Tesco to break tradition and open on a Sunday in Stornoway

Supermarket giant Tesco has confirmed it will open on a Sunday in Stornoway from as early as next month – in spite of local opposition.

The island store has remained closed on the Sabbath day since it opened in 2008 to reflect local religious sentiment.

It was the supermarket giant’s only store to close on a Sunday, however bosses started holding consultations with staff and residents earlier this year about opening seven days a week.

There has been fierce opposition to the plan from many on the island, including local churches.

This morning, staff were told of the decision to move to open all week – with Tesco saying “at least 30 new jobs” will be created.

The organisation said it was taking a “unique approach” to the Sunday opening, in that it will not be opening the store until noon.

From November 17, the superstore will open from 12 to 8pm .

Tesco decision is a ‘very sad’ day for islanders

Speaking to The Press and Journal today, church minister Rev David Blunt, of the Free Church of Scotland (Continuing) – who is based in South Uist – reflected on Calmac’s decision to introduce ferry sailings to the island two years ago.

At the time, he accused the operator of “mocking” God in breaking the fourth commandment ‘Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it Holy’.

He said Tesco’s decision was yet another “very sad” day for islanders.

He said: “It is not something that is unexpected, however it is not something that we wanted.

“I am concerned as a Christian and it will concern many local people.

“People did not want Sunday flights or Sunday ferry sailings, and yet they happened.

“It is concerning that people like Tesco can simply override local folks to open on the Sabbath.

“I have no doubt there will be sincere opposition to this news, it is not something that people want.

“All the arguments that Tesco has put forward don’t bear up. They are opening for economic gain.

“It is very sad.”

He also raised concerns about employees being “forced to work” the Sabbath day.

“I hope that the unions will support their members and make sure that this is not the case,” he said.

One staff member, who did not want to be named, said: “I will be looking for another job.

“They’ve said we will not be forced to work on a Sunday – but I wonder how long that will last.”

Christian Davies, Tesco store director in the Highlands and Islands, confirmed that “no one will be obliged to work on a Sunday if they choose not to”.

He added that they had received “positive feedback” on the move from locals and staff alike.

“We are confident that the decision to open our Stornoway Superstore on Sundays will allow us to balance the demand for seven-day opening while remaining respectful to local traditions and culture,” he said.

“Over recent weeks we have received a significant amount of positive feedback to our Sunday opening proposals, particularly from colleagues.

“Of course, we understand that not everyone supports opening the store seven days a week and we will adopt a unique approach to Stornoway with shorter opening times on a Sunday than other locations in Scotland.

“This change will improve the shopping experience for customers by offering them flexibility and reducing busy periods during the week, especially Fridays and Saturdays.

“We will continue to listen to, and work with colleagues, in the coming weeks as we prepare for the first Sunday opening and no one will be obliged to work on a Sunday if they choose not to.”

