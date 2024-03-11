‘He fought hard to stay with us’: Family of Evanton man killed in A9 crash pay tribute to a ‘wonderful husband and father’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘He fought hard to stay with us’: Family of Evanton man killed in A9 crash pay tribute to a ‘wonderful husband and father’

Roy Bannerman died in hospital on Friday following a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Aviemore.

By Michelle Henderson
Roy Bannerman.
Police have issued a renewed appeal into the circumstances of Roy's death. Image: Police Scotland/Sandy McCook.

Relatives of a Highland man killed in a crash on the A9 say their lives have been “shattered.”

Roy Bannerman died in hospital just days after his Skoda Octavia collided with a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck on the A9 Inverness to Perth road near Aviemore on Tuesday March 5.

The 60-year-old, from Evanton, was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries but sadly passed away on Friday.

The 18-year-old male driver of the pick-up truck was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and has since been released.

‘We still had so much to live for’

Mr Bannerman’s devastated wife, Shirley, has today paid tribute to a “wonderful husband” who she says was so “cruelly snatched” from this life.

She says he fought hard to overcome his injuries, as relatives gathered by his bedside, however, his condition was too severe.

In a post, published on social media, she described him as a devoted father and a true gentleman.

She wrote: “My wonderful husband with his beautiful smile has been so cruelly snatched from us and our lives have been totally shattered beyond words.

“We still had so much to live for.

“Roy was strong and boy he fought hard to stay with us, but his injuries were just too much.

Tributes have been pouring in for Roy Bannerman describing him as a ‘wonderful husband, father and a lovely bloke.’

“Roy was the kindest, most gentlest of gentleman who made a difference to so many; especially us his family, his wife his daughters, and his stepson. I just don’t know how we will manage without him.”

She has thanked the people who stopped to help Roy in the moments following the crash giving his devastated family the chance to “say our goodbyes.”

She added: “We will forever be grateful for the lorry driver who jumped straight into action to help keep Roy awake and alert while the emergency services arrived.

“I believe an off-duty policeman and ex-army also helped along with the fire services and because of their actions, it afforded us the opportunity to say our goodbyes.

“The care he received from the paramedics, the air ambulance and at Queen Elizabeth in Glasgow was second to none.

“For us also, the caring police officers have looked after us so well in such tragic circumstances.

“Roy was strong and boy he fought hard to stay with us but his injuries were just too much.”

Heartfelt tributes describe Mr Bannerman as a ‘lovely bloke’

News of Mr Bannerman’s death has sent shockwaves across the community.

Touching tributes have been pouring in from friends and former classmates online, describing him as a “lovely bloke.”

Road closed sign blocks the A9.
The A9 Inverness to Perth road was closed for several hours following the crash. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Caroline Mackenzie fondly remembers attending school alongside him.

Taking to the comments of Police Scotland’s post, she wrote: “So very sad to read this about Roy. What a lovely bloke. I was in school with him.

“Thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

Fellow classmate Ian Hendry added: “Very sad. I remember Roy being in the same class and he was a very nice guy.”

His childhood friend Dougie Urquhart reminisced about their early days in his hometown of Evanton.

He wrote: “Tragic, I have some great memories of Roy when growing up in Evanton. RIP.”

‘Blue sky my good friend’

Jackie Smith broke news of his death on social media on Friday.

In a post, she wrote: “I’m so sorry to be the bearer of sad news, but Roy has passed away tonight.

“My sincere condolences are with Roy’s wife Shirley and family, all his friends in the parachuting world and the wider community.

“Such a tragic accident which has taken Roy away. Rest in peace Roy.”

It is understood Mr Bannerman was a former member of the ‘Golden Lions’ parachute display team, which disbanded in 2011.

Leona Dunbar said it was a “privilege to share the sky with you Roy.”

David Gillian added: “Just heard the very sad news about Roy Bannerman.

“Those in the skydiving world know how much of a nice guy he was. I was only chatting with him last week.

“RIP Roy and blue skies.”

Stephen Millar also paid tribute, adding: “Absolutely gutted RIP Roy my thoughts are with Shirley and all of his family. Taken far too soon. Blue sky my good friend.”

Police have renewed their appeal for information as investigations into the devastating crash continue.

Motorists are being urged to check their dash-cam footage to assist officers with their inquiries.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1712 of Tuesday, March 5.

