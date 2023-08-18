Final turbine installed at Shetland’s Viking wind farm

Green energy giant SSE Renewables is celebrating a major milestone in the development of its Viking wind farm in Shetland.

Just over three years since breaking ground on the 433 megawatt (MW) project, the 103rd and final turbine has been installed.

Technicians working at the site successfully fitted the last Vestas V117 4.3MW turbine, in the north-east sector of the wind farm, on Thursday evening.

Ahead of schedule

SSE Renewables said the the project had progressed at a good pace since installation work started in February.

The final turbine was fitted well ahead of the original schedule, which was targeting autumn.

Viking remains on track for completion in 2024, with commissioning work due to continue over the next year.

At peak generation the wind farm is expected to produce up to 1.8 terawatt hours of renewable electricity annually – enough to power nearly 500,000 typical UK homes.

Engineers working on the site have had to battle challenging weather conditions, from frequent heavy rain and the biggest snow storm to hit Shetland in more than 20 years to rolling fog, which drastically reduced visibility.

The biggest challenge has been wind, with speeds often reaching over 78mph.

Reaching this landmark milestone underlines our strategy to lead the transition to a net-zero future.”

SSE Renewables onshore renewables development and construction director Heather Donal, said: “We’re reaching the point in the Viking wind farm project where we are celebrating key milestones – which just shows the good progress we are making. The weather in Shetland has been challenging at times, so achieving the installation of the final turbine ahead of schedule is testament to the hard work and commitment of those involved.

“Reaching this landmark milestone underlines our strategy to lead the transition to a net-zero future through the world-class development, construction and operation of renewable power assets.”

Local firms have been involved too

A raft of Shetland contractors have had a hand in the delivery of Viking, working with SSE Renewables, principal contractor RJ Macleod and turbine manufacturer Vestas.

The developer expects this relationship to continue as local firms “play a key part in wind farm commissioning”.

At peak construction around 400 people were working on Viking.

Vestas is now in the process of awarding contracts and recruiting long-term local operations and maintenance teams, including apprentices.

Anne Semeria, onshore construction director, UK and Ireland, Vestas, said: “The team has worked hard over the past six months to ensure the turbines are built safely and to a high quality. It has been a real team effort to optimise our installation plans.

“We look forward to Viking… being fully operational next year. It will play a crucial role in contributing towards achieving the UK and Scotland’s net-zero targets.”