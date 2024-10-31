Plans for new homes at abandoned Silverburn House site poised to go ahead as council rules out road fears

Plans to build dozens of new homes on the outskirts of Aberdeen are poised to go ahead – as the council ruled out fears over the safety of kids crossing nearby roads to get to school.

Cala Homes lodged a multi-million-pound scheme to turn the demolished Silverburn Housesite at Bridge of Don into a “new vibrant community” earlier this year.

It came after previous proposals to build homes, shops and offices there fell through, raising concerns the plot of land could become a “dumping ground”.

The former Baker Hughes base on Claymore Drive, across from the old AECC, was knocked down five years ago, and the site has lain empty ever since.

Cala Homes now want to bring it back into use, creating a modern residential complex at the north entrance of the Granite City.

Silverburn House site plans revised to include more green space

Under the initial proposals, 72 homes were to be erected where the former oil and gas offices once stood.

These have now been scaled down to 67, however, with construction expected to start within months.

Architects say this would add more breathing space between the houses, and allow for bigger gardens and designated play areas for children.

Cala Homes bosses also want to restore the land around the overgrown Silver Burn, which the area is named after, to make it an “attractive” green space for residents.

The revised plans include a mix of three, four and five-bedroom houses, as well as 16 one and three-bedroom affordable properties.

Cala Homes land director, Ross MacLennan, said: “The site has been an eyesore for a number of years, but with investment we believe it can be a beautiful and welcoming entrance to the city.”

Plans recommended for approval despite road safety concerns

Officials are now urging councillors to approve the plans, which will go before the local authority’s planning committee next week.

This is despite fears that the new development would overpopulate the area.

The proposed complex is next to the Cloverhill site, where Aberdeen City Council plans to build another 563 houses – the first batch of which have already been constructed.

And members of the Bridge of Don community council voiced fears about children from the development having to cross a busy road to reach school.

They argued that the speed limit should be reduced from 60mph to 40mph between B&Q and the Parkway road before anyone even thinks of building more houses there.

However, council officers say this is a matter outwith the developers’ control, and therefore shouldn’t be a factor when considering granting them permission.

They add: “It would be for the roads authority to consider whether to alter speed limits, noting that Roads Development Management are content with the proposal.

“Should this remain a concern to Bridge of Don Community Council, this is a matter that could be raised outwith the planning process.”

Abandoned Aberdeen

The “eyesore” Silverburn House site is one of 65 pieces of vacant and derelict land highlighted in a new Scottish Government drive to spark development.

The full list includes various bulldozed businesses, along with many old schools and industrial complexes.

We had a look at how the amount of abandoned land in Aberdeen has grown over the past eight years.

There are 32 more recorded derelict or vacant spaces than in 2016.

You can find more details about the Silverburn House site plans here.

