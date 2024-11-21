Teenager charged after fatal A9 crash near Aviemore

An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision near Aviemore.

Emergency services, including police, ambulance, and the fire service, were quickly dispatched to the scene of the crash near Lynwilg on March 5.

Roy Bannerman, 60, was airlifted to Glasgow after his blue Skoda Octavia collided with a pick-up truck driven by the 18-year-old.

Mr Bannerman, from Evanton, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in a critical condition but tragically passed away two days later.

A teenager has been charged after a fatal crash on the A9 that took the life of Roy Bannerman.The 18-year-old man had previously been arrested and released pending further enquiries.

He has now been charged in connection with a road traffic offence.

Officers have said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Wife paid tribute to ‘wonderful husband’

Mr Bannerman’s wife, Shirley, earlier paid tribute to her “wonderful husband”.

She described him as a devoted father and a true gentleman.

She wrote: “My wonderful husband with his beautiful smile has been so cruelly snatched from us and our lives have been totally shattered beyond words.

“We still had so much to live for.

“Roy was strong and boy he fought hard to stay with us, but his injuries were just too much.”