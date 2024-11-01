Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin outlines his drive to bring trophies to Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin outlines his drive to bring trophies to Pittodrie

Thelin says his players know how much it will mean to Aberdeen supporters to beat Celtic at Hampden to secure a Premier Sports Cup final spot.

By Sean Wallace
Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists he is driven to bring trophy success back to Pittodrie.

Thelin will bid to take a major step towards delivering that target when facing Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday.

Aberdeen have endured a decade-long silverware drought since winning the League Cup in 2014.

The Pittodrie boss says his players understand the enormity of the semi-final clash to the club’s supporters.

Under Thelin, the Dons go into the Hampden showdown in sensational form having racked up a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with 15 wins.

Since arriving at Pittodrie in the summer, Thelin has transformed Aberdeen, shook up Scottish football and energised the club’s fans – but remains ice cool on the touchline.

Despite his calm demeanour Thelin says under the surface his emotions will be raging at the national stadium as Aberdeen bid to reach the final.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 Premiership win against Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 Premiership win against Rangers. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “Everyone that’s working here, we all want to win something.

“We are creating and building a strong team spirit that can give us a chance of winning.

“To do that we are on a journey.

“The players know how much this game means to the club and the supporters.”

Ice cool but Thelin ‘feels a lot of emotions inside my chest’

Pittodrie was at capacity for the 2-1 midweek win against Rangers with the crowd generating a ferocious atmosphere.

Amidst the maelstrom Thelin remained cool on the touch-line, calmly directing his players and making key substitutions.

There will be a similar atmosphere at Hampden.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin gives the thumbs up against Rangers. Image: SNS.

When asked about his calmness, Thelin said: “I have to keep some cards on the table.

“I am what I am, I don’t try to be someone else.

“Of course,  I feel a lot of emotions inside my chest when I watch the game.

“However that’s how I work, I don’t say it is right or wrong for everybody.

“I think everyone has to be who they are.

“I love this sport and I love the competition so there are a lot of emotions.

“However, you still have to focus on the right thing and on how I want to coach.”

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers with his teammates. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers with his teammates. Image: SNS

Thelin refuses to look backwards

Striker Kevin Nisbet is expected to win his battle to be fit for the semi-final.

Scotland international Nisbet, 27, was ruled out of the previous two games due to a calf injury.

However the striker, on a season-long loan from Millwall, returned to full training on the eve of the Hampden semi.

Aberdeen have already pushed Celtic hard in Glasgow under Thelin with the Reds recovering from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Parkhead on October 19.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Rangers. Image: SNS.

On the potential psychological importance of that result, Thelin said: “We don’t think too much about the last game.

“This is a new game, it’s a cup semi.

“So for us it’s just about preparing for this specific game.

“We also have to believe in what we are doing and then it’s the football game.

“Of course I can imagine Brendan (Rodgers) and Celtic learn things about us, and we also learn things about them.

“However, it’s still more about respecting their qualities and finding the weakness.

“This will be my first time (at Hampden) and I’m looking forward to it.”

Feeling the Aberdeen team spirit

Under Thelin the Dons have registered the best start to a season in the club’s 121-year-history.

The Swede set a new record for the best winning start by a manager in Scottish football history when securing 13 victories from 13 matches.

That surpassed the previous record of 12 straight wins set by Martin O’Neill when taking over at Celtic in 2000.

Prior to drawing with Celtic last month, Thelin’s Reds were the only team in the top-50 European leagues ranked by Uefa to have a 100% record in all competitions this season.

It is formidable form ahead of the semi-final.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates with Graeme Shinnie as he scores to make it 2-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris celebrates with Graeme Shinnie as he scores to make it 2-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “I don’t think the players are thinking about the unbeaten run before the semi-final.

“They’re thinking about that game only and the team spirit with how they help each other.

“I believe it’s too big if you start thinking about what you have done.

“It’s more about this game and trying to get 100% effort out of one another and also help each other on the pitch.

“The most important thing is that this is a team.

“It’s not a starting eleven or subs, it’s a team and you can feel it in the atmosphere at Cormack Park.

“When we train, in the dressing room. That team spirit is there.”

Conversation