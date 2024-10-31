Plans for new homes at abandoned Silverburn House site poised to go ahead as council rules out road fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plans for new homes at abandoned Silverburn House site poised to go ahead as council rules out road fears

Cala Homes plans to plough £5.5 million into transforming the “eyesore” site at the north entrance of the Granite City into a “vibrant space for the community”.

By Denny Andonova
Silverburn House site
The site across from the old AECC exhibition centre has been an "eyesore" at the city's entrance for about five years. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Plans to build dozens of new homes on the outskirts of Aberdeen are poised to go ahead – as the council ruled out fears over the safety of kids crossing nearby roads to get to school.

Cala Homes lodged a multi-million-pound scheme to turn the demolished Silverburn Housesite at Bridge of Don into a “new vibrant community” earlier this year.

It came after previous proposals to build homes, shops and offices there fell through, raising concerns the plot of land could become a “dumping ground”.

The former Baker Hughes base on Claymore Drive, across from the old AECC, was knocked down five years ago, and the site has lain empty ever since.

The now demolished site of the former Silverburn House, where Cala Homes wants to build new houses.
The site across from the old AECC exhibition centre has been an “eyesore” at the city’s entrance for about five years. Image: Supplied.

Cala Homes now want to bring it back into use, creating a modern residential complex at the north entrance of the Granite City.

Silverburn House site plans revised to include more green space

Under the initial proposals, 72 homes were to be erected where the former oil and gas offices once stood.

These have now been scaled down to 67, however, with construction expected to start within months.

Architects say this would add more breathing space between the houses, and allow for bigger gardens and designated play areas for children.

Artist impression of the residential development planned for the derelict Silverburn House site in Bridge of Don.
How the residential development could look once completed. Image: THE Architecture and Planning.

Cala Homes bosses also want to restore the land around the overgrown Silver Burn, which the area is named after, to make it an “attractive” green space for residents.

The revised plans include a mix of three, four and five-bedroom houses, as well as 16 one and three-bedroom affordable properties.

Cala Homes land director, Ross MacLennan, said: “The site has been an eyesore for a number of years, but with investment we believe it can be a beautiful and welcoming entrance to the city.”

Plans recommended for approval despite road safety concerns

Officials are now urging councillors to approve the plans, which will go before the local authority’s planning committee next week.

This is despite fears that the new development would overpopulate the area.

The proposed complex is next to the Cloverhill site, where Aberdeen City Council plans to build another 563 houses – the first batch of which have already been constructed.

The proposed layout of the Cloverhill site at Bridge Of Don where more than 500 homes will be built. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Bancon Homes.

And members of the Bridge of Don community council voiced fears about children from the development having to cross a busy road to reach school.

They argued that the speed limit should be reduced from 60mph to 40mph between B&Q and the Parkway road before anyone even thinks of building more houses there.

However, council officers say this is a matter outwith the developers’ control, and therefore shouldn’t be a factor when considering granting them permission.

Community council members want the speed limit to be reduced at the Toucan crossing on Parkway East during school times. Image: Google Maps.

They add: “It would be for the roads authority to consider whether to alter speed limits, noting that Roads Development Management are content with the proposal.

“Should this remain a concern to Bridge of Don Community Council, this is a matter that could be raised outwith the planning process.”

Abandoned Aberdeen

The “eyesore” Silverburn House site is one of 65 pieces of vacant and derelict land highlighted in a new Scottish Government drive to spark development.

The full list includes various bulldozed businesses, along with many old schools and industrial complexes.

The green spaces haven’t been maintained properly – but Cala Homes want to change that. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

We had a look at how the amount of abandoned land in Aberdeen has grown over the past eight years.

There are 32 more recorded derelict or vacant spaces than in 2016.

You can find more details about the Silverburn House site plans here.



