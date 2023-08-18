Final turbine installed at Shetland’s Viking wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Final turbine installed at Shetland’s Viking wind farm

Engineers have faced every kind of weather during the project.

By Hamish Penman
The Viking wind farm in Shetland.
Installation of the 103rd and final turbine in Shetland brings an end to this stage of the Viking project. Image: SSE Renewables

Green energy giant SSE Renewables is celebrating a major milestone in the development of its Viking wind farm in Shetland.

Just over three years since breaking ground on the 433 megawatt (MW) project, the 103rd and final turbine has been installed.

Technicians working at the site successfully fitted the last  Vestas V117 4.3MW turbine, in the north-east sector of the wind farm, on Thursday evening.

Ahead of schedule

SSE Renewables said the the project had progressed at a good pace since installation work started in February.

The final turbine was fitted well ahead of the original schedule, which was targeting autumn.

Viking remains on track for completion in 2024, with commissioning work due to continue over the next year.

At peak generation the wind farm is expected to produce up to 1.8 terawatt hours of renewable electricity annually – enough to power nearly 500,000 typical UK homes.

Picture of the first turbine installed at the Viking wind farm in Shetland.

Engineers working on the site have had to battle challenging weather conditions, from frequent heavy rain and the biggest snow storm to hit Shetland in more than 20 years to rolling fog, which drastically reduced visibility.

The biggest challenge has been wind, with speeds often reaching over 78mph.

Reaching this landmark milestone underlines our strategy to lead the transition to a net-zero future.”

SSE Renewables onshore renewables development and construction director Heather Donal, said: “We’re reaching the point in the Viking wind farm project where we are celebrating key milestones – which just shows the good progress we are making. The weather in Shetland has been challenging at times, so achieving the installation of the final turbine ahead of schedule is testament to the hard work and commitment of those involved.

“Reaching this landmark milestone underlines our strategy to lead the transition to a net-zero future through the world-class development, construction and operation of renewable power assets.”

Local firms have been involved too

A raft of Shetland contractors have had a hand in the delivery of Viking, working with SSE Renewables, principal contractor RJ Macleod and turbine manufacturer Vestas.

The developer expects this relationship to continue as local firms “play a key part in wind farm commissioning”.

A steel foundation for one of Viking’s 103 turbines.

At peak construction around 400 people were working on Viking.

Vestas is now in the process of awarding contracts and recruiting long-term local operations and maintenance teams, including apprentices.

Anne Semeria, onshore construction director, UK and Ireland, Vestas, said: “The team has worked hard over the past six months to ensure the turbines are built safely and to a high quality. It has been a real team effort to optimise our installation plans.

“We look forward to Viking… being fully operational next year. It will play a crucial role in contributing towards achieving the UK and Scotland’s net-zero targets.”

More from Business

Harbour expects to pay more than £1 billion in windfall tax (Jane Barlow/PA)
Investors’ eyes on tax bill as Harbour Energy to report
MPs have called on authorities to “turn a blind eye” to pubs opening early for the Lionesses World Cup final match (Yui Mok/PA)
Councils and police urged to ‘turn a blind eye’ to pubs opening early for…
Evergrande denies claims that it has filed for bankruptcy (Mickey Lee/Alamy/PA)
China’s Evergrande asks court to approve debt plan and rejects bankruptcy claims
15 staff have been offered the opportunity as the firm looks for financial reductions.
Shetland arts venue operator seeks to make job cuts amid financial challenges
Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
All you need to know about the Elgin Food and Drink Festival this weekend
But the UK’s ‘structural reliance’ on gas imports meant it was ‘highly susceptible’ to fluctuations in the international wholesale energy market, experts said (Yui Mok/PA)
Energy bills expected to fall £150 a year from October, say analysts
There are ‘grounds for hope’ over the future of Wilko after expressions of interest during the administration process, the GMB union has said (James Manning/PA)
‘Genuine grounds for hope’ for Wilko as bidders circle, says union
young man with headphones and eyeglasses sitting on sofa while working on a laptop. photo used for article on student housing in Aberdeen
Attractive prospects for developers outside Scotland's central belt
Barbie has been an immediate hit at the box office (Ian West/PA
‘Barbenheimer’ boosts cinema chain Everyman with record week
Heat pumps work like air conditioners, but in reverse (Andrew Sparkes/Alamy)
Electric heating systems exist now and must be rolled out, says new E.On boss

Conversation