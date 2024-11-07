All you need to know as FOUR byelections held in Aberdeenshire and Moray today

Voters across the north-east are taking part in three council byelections in Aberdeenshire and one in Elgin today.

SNP candidates have the tough task of trying to defend four wards won by the party two years ago.

Russell Findlay is bidding for his first success as Tory leader weeks ago after two ex-Conservative councillors joined Reform.

There are interesting contests and talking points across the board.

Here’s everything you should watch out for before polling stations close on Thursday night.

Fraserburgh and District

This seat was vacated by new SNP MP Seamus Logan, who claimed a huge scalp when he defeated Tory boss Douglas Ross in July.

The Conservatives – represented by Iain Sutherland – will be expecting to win here.

They picked up 32% of first preference votes in this ward at the 2022 election, 12% more than Mr Logan managed for the SNP.

Support has been building for Nigel Farage’s Reform in the Broch and surrounding areas.

His insurgent party picked up 14% of the votes in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East at the Westminster election.

Conrad Ritchie, best known for running a major engineering firm for 32 years, is standing for Reform.

A buoyant SNP want to cause an upset after byelection successes elsewhere.

Candidate Mike McDonald will be bolstered by support from ex-councillor Brian Topping, who we revealed has defected back to his old party from Alba.

Labour will not be standing here – or in any of the three Aberdeenshire seats – despite the party’s UK-wide success in July.

Central Buchan

This ward was vacated by David Mair, another SNP councillor stepping down.

The Tories just edged out the nationalists here by 100 votes in 2022.

The Conservative candidate, Peter Chapman, is a former North East MSP looking for a comeback after he quit Holyrood in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Lib Dems – who have a strong presence in this region – hope to gain from the ranked voting system if neither the SNP or Tories win immediately.

Party Councillor Anne Simpson was the second councillor elected here in 2022, even though she came fifth based on first preferences.

Voters in Alex Salmond’s home village Strichen will be among those going to the polls.

But they won’t be able to back his Alba Party, who declined to stand in any of the north-east contests.

Mearns

Ex-SNP Councillor Kevin Stelfox’s resignation here left a third council vacancy.

He picked up 29% of the vote two years ago, compared to the Tories who got over the 30% mark.

One of those councillors is Laurie Carnie, who was among the two who joined Mr Farage’s party last month.

She made the switch along with former council leader Mark Findlater, who represents Troup.

Elgin City South

This vote was prompted by former SNP Councillor Graham Leadbitter’s election as MP for Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey.

In theory it could be the SNP’s best hope of success today.

Mr Leadbitter picked up 35% of the vote here in 2022, while Labour and the Tories finished on 28% and 26% respectively.

Local party insiders worry they could be locked out by unionist tactical voting.

“The vote transfers are going to be risky,” a source said. “It’s going to be tricky.”

Insiders also hope Labour’s rocky start in power may benefit the SNP.

“Six weeks ago I would have told you Labour were going to win,” an insider said. “They were confident a few weeks back, but I think they’re a bit stressed now.”

Here is a full list of the candidates standing in the three Aberdeenshire byelections.

Here is a full list of the candidates standing in the Elgin City South byelection.