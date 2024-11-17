EE Aberdeenshire Cup final: Reaction and report as Banks o’ Dee triumph against Huntly

Michael Philipson experienced a mixture of delight and relief after being Banks o’ Dee’s match-winner against Huntly in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.

The 128th Shire Cup final was a cagey affair at Harlaw Park, Inverurie but Philipson’s strike early in the second half earned Dee a 1-0 win and their second Shire Cup success.

Midfielder Philipson had Dee’s best chance of the first period, but was repelled by goalkeeper Calum Brodie, so the 26-year-old was pleased to make the most of his big moment in the second half.

Philipson said: “The ball got stuck under my feet a bit for the chance in the first half and I think the rebound has hit me, the goalkeeper and the defender.

“I suppose there was a bit of relief at scoring. I didn’t feel like I’d let anyone down in the first half, but it was a chance and I missed it.

“For the goal the ball found its way through to me, I’m not sure if somebody missed it, but it was just a case of trying to bury it at the near post.

“There wasn’t much in the game, we didn’t play well first half and we knew that at half-time.

“But playing down the slope in the second half we knew we’d get chances if we were direct and fortunately one has gone in.”

More success for Aberdeen side

Dee have an excellent cup record in recent seasons.

They previously won the Aberdeenshire Cup in October 2021 and since that triumph have also lifted the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield twice and the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

Philipson added: “We’re delighted, we always speak at the start of the season about wanting to win trophies and it’s good to come and deliver it.

“Resilience, a little bit of luck at times and taking our chances when they come are probably the key things for us.

“There wasn’t much in the game, as has been the case in a few of our finals, but we managed to get over the line.”

This was a final that was intriguing because there was little between the sides throughout, however, goalmouth action was at a premium.

Playing down the slope at Harlaw Park and with the breeze behind them Huntly looked more threatening in the first half.

Angus Grant had a free-kick held by Daniel Hoban, then north football’s top scorer wriggled out of a challenge on the left flank and crossed for Lewis Crosbie, who headed narrowly wide.

In the 35th minute the lively Grant was in the thick of the action again. He beat two players to break into the box, but Hoban rushed out to block.

For Dee, Iain Vigurs lashed a snap-shot wide and Lachie MacLeod’s tempting cross found no takers.

Philipson makes the difference

On 37 minutes Philipson had his first big chance. A corner was cleared as far as Nathan Cooney 25 yards out and his pinpoint pass found Philipson inside the area, but Brodie saved the attempt from 14 yards and also clawed away the rebound.

However, four minutes into the second half Philipson couldn’t be denied. From a throw in on the left, Liam Duell poked a ball into the box which fell for Philipson to fire into the bottom left corner from 10 yards.

Dee pushed for a second and a Kane Winton strike from 15 yards flashed beyond the right post.

However, Huntly were never out of the contest and Sam Robertson mis-kicked and then had an attempt blocked following a Ryan Sewell cross from the left.

The Black and Golds introduced Brodie Allen, Fin Allen and Alex Thoirs from the bench 20 minutes from time and committed more bodies forward in the hunt for an equaliser which would have forced penalties.

Despite numerous balls into the box in the closing stages Banks o’ Dee held firm with Huntly’s clearest sight of goal coming in the 74th minute when Brodie Allen’s flick on released Grant, but Mark Reynolds snuffed out the danger in the nick of time.

Referee Alex Ross’ final whistle signalled the continuation of Banks o’ Dee’s great run of success, while Huntly’s wait for a first trophy since October 2007, and a first Aberdeenshire Cup triumph since September 1999, goes on.

Winton and Lawson win again

In less than two years Banks o’ Dee co-managers Josh Winton and Paul Lawson have now won every cup they play in at Breedon Highland League level.

But boss Winton praised his players for making it happen after their Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup triumph against Huntly.

Winton and Lawson were appointed at Spain Park in January 2023 and have now guided the Aberdeen side to the Shire Cup, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield and the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

Reflecting on winning a tight final at Harlaw Park, Winton said: “We’re delighted, but it’s about the players ultimately.

“We give them a way we want to play, but it’s down to their hard work.

“It’s great to get a trophy in the bag early in the season, there’s a lot of effort goes in at the club from volunteers and I’m delighted for them that they can be part of this.

“It wasn’t the prettiest of finals and I don’t think it will be remembered as one of the great finals.

“But we said to the guys at half-time ‘nobody will remember how you get there, it’s just about getting there and lifting the trophy.’

“Conditions weren’t great and I’m delighted for the players for their efforts.”

Michael Philipson netted Dee’s winner and also scored twice in their semi-final comeback win against Aberdeen.

Winton added: “In all the ties in this tournament Michael has put in good performances and scored goals for us and he’s done it again in the final so I’m delighted for him.”

Black and Golds can bounce back

Colin Charlesworth was left to rue Huntly not capitalising on first half pressure as their 17-year wait for silverware continues.

But having reached their second final in the space of three seasons and established themselves as a top half Highland League side again, the Black and Golds boss believes they are on the right track.

He said: “We’re close, the players know that and I’m confident the players will come again.

“We think this can be the start of a good era for Huntly and that doesn’t change whether it was a defeat or a win.

“An era starts by getting to finals and putting yourself in a position to win things.

“We reached the first cup final this season, we’ve got the Highland League Cup to play for and we’re climbing the league.

“We’re going in the right direction and we’ll lick our wounds and go again.

“If you don’t take your chances you get punished and that’s the moral of what’s happened.

“In the first half I thought we were really good, we went at Banks o’ Dee and were the better team for large parts of the half.

“We limited Banks o’ Dee to counter-attacks which isn’t like them, but in the second half we didn’t come out for 10 or 15 minutes and Banks o’ Dee got the goal.

“After that they saw the game out well, and although we had a good push it just wasn’t our day.”