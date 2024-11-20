Islay BBC reporter Glenn Campbell shares insight into life with incurable cancer in new documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Islay BBC reporter Glenn Campbell shares insight into life with incurable cancer in new documentary

The BBC Scotland political editor has made a career out of telling other people's stories - and says now it's time to tell his.

By Louise Glen
Glen Campbell.
Glen Campbell.The BBC journalist has spoken out about his brain cancer diagnosis. Image Supplied.

BBC Scotland’s political editor Glenn Campbell has opened up about being diagnosed with a brain tumour in a new documentary.

The Islay native, 48, says he has had a lifetime of telling other people’s stories and it’s now time to tell his own.

My Brain Tumour and Me airs at 7pm on BBC One tonight and reveals how Glenn was given between 12 and 18 months to live after a bike crash led to a seizure, and later the discovery of a brain tumour.

Glenn Campbell at Holyrood.
Glenn Campbell at Holyrood.Image: Supplied.
Glenn Campbell, bandaged up.
Glenn Campbell, after brain surgery. Image: Supplied.

15 months on he is still “going strong” because he has an oligodendroglioma – a rare type of cancer that tends to respond better to treatment.

Writing for BBC News, he explained that from his hospital bed he “turned the camera on myself, not as a self-indulgence, but to spotlight a nasty cancer that’s hard to treat and even harder to beat”.

Like many journalists who share the story of others, or themselves, he said speaking about his personal tragedy “extracted some purpose”.

Glenn Campbell, left scarred after his bike accident.
Glenn Campbell was left scarred after his bike accident – but worse was to come. Image: Supplied.
Glenn Campbell after brain cancer treatment to remove a tumour.
Glenn Campbell after brain cancer treatment to remove a tumour. Image: Supplied.

The documentary features footage of Glenn having a seizure as “an attempt to give an insight into living with an incurable cancer that is not well understood.”

He was climbing Meall nan Tarmachan on the banks of Loch Tay at the time and had to be airlifted to hospital by the Coastguard.

His wife Claire and mum Jennifer also describe the impact of the diagnosis on their family.

Glenn Campbell’s Munro challenge as he looks to 50th birthday

Glenn is now gradually returning to covering politics for BBC Scotland.

His next goal is to reach his 50th birthday. Meantime, he has challenged himself to climb all 282 Scottish Munros.

He’s already completed his first nine and has raised over £150,000 for Brain Power, a ‘fundraising community to fight back against brain tumours’.

Funds will be donated to Brain Tumour Research in efforts to establish a Scottish Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence.

He said: “No one can tell me how I got my tumour and no one can fix it.

“I think well-resourced science can do a lot better. If not for me, for those who come after”, adding:  “I am now starting to think about how to celebrate my 50th birthday in 2026 – 15 months from now.

“It’s not so long since I thought I would not be around to mark that milestone.

“Now, the half-century seems within reach.”

