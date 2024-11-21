Teenager charged after fatal A9 crash near Aviemore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Teenager charged after fatal A9 crash near Aviemore

Roy Bannerman, 60, died following the accident in March.

By Ena Saracevic
Roy Bannerman.
Roy Bannerman tragically lost his life as a result of the crash. Image: Police Scotland/Sandy McCook

An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision near Aviemore.

Emergency services, including police, ambulance, and the fire service, were quickly dispatched to the scene of the crash near Lynwilg on March 5.

Roy Bannerman, 60, was airlifted to Glasgow after his blue Skoda Octavia collided with a pick-up truck driven by the 18-year-old.

Mr Bannerman, from Evanton, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in a critical condition but tragically passed away two days later.

A teenager has been charged after a fatal crash on the A9 that took the life of Roy Bannerman.The 18-year-old man had previously been arrested and released pending further enquiries.

He has now been charged in connection with a road traffic offence.

Officers have said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Wife paid tribute to ‘wonderful husband’

Mr Bannerman’s wife, Shirley, earlier paid tribute to her “wonderful husband”.

She described him as a devoted father and a true gentleman.

She wrote: “My wonderful husband with his beautiful smile has been so cruelly snatched from us and our lives have been totally shattered beyond words.

“We still had so much to live for.

“Roy was strong and boy he fought hard to stay with us, but his injuries were just too much.”

