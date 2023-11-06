Woodland Trust Scotland objects to Stella McCartney’s planned Highland home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Woodland Trust Scotland objects to Stella McCartney’s planned Highland home

Fears the development would cause the loss of an area of ancient woodland.

By John Ross
Stella McCartney has lodged plans for the house in Glenuig. Image Shutterstock
Stella McCartney has lodged plans for the house in Glenuig. Image Shutterstock

Plans by fashion designer Stella McCartney and her husband to build a house in the Highlands could mean the loss of an area of ancient woodland, it is claimed.

Woodland Trust Scotland (WTS) has objected to an application from the couple for the proposal for Commando Rock in Glenuig.

It wants the application delayed or refused due to lack of information about its impact.

Stella McCartney, daughter of Beatle Paul, and husband Alasdhair Willis have lodged plans with Highland Council for the modern home at Commando Rock.

They have attracted more than 50 objections and a small number of letters of support.

Concerns about woodland impact of McCartney’s house

Some residents have raised concerns about impacts on wildlife, cutting down mature Scots Pine trees and access to a path to an area known locally as the Sandy Bay or Secret Beach.

WTS says the proposals lodged by Brown and Brown Architects will cause the loss of an area designated as ancient woodland.

There is also concern about potential loss of important native woodland of long established of plantation origin (LEPO) which may be as rich as ancient woodland.

Under the National Planning Framework 4 adopted by the Scottish Government in February, development proposals will not be supported if they result in any loss of ancient woodlands.

The plan has attracted more than 50 objections

WTS’s objection says: “Any development that has adverse ecological impacts on ancient/LEPO woodland should not be supported by the council in line with the recently updated NPF4 and the Local Development Plan unless the applicant is able to demonstrate that loss and deterioration will be avoided.”

It also has concerns that people and pets could disturb breeding birds and other wildlife, as well as noise, light and dust pollution from the development.

The trust says an arboricultural impact assessment lacks key information, including defining the boundary of the ancient woodland in relation to the proposals.

But it says the report does make it clear five trees proposed for removal are within ancient woodland.

Buffer zone needed from house

It says a buffer zone of at least 15 metres should be set up to prevent impacts such as pollution and disturbance and to avoid root damage.

Fencing fitted with acoustic and dust screening measures should also be put in place during construction.

A number of objectors say the size, design and the siting of the planned development are inappropriate.

Lady Marie-Sophie Law de Lauriston, from London, says she visits the area every summer and was “simply horrified” by the plans.

Grace Yoxon, from the International Otter Survival Fund in Skye, said a full environmental impact survey must be done to check on any impact on otters said to be present in the area.

Commando Rock.

But Dr Roger Flint from Edinburgh said it is a “beautiful site, deserving of a beautiful home”.

He adds: This is a unique opportunity to design and construct a modern building which will support local jobs and suppliers, as well as providing much needed accommodation.

“It will enhance the natural beauty of the landscape.”

Professor Alan Dunlop, from Stirling, said it is an “exceptional project” and the house is a “very well considered, imaginative and thoughtful proposal” that enhances the site at Commando Rock.

Conversation