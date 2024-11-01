Outdoor retailer to take over Aviemore Blacks store next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Outdoor retailer to take over Aviemore Blacks store next year

The Grampian Road shop has been a favourite with locals since it opened in 2016.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Blacks Aviemore
The Blacks store in Aviemore will be taken over by another outdoor retailer in 2025.

The popular Blacks outdoor retailer in Aviemore will change hands next year.

The Press and Journal can confirm the Go Outdoors brand will operate the premises in the Highland town.

Staff have revealed that the store on Grampian Road will begin trading as Go Outdoors Express in early 2025.

The shop has been popular with Aviemore locals and visitors since it opened in 2016.

Go Outdoors to take over Aviemore Blacks store

It comes as the P&J announced last month that the Blacks store on Inverness Academy Street is also set to become a Go Outdoors Express in January 2025.

Several closing-down signs were put up at the front of the outdoor shop in October.

Inverness Blacks store will be a Go Outdoors Express from January 2025. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Founded in Sheffield in 1998, Go Outdoors has more than 80 stores across the country.

Both Blacks and Go Outdoors are part of the JD Group.

The Press and Journal has contacted JD press office to confirm the exact date of the takeover.

The major sports brand has also been asked if all Blacks stores in the UK will close down in the upcoming months.

