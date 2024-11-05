‘Determination and hard work’: Family-run Inverness chippy named best in Scotland

An Inverness chip shop has been named the best in Scotland only 17 months after first opening its doors.

Dougie’s Chippy was crowned during the ceremony for Scotland’s Business Awards 2024 in Glasgow on Monday night.

Owner Dougie Mackenzie achieved his “biggest dream” by opening the chip shop on Millburn Road on June 1 last year.

The 35-year-old, who got his first job at a chippy when he was 12-years-old, said he is “delighted” with the latest victory.

He told The Press and Journal his success is down to the support of his fiancée Erin Robson and his “big” family.

A story of hard work: Dougie’s Chippy named best in Scotland

Dougie’s first venture into the world of chip shops was at a business in Dingwall while he was still at school.

He went on to manage a shop in Conan Bridge for almost a decade but always dreamed of starting his own chippy.

“When I finally got to have my own, I promised Inverness I would do my best to have the best chippy in the city,” he said.

“But we’ve made it now to be recognised as the best in Scotland.”

His fiancée Erin, 32, said she is “so proud of Dougie”, who works from 10am to 11pm every day.

She continued: “Seeing how he’s achieved everything he’s wanted is the best thing -we’re so proud of him.

“My kids went to school today and said ‘my dad has the best chippy in Scotland’.

“The key to success of this business is determination.”

Dougie added: “The key to success is hard work.

“I work countless hours, but I do it for Erin and my kids.”

The couple have three children together, Olly, 13, Laila, 11, and Kelsie, 8.

The proud dad is teaching young Olly everything he knows about the business so he can take over one day.

A big family effort

As the eight of 16 siblings, Dougie’s family is essential to the business with his sister Dolly described as “the face of the shop” and his “biggest support”.

“She brings so much energy, customers love her, and they always ask where she is on her days off,” he said.

Siblings Diane and Donald help out when they can, while little sister Demi works at the Milburn Road premises full-time.

“She got married two weeks ago and the day before her wedding she was working at the chippy,” Erin shared.

The couple also thanked all of the chip shop’s customers – including many who have followed them from his past work.

Erin added: “As Dougie says, we can’t thank them enough.

“Because of them we are where we are, and we have achieved what we have achieved.

“We’re very grateful.”