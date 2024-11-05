Police negotiators remain at Castletown property in 24-hour standoff

Police officers who attended a “concern call” at a property in Castletown near Thurso are still there 24 hours on.

Negotiators are locked in a standoff with a man inside a property on Coronation Place.

They were initially called out at 12.25pm on Monday, November 4.

It’s understood officers initially attended the property to carry out a welfare check. The man has since been live-streaming encounters with police officers on social media.

Fire and ambulance crews were also dispatched to the scene but it’s not clear if they are still there.

Main Street, which is close to where the incident is ongoing, has been closed to motorists.

Inspector Kay Macrae said: ” Around 12.25pm on Monday, 4 November, 2024, we were called after concern was raised for a man within a house on Coronation Place, Castletown.

“Officers and negotiators are in attendance.”

Police have confirmed there is no wider threat to the public.