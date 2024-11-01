Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin outlines his drive to bring trophies to Pittodrie

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists he is driven to bring trophy success back to Pittodrie.

Thelin will bid to take a major step towards delivering that target when facing Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday.

Aberdeen have endured a decade-long silverware drought since winning the League Cup in 2014.

The Pittodrie boss says his players understand the enormity of the semi-final clash to the club’s supporters.

Under Thelin, the Dons go into the Hampden showdown in sensational form having racked up a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with 15 wins.

Since arriving at Pittodrie in the summer, Thelin has transformed Aberdeen, shook up Scottish football and energised the club’s fans – but remains ice cool on the touchline.

Despite his calm demeanour Thelin says under the surface his emotions will be raging at the national stadium as Aberdeen bid to reach the final.

Thelin said: “Everyone that’s working here, we all want to win something.

“We are creating and building a strong team spirit that can give us a chance of winning.

“To do that we are on a journey.

“The players know how much this game means to the club and the supporters.”

Ice cool but Thelin ‘feels a lot of emotions inside my chest’

Pittodrie was at capacity for the 2-1 midweek win against Rangers with the crowd generating a ferocious atmosphere.

Amidst the maelstrom Thelin remained cool on the touch-line, calmly directing his players and making key substitutions.

There will be a similar atmosphere at Hampden.

When asked about his calmness, Thelin said: “I have to keep some cards on the table.

“I am what I am, I don’t try to be someone else.

“Of course, I feel a lot of emotions inside my chest when I watch the game.

“However that’s how I work, I don’t say it is right or wrong for everybody.

“I think everyone has to be who they are.

“I love this sport and I love the competition so there are a lot of emotions.

“However, you still have to focus on the right thing and on how I want to coach.”

Thelin refuses to look backwards

Striker Kevin Nisbet is expected to win his battle to be fit for the semi-final.

Scotland international Nisbet, 27, was ruled out of the previous two games due to a calf injury.

However the striker, on a season-long loan from Millwall, returned to full training on the eve of the Hampden semi.

Aberdeen have already pushed Celtic hard in Glasgow under Thelin with the Reds recovering from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Parkhead on October 19.

On the potential psychological importance of that result, Thelin said: “We don’t think too much about the last game.

“This is a new game, it’s a cup semi.

“So for us it’s just about preparing for this specific game.

“We also have to believe in what we are doing and then it’s the football game.

“Of course I can imagine Brendan (Rodgers) and Celtic learn things about us, and we also learn things about them.

“However, it’s still more about respecting their qualities and finding the weakness.

“This will be my first time (at Hampden) and I’m looking forward to it.”

Feeling the Aberdeen team spirit

Under Thelin the Dons have registered the best start to a season in the club’s 121-year-history.

The Swede set a new record for the best winning start by a manager in Scottish football history when securing 13 victories from 13 matches.

That surpassed the previous record of 12 straight wins set by Martin O’Neill when taking over at Celtic in 2000.

Prior to drawing with Celtic last month, Thelin’s Reds were the only team in the top-50 European leagues ranked by Uefa to have a 100% record in all competitions this season.

It is formidable form ahead of the semi-final.

Thelin said: “I don’t think the players are thinking about the unbeaten run before the semi-final.

“They’re thinking about that game only and the team spirit with how they help each other.

“I believe it’s too big if you start thinking about what you have done.

“It’s more about this game and trying to get 100% effort out of one another and also help each other on the pitch.

“The most important thing is that this is a team.

“It’s not a starting eleven or subs, it’s a team and you can feel it in the atmosphere at Cormack Park.

“When we train, in the dressing room. That team spirit is there.”