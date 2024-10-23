Caley Thistle Scottish Cup winner Josh Meekings: New head coach Scott Kellacher has personality to ‘galvanise’ players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle Scottish Cup winner Josh Meekings: New head coach Scott Kellacher has personality to ‘galvanise’ players

Former Inverness defender Meekings has backed new boss Kellacher, but says he feels for all staff who fall victim to the administration process at the club.

By Paul Chalk
Scott Kellacher is the new head coach of Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.
Scott Kellacher is the new head coach of Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle legend Josh Meekings reckons new boss Scott Kellacher is the “fantastic character” to lift the mood around his old club at a “tough time”.

Defender Meekings, who helped Inverness win the Scottish Cup and play in the Europa League as a result of a third-placed top-table finish in 2015, can’t believe the trouble his administration-hit former club are in.

Administrators BDO let manager Duncan Ferguson, assistant Gary Bollan and goalkeeping coach Stuart Garden go in the first stages of their cost-cutting at Inverness  on a brutal Wednesday afternoon.

Within two hours of the news emerging, ICT confirmed long-time first-team coach and former assistant boss Kellacher is the new head coach.

The Press and Journal understands Caley Jags record scorer and current club captain Billy Mckay will be confirmed as player-assistant manager at a press conference hosted by the administrators at Caledonian Stadium at lunchtime on Thursday.

Details of the players being let go are expected within the next 48 hours.

Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay ahead of the play-offs tie with Montrose.
Caley Thistle captain Billy Mckay looks set to become assistant player-boss. Image: SNS.

‘If anyone is going to galvanise the group, it’s Kell’

Defender Meekings, who now stars for Clachnacuddin in the Highland League across the city from his old club, said of new gaffer Kellacher: “Kell knows the club. He has come through (coaching within) the youth set-up, worked with the kids and worked his way into the first-team coaching set-up.

“Kell was a part of our successful period and he’s been there all these years, and he understands all the different elements to the club.

“If anyone is going to galvanise the group, it’s Kell.

“He’s a fantastic character and people would always say he was the life and soul of the party within the place.

“If you had a bad result, he’d be lifting the mood the next day.

“He’s the kind of character the club needs right now in my opinion – albeit it won’t be under the circumstances he’d want to be getting the job.

“But I am sure he will grab it with both hands and do his very best.

“If it turns out that, as reports suggest, Billy (Mckay) is to be his player-assistant, he is a club legend. The club is also close to his heart and has a long association with Inverness.

“I’ve no doubt both of them would give their all and do their very best for Inverness Caledonian Thistle, to help them remain in League One.”

Josh Meekings was a Scottish Cup winner with Inverness in 2015. Image: SNS.

So many ‘unsung heroes’ at Inverness

As a result of going into administration, ICT have been hit with a 15-point deduction, leaving them on -3 points in League One – 12 points adrift of weekend hosts Dumbarton.

Meekings feels sorry for Ferguson and his axed coaches, but also for those staff who are not in the spotlight as they find out whether they will be remaining in their jobs.

He said: “My thoughts are with everyone at the club.

“After the successes and memories build up over the years, it’s unimaginable the club finds itself in a position like this.

“For Duncan, the writing seemed to be on the wall, and he understood that.

“The harsh reality is it won’t just be his position affected – it will hit players and people behind the scenes who never get the limelight.

“Players are always the faces of the club, but there are so many unsung heroes behind the scenes that make a club work, from the kitman and groundsman, to office staff to (sales) reps.

“It’s a tough time for everyone.”

Meekings’ praise for ‘massive’ Savage efforts

Meekings feels months of grim news from Caley Thistle all pointed towards the 30-year-old club eventually going into administration.

But he says former Inverness chairman and current consultant Alan Savage, who has pitched in £350,000 this year and will fund the £500,000 cost of administration, deserves credit for stepping up during the crisis.

Meekings said: “When you read the reports over the past few months, everything has been leading towards this outcome of administration.

“But it then still hits home when it becomes reality. That’s the tough part for everyone.

“It’s a real shame when you think of all the success the club has had in such a short space of time as a football club.

“Sometimes you have to start building again – as sad as that is, it seems to be the case for Inverness Caledonian Thistle right now.

“What Alan Savage has already done for the club has been absolutely massive.

“It’s not been enough to completely save the club just yet, but he’s backed the club financially and spoken out about things and given the supporters a lot more clarity and they will be grateful for that.”

Scott Kellacher preparing the Inverness team on a match day. Image: SNS.

Remaining Caley Thistle squad must adopt siege mentality

Meekings, who joined ICT as a youth from Ipswich Town in 2011, insists the playing squad who remain at the club for Dumbarton this weekend must unite and take to the park with points to prove – despite now having a mountain to climb to escape relegation to League Two.

He said: “I have no doubts it’s going to be really hard for the team from this Saturday onwards.

“You almost have to now create a siege mentality.

“That comes from within, from those players and staff who are not let go. They need to galvanise everyone. To create that passion from within.

“The club has to get back to its values.

“They used to say togetherness was part of Inverness – and they need to return to that.

“It’s not where they want to be as a club, but they must dust themselves down and try to maintain their League One status, albeit it will be a difficult process.”

