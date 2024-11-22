Mother of missing Stornoway teenager Aleksandr Benga ‘begging’ for help to find ‘darling son’

The mother of missing Stornoway teenager Aleksandr Benga is “begging” for help as the search for her “darling son” enters its fifth day.

The 16-year-old was last seen at around 8.45am on Monday, November 18 near to the water wheel in the grounds of Lews Castle.

Rescue teams from across northern Scotland have been scrambled to the Western Isles, as air, land and sea searches are carried out.

His heartbroken mother Viktoria Benga has taken to social media to plead for help as she fears for her son’s safety.

“I’m begging for help,” she said.

“Any information about Aleksandr’s whereabouts is highly appreciated.”

Police have also issued two new images of Aleksandr as search efforts on the island continue, including a CCTV image of his last movements.

Residents are being asked to check any outbuildings and review CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage to aid with their enquiries.

Locals rally to help search for missing Stornoway teenager

Local clubs and businesses have been going out their way to help the searchers.

The Sea Angling club has been offering free lunches to all emergency services, including warm meals and hot drinks.

In a post published on Facebook yesterday, staff said they have been inundated with donations.

“Our door is open and happy to help in any way that we can,” the club said.

“Massive thank you to those who have donated again and to all those who dated today we are blown away by the kindness shown and all the emergency services appreciate it all.”

Rescue teams leave no stone unturned in the search for Aleksandr

Crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and local coastguard teams have been drafted in to help, alongside the police and mountain rescue teams.

Inspector David Hall said: “We are continuing to appeal for the help of the public in tracing Aleksandr, who has now been missing for over 96 hours.

“We have been reviewing CCTV and footage provided by members of the public and we now have a better idea of Aleksandr’s whereabouts prior to the sighting at the water wheel, however, we still do not know where he went next.

“I urge Stornoway residents to check any outbuildings and sheds you may have in case he has sought shelter from the cold.

“I would also ask anyone with private CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to please review it and contact us if you think you’ve captured him passing.

“We are very concerned for this young man’s welfare. Aleksandr, if you see this, please get in touch with us and let us know you are safe.”

Aleksandr is described as being around 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a beige jumper and black jeans.

Officers believe he may also have a red jacket and a yellow beanie hat in his possession.

Anyone with information concerning Aleksandr’s whereabouts is being asked to contact police 101 as soon as possible, quoting incident 0803 of 18 November, 2024.