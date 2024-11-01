Outdoor retailer to take over Aviemore Blacks store next year

The popular Blacks outdoor retailer in Aviemore will change hands next year.

The Press and Journal can confirm the Go Outdoors brand will operate the premises in the Highland town.

Staff have revealed that the store on Grampian Road will begin trading as Go Outdoors Express in early 2025.

The shop has been popular with Aviemore locals and visitors since it opened in 2016.

Go Outdoors to take over Aviemore Blacks store

It comes as the P&J announced last month that the Blacks store on Inverness Academy Street is also set to become a Go Outdoors Express in January 2025.

Several closing-down signs were put up at the front of the outdoor shop in October.

Founded in Sheffield in 1998, Go Outdoors has more than 80 stores across the country.

Both Blacks and Go Outdoors are part of the JD Group.

The Press and Journal has contacted JD press office to confirm the exact date of the takeover.

The major sports brand has also been asked if all Blacks stores in the UK will close down in the upcoming months.