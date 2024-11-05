‘Determination and hard work’: Family-run Inverness chippy named best in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘Determination and hard work’: Family-run Inverness chippy named best in Scotland

Dougie’s Chippy owner Dougie Mackenzie told the P&J how he has achieved “his dream” thanks to his family’s support.

Dougie at chip shop
Dougie told the Press and Journal he is "delighted" after the victory. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.
By Alberto Lejarraga

An Inverness chip shop has been named the best in Scotland only 17 months after first opening its doors.

Dougie’s Chippy was crowned during the ceremony for Scotland’s Business Awards 2024 in Glasgow on Monday night.

Owner Dougie Mackenzie achieved his “biggest dream” by opening the chip shop on Millburn Road on June 1 last year.

The 35-year-old, who got his first job at a chippy when he was 12-years-old, said he is “delighted” with the latest victory.

He told The Press and Journal his success is down to the support of his fiancée Erin Robson and his “big” family.

Dougie and Erin with three kids
Dougie says he works “countless hours” to take care of his fiancée Erin and kids. Image: Erin Robson.
Dougie and Dolly
Dougie’s sister Dolly is his “biggest support” at the shop. Image: Dougie’s Chippy.

A story of hard work: Dougie’s Chippy named best in Scotland

Dougie’s first venture into the world of chip shops was at a business in Dingwall while he was still at school.

He went on to manage a shop in Conan Bridge for almost a decade but always dreamed of starting his own chippy.

“When I finally got to have my own, I promised Inverness I would do my best to have the best chippy in the city,” he said.

“But we’ve made it now to be recognised as the best in Scotland.”

Dougie explained the chippy’s team is very hardworking. Image: Dougie’s Chippy.
The 35-year-old has achieved his life dream. Image: Dougie’s Chippy.

His fiancée Erin, 32, said she is “so proud of Dougie”, who works from 10am to 11pm every day.

She continued: “Seeing how he’s achieved everything he’s wanted is the best thing -we’re so proud of him.

“My kids went to school today and said ‘my dad has the best chippy in Scotland’.

“The key to success of this business is determination.”

Dougie and Erin at 14
Dougie and Erin first-ever photo together when they met 14 years ago. Image: Erin Robson.
Dougie and Erin now
Dougie and Erin, from Alness, both live in Conon Bridge. Image: Erin Robson.

Dougie added: “The key to success is hard work.

“I work countless hours, but I do it for Erin and my kids.”

The couple have three children together, Olly, 13, Laila, 11, and Kelsie, 8.

The proud dad is teaching young Olly everything he knows about the business so he can take over one day.

A big family effort

Dougie and 14 of his 15 siblings Damien, Demi, Darren, Dolly, Drew, his mum Desrie, Donald, Diane, Debbie, Dominic, Deirdrie, Dougie, Daniel, Dennis and Derek. Image: Erin Robson.
Dougie and Donald
Dougie and his brother Donald, who also helps at the shop. Image: Erin Robson

As the eight of 16 siblings, Dougie’s family is essential to the business with his sister Dolly described as “the face of the shop” and his “biggest support”.

 

“She brings so much energy, customers love her, and they always ask where she is on her days off,” he said.

Siblings Diane and Donald help out when they can, while little sister Demi works at the Milburn Road premises full-time.

“She got married two weeks ago and the day before her wedding she was working at the chippy,” Erin shared.

Dougie and his older sister Diane
Dougie and his older sister Diane, who also helps at the chippy when she can. Image: Erin Robson
Dougie with his little sister Demi at her wedding
Dougie with his little sister Demi at her wedding. Image: Erin Robson

The couple also thanked all of the chip shop’s customers – including many who have followed them from his past work.

 

Erin added: “As Dougie says, we can’t thank them enough.

“Because of them we are where we are, and we have achieved what we have achieved.

“We’re very grateful.”

Conversation