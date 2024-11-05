Man arrested following 30-hour stand-off with police in Castletown

A man has been arrested after a 30-hour stand-off with police in Castletown.

Officers were first alerted to concern for a man at a property on Coronation Place in the village at 12.25pm on Monday.

They initially attended the house to carry out a welfare check before fire and ambulance crews were called to assist.

Armed officers and negotiators were also sent to the scene which marked the start of a 30-hour stand-off.

During this time, the 49-year-old man inside the property took to social media to live-stream his encounters with the officers.

Police confirmed there was no wider threat to the public.

The man eventually left the property at around 5.45pm on Tuesday – more than a day after the officers first arrived.

He was checked over by paramedics and arrested.

A section of Main Street, which leads to Coronation Place, was closed to all traffic during the stand-off.

It was reopened to motorists after 6pm.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.25pm on Monday, November 4, we were called after concern was raised for a man within a house on Coronation Place, Castletown.

“Officers and negotiators attended and around 5.45pm on Tuesday, November 5 a 49-year-old man left the property.

“He was checked over by paramedics and arrested in connection. Inquiries are ongoing.”