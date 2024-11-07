All you need to know as FOUR byelections held in Aberdeenshire and Moray today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know as FOUR byelections held in Aberdeenshire and Moray today

Contests are being held in Fraserburgh and District, Mearns, Central Buchan, and Elgin City South.

Ballot box
Voters in the north-east are heading to the polls for byelections. Image: PA.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Voters across the north-east are taking part in three council byelections in Aberdeenshire and one in Elgin today.

SNP candidates have the tough task of trying to defend four wards won by the party two years ago.

Russell Findlay is bidding for his first success as Tory leader weeks ago after two ex-Conservative councillors joined Reform.

There are interesting contests and talking points across the board.

Here’s everything you should watch out for before polling stations close on Thursday night.

Fraserburgh and District

This seat was vacated by new SNP MP Seamus Logan, who claimed a huge scalp when he defeated Tory boss Douglas Ross in July.

The Conservatives – represented by Iain Sutherland – will be expecting to win here.

SNP MP Seamus Logan.
New SNP MP Seamus Logan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

They picked up 32% of first preference votes in this ward at the 2022 election, 12% more than Mr Logan managed for the SNP.

Support has been building for Nigel Farage’s Reform in the Broch and surrounding areas.

His insurgent party picked up 14% of the votes in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East at the Westminster election.

Conrad Ritchie, best known for running a major engineering firm for 32 years, is standing for Reform.

Conrad Ritchie is standing for Reform. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A buoyant SNP want to cause an upset after byelection successes elsewhere.

Candidate Mike McDonald will be bolstered by support from ex-councillor Brian Topping, who we revealed has defected back to his old party from Alba.

Labour will not be standing here – or in any of the three Aberdeenshire seats – despite the party’s UK-wide success in July.

Central Buchan

This ward was vacated by David Mair, another SNP councillor stepping down.

The Tories just edged out the nationalists here by 100 votes in 2022.

The Conservative candidate, Peter Chapman, is a former North East MSP looking for a comeback after he quit Holyrood in 2021.

Former Tory MSP Peter Chapman.

Meanwhile, the Lib Dems – who have a strong presence in this region – hope to gain from the ranked voting system if neither the SNP or Tories win immediately.

Party Councillor Anne Simpson was the second councillor elected here in 2022, even though she came fifth based on first preferences.

Voters in Alex Salmond’s home village Strichen will be among those going to the polls.

But they won’t be able to back his Alba Party, who declined to stand in any of the north-east contests.

Mearns

Ex-SNP Councillor Kevin Stelfox’s resignation here left a third council vacancy.

He picked up 29% of the vote two years ago, compared to the Tories who got over the 30% mark.

The byelections are a big test for Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

One of those councillors is Laurie Carnie, who was among the two who joined Mr Farage’s party last month.

She made the switch along with former council leader Mark Findlater, who represents Troup.

Elgin City South

This vote was prompted by former SNP Councillor Graham Leadbitter’s election as MP for Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey.

In theory it could be the SNP’s best hope of success today.

Mr Leadbitter picked up 35% of the vote here in 2022, while Labour and the Tories finished on 28% and 26% respectively.

Graham Leadbitter wearing SNP rosette.
New SNP MP Graham Leadbitter.

Local party insiders worry they could be locked out by unionist tactical voting.

“The vote transfers are going to be risky,” a source said. “It’s going to be tricky.”

Insiders also hope Labour’s rocky start in power may benefit the SNP.

“Six weeks ago I would have told you Labour were going to win,” an insider said. “They were confident a few weeks back, but I think they’re a bit stressed now.”

Here is a full list of the candidates standing in the three Aberdeenshire byelections.

Here is a full list of the candidates standing in the Elgin City South byelection.

