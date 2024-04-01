‘Let us know what you want us to sell’: Oban’s latest store hopes to hit all the right notes with customers

A singer and his partner are turning their talents to opening a shop to give the people of Oban something they like when it comes to clothes, shoes and gifts.

Portuguese and German business owners Andre Fernandes and Nadja Hohenadl have taken on the lease of 1 Albany Street, calling their shop Oban’s Wee World.

As first-time shopkeepers, they are hoping to be guided by people in the town and the isles about the items they should keep in stock.

The couple decided to give running their own business a shot as it was something that they always wanted to do.

What do the people in Oban want?

Part of the store’s ethos is about listening to what the customer wants or needs and bringing those items to Oban, from all over the world.

Nadja, 27, is a former student at Sams who works for Melfort Village in Kilmelford to the south of Oban.

She said: “We are excited and a little bit terrified of opening up our shop.

“But we are taking time to listen to what our customers want – so we have more children’s items and we will have things for people of all ages.

“There are lots of good comments on our social media, and we are really happy to get in what our customers want.”

Nadja has been trawling local reuse shops to make a window display ready for a grand opening next month.

The former marine student has some pictures for sale that brings together her love of the seashore and reused picture frames.

Andre, 35, is well-known in the area as a singer in pubs and venues around the area.

Oban’s Wee World will sell products from around the world

He said: “We are selling stuff from around the world, and I hope that is within our name.

“We have leather bags, purses and wallets from my homeland of Portugal, as well as some Scottish items.

“But we are also building up some great stock for customers. We have lots of children’s clothes and a back shop full of shoes for little ones.”

Also on the shelves are babies, children’s and adult clothes as well as gifts and leather goods.

But pride of place is a good luck embroidered picture by Andre’s grandma back in Portugal.

He said: “This picture is not for sale. My gran is 90 now and would not be able to make the trip back to Scotland, so it is really nice to have a piece of her here.”

As a singer, Andre said he is “fully booked” for three years, and hopes the shop will fit perfectly with his singing commitments.

As for when the shop will open, Andre said: “Maybe by the end of next week. If stock arrives we will be open.”

The couple who will have a discount for blue lights workers and military staff are also launching a “real loyalty card” that gives discounts to anyone who shops in the store.

Andre said: “We will have a real loyalty card that offers discounts to customers along with other special offers.”