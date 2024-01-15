Chris Deerin: Glenn Campbell’s integrity while facing heartbreak is awe-inspiring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Chris Deerin: Glenn Campbell’s integrity while facing heartbreak is awe-inspiring

We all wonder how we might cope after a terminal diagnosis. With typical determination and energy, Glenn Campbell is helping others.

Glenn Campbell with his wife Claire. The BBC journalist has spoken out about his brain cancer diagnosis
Glenn Campbell with his wife Claire. The BBC journalist has spoken out about his brain cancer diagnosis
By Chris Deerin

Glenn Campbell is one of our finest journalists.

BBC Scotland’s political editor has one of the hardest jobs in the trade, and performs it with the elan and care of a tightrope walker.

The BBC is never far from the political headlines itself, constantly accused by one faction or another of favouring its opponents. During the independence referendum, the organisation was apparently full of unionists seeking to stymie the democratic desires of the Scottish people, its Glasgow HQ picketed as a result. The Brexit vote saw it portrayed as a buzzing hive of lefty pro-Europeans protecting the British Establishment from the revolutionary rabble.

While the BBC’s Charter ensures its independence from government, it also dictates impartiality in coverage of news and current affairs. This is doubly emphasised by its funding through the public licence fee.

Yet, in the feverish modern environment of social media, fake news and populist politicians, balance has been harder than ever to maintain. How to fairly cover the malign and manipulative Boris Johnson administration? The deranged extremists among the Covid and climate sceptics? Journalists in the US have much the same problem reporting on the shameless liar that is Donald Trump.

As much as anyone could, Campbell has mastered the art. In his analysis on the evening news he is measured, authoritative and fluent, bringing that essential balance to bear. You feel in safe hands.

Glenn Campbell in 2010.
Glenn Campbell in 2010. Image: BBC

Like all good hacks, he is also an equal opportunities offender: it’s not about which party you belong to, it’s about what you’ve done, or not done.

Politicians and wrong ‘uns across the Holyrood spectrum have cause to fear Campbell’s searching, incisive and often dangerous questions. As Nicola Sturgeon brought her resignation press conference to a close, it was he who asked her: “Have you been, or do you expect to be, interviewed by the police who are looking into your party’s finances?” At the time, the thought hadn’t even occurred to me. We all witnessed what followed.

‘I don’t think there is any point being angry’

At the weekend, Campbell gave a moving interview about a personal battle he is facing. In June, he suffered a horrendous crash on his bicycle and was left sprawled in the road, unable to move and with 10 broken ribs. Six weeks later, still recovering, he suffered a seizure and was diagnosed with incurable brain cancer.

Campbell is 47, still a young man, with a 20-year-old son and a 17-year-old daughter. He has undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and a traumatic five-hour operation on his tumour. More tough treatment will follow.

He has, he said, “probably cried more in the last six months than in the last six years.” And no wonder – his situation is heartbreaking. “I would like to grow old with my wife. I have this vision of walking along one of our favourite beaches, hand in hand, in our dotage. It’s hard to know it is probably going to be denied to me. That’s what I am afraid of, rather than actually dying itself.”

We all wonder how we might cope in such difficult circumstances. Turn our face to the wall and await the inevitable? Or, would we have the courage to use what time we are granted to make a difference, to leave a legacy of some sort?

Campbell has chosen the latter. “I don’t think there is any point being angry about this or blaming anybody for those circumstances… generally I’ve been able to remain fairly optimistic, given a pretty bad hand. I just get on with things, it’s that ‘keep on keepin’ on’.”

With typical determination and energy, he has turned his hand to fundraising for Brain Tumour Research, pointing out to his interviewer that only 40% of those diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumour survive for a year or more, and that such tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under the age of 40. We all know the shock of someone who was there one moment and then suddenly taken well before their time.

For some, facing extinction brings out best of humanity

It’s hard not to be affected by the strength of character on display here. I am reminded of the extraordinary Gordon Aikman, a political campaigner who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) at the age of 29, and who, by the time he passed away at 31, had raised more than £500,000 for research and persuaded the Scottish Government to double the number of MND nurses.

The teacher and broadcaster Dame Deborah James, who died in 2022 at 40 from bowel cancer, raised millions for cancer research. There are countless other examples.

Gordon Aikman raised more than £500,000 for MND research before he died at the age of just 31

There seems to be something for some, at least, about facing their own extinction which brings out the best of humanity. They appear able to access an inner dignity and integrity that is often missing amid the chaff of daily life, when the future stretches endlessly in front of us. Amid the heartache and the loss, it is never less than awe-inspiring and humbling.

We’ll all hope Glenn Campbell is granted as much time as possible with his family. There is, somehow, a comfort for the rest of us in the way he is facing the most challenging of circumstances. And we can only hope that if and when we are confronted with similar, we would discover even half of his strength within ourselves.

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

More from Columnists

Not everybody can stomach the idea of picking up a spider with their bare hands - no matter its size. Image: The Jam Factory/Shutterstock
Ben Dolphin: Can we talk ourselves out of a fear of spiders?
Paula Vennells, former chief executive of the Post Office, pictured here in 2018, has been heavily criticised for her part in the scandal. Image: Rob Pinney/LNP/Shutterstock
David Knight: Post Office well on its way to becoming the 'Past Office' after…
Among the darkness of this week, a wee, tidy mouse has cheered up many people. Image: torook/Shutterstock
The Flying Pigs: Which other animals can we train to tidy up?
A scene from one of the games in The Traitors. Image: Euan Cherry/Peacock.
Jacqueline Wake Young: The Traitors have sent my plans up in flames again
Bringing in 2024 on holiday with family was a real treat for Moreen. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: This Hogmanay harrumpher had a surprisingly happy New Year
ITV's recent drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office has prompted an incredible public and political response. Image: ITV/PA
Euan McColm: Much more scrutiny of Post Office scandal is needed - its final…
Toby Jones stars as subpostmaster Alan Bates in recent ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office. Image: ITV/PA
Catherine Deveney: This is why the Post Office scandal flew under public radar for…
Serious traffic on a wintery A9 near Dalwhinnie in December 2023. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Mike Edwards: I knew A9 needed dualling at 18 - I'll be 70 if…
One of the new set of postage stamps featuring the Spice Girls performing in Dublin in 1998, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the chart-topping girl group. Image: Royal Mail/PA Wire
Iain Maciver: Be ambitious like the Spice Girls and you'll leave your stamp on…
Britain's Luke Littler competes during the January 2024 PDC World Darts final against Britain's Luke Humphries. Image: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Colin Farquhar: We can't all be Luke Littlers - but we can still take…

Conversation