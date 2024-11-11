What makes The Station special? Alness bar crowned Community Pub of The Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What makes The Station special? Alness bar crowned Community Pub of The Year

Manager Jill Munro spoke to the P&J after the establishment won the award for a second year in a row.

Kenny Gray from Tennent's Caledonian, Cezzie Jones, Jill Munro and Corrie Chapman from The Station, and celebrity guest James Cordon.
By Alberto Lejarraga

An Alness pub has been crowned Scotland’s Community Pub of the Year.

The Station, a hotel and bar on the Highland town’s High Street, bagged the title for a second year running at the SLTN Awards on Friday, November 8.

Meanwhile, The Dipping Lugger in Ullapool won the Best Restaurant of the Year (Fine Dining) and MacGregor’s in Inverness the Music-led Venue of the Year.

And the newly opened Tarragon by Graham Mitchell in Aberdeen and Johnny Foxes in Inverness were Highly Commended in the Best Restaurant of the Year (Casual Dining) and Independent Bar of the Year categories respectively.

An unexpected victory for the Station in Alness

“We were not expecting to win it for a second time in a row – I don’t know if anybody has done it before,” said Jill Munro, who runs the family-owned business.

Jill’s dad Billy took over the High Street premises eight years ago while she joined as a manager two years later.

The 53-year-old worked as a teacher before becoming the manager of the hotel and bar in what she described as a “total career change.”

In just a few years, the Munro family has converted the pub into a pillar of the community.

The Station in Alness wins Community Pub of the Year

Manager Jill Munro explained that the pub’s “family” is a mix of locals, businesspeople and workers and tourists.

“It’s like a living room in which everybody talks to everybody,” she said.

The Station
Jill’s dad Billy took over The Station eight years ago. Image: The Station

The hotel also hosts a lot of local groups, such as the local book club or monthly events for the armed forces veterans.

The Station employs 32 people in the town.

Jill said: “I call them The Station family.

“The community is really important to me, and this award highlights the importance pubs have in rural areas.

“We’re the heart of the community.”

From teacher to bar manager

Jill told the Press and Journal she was a teacher before she decided to go for a “total career change’ when her dad Billy needed help with the family business.

She said: “I decided to take a break from teaching.

“I just loved managing the hotel and the pub, I just loved it.”

Jill with the award
Jill Munro after winning the Best Pub in the Highlands and Islands Thistle award last month. Image: The Station

She said there are quite a few similarities between a pub and a classroom.

“In both places you sometimes need to be a bit strict at times,” she joked.

Local produce and a ‘legendary secret recipe’

The Station also serves some popular dishes from its restaurant.

“We have an excellent restaurant that uses local products and it’s all freshly cooked by three senior chefs,” Jill explained.

Jill, left, said the team at The Station is “superb.”

The manager said the venison, sourced from their own farm Heathfield Highland Estate is always very popular.

However, she revealed that the most “legendary” dish is the Station Hotel macaroni.

She said: “People ask me for the recipe all the time.

“We had a wedding at the weekend.

“About 10 people asked me for the macaroni recipe, but it’s a secret.”

