back to Scotland, so it is really nice to have a piece of her here.”

As a singer, Andre said he is “fully booked” for three years, and hopes the shop will fit perfectly with his singing commitments.

As for when the shop will open, Andre said: “Maybe by the end of next week. If stock arrives we will be open.”

The couple who will have a discount for blue lights workers and military staff are also launching a “real loyalty card” that gives discounts to anyone who shops in the store.

Andre said: “We will have a real loyalty card that offers discounts to customers along with other special offers.”

