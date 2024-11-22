Mother of missing Stornoway teenager Aleksandr Benga ‘begging’ for help to find ‘darling son’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Mother of missing Stornoway teenager Aleksandr Benga ‘begging’ for help to find ‘darling son’

Police have released new images of the 16-year-old, while local business and clubs rally to help the search teams.

By Michelle Henderson
CCTV footage of Alexsandr dressed in hoodie and jeans walking by white building.
Police have today released a new CCTV image of missing Aleksandr Benga from Stornoway as the search for him continues. Image: Police Scotland.

The mother of missing Stornoway teenager Aleksandr Benga is “begging” for help as the search for her “darling son” enters its fifth day.

The 16-year-old was last seen at around 8.45am on Monday, November 18 near to the water wheel in the grounds of Lews Castle.

Rescue teams from across northern Scotland have been scrambled to the Western Isles, as air, land and sea searches are carried out.

His heartbroken mother Viktoria Benga has taken to social media to plead for help as she fears for her son’s safety.

“I’m begging for help,” she said.

“Any information about Aleksandr’s whereabouts is highly appreciated.”

Headshot of Aleksandr Benga wearing a grey t-shirt.
A new image of Aleksandr Begna. Image: Police Scotland.

Police have also issued two new images of Aleksandr as search efforts on the island continue, including a CCTV image of his last movements.

Residents are being asked to check any outbuildings and review CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage to aid with their enquiries.

Locals rally to help search for missing Stornoway teenager

Local clubs and businesses have been going out their way to help the searchers.

The Sea Angling club has been offering free lunches to all emergency services, including warm meals and hot drinks.

In a post published on Facebook yesterday, staff said they have been inundated with donations.

“Our door is open and happy to help in any way that we can,” the club said.

“Massive thank you to those who have donated again and to all those who dated today we are blown away by the kindness shown and all the emergency services appreciate it all.”

CCTV footage of Alexsandr dressed in hoodie and jeans walking by white building.
Police have today released a new CCTV image of missing Aleksandr Benga from Stornoway as the search for him continues. Image: Police Scotland.

Rescue teams leave no stone unturned in the search for Aleksandr

Crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and local coastguard teams have been drafted in to help, alongside the police and mountain rescue teams.

Inspector David Hall said: “We are continuing to appeal for the help of the public in tracing Aleksandr, who has now been missing for over 96 hours.

“We have been reviewing CCTV and footage provided by members of the public and we now have a better idea of Aleksandr’s whereabouts prior to the sighting at the water wheel, however, we still do not know where he went next.

“I urge Stornoway residents to check any outbuildings and sheds you may have in case he has sought shelter from the cold.

“I would also ask anyone with private CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to please review it and contact us if you think you’ve captured him passing.

“We are very concerned for this young man’s welfare. Aleksandr, if you see this, please get in touch with us and let us know you are safe.”

Aleksandr Benga
Aleksandr Benga was last seen in the grounds of Lews castle. Image: Police Scotland

Aleksandr is described as being around 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a beige jumper and black jeans.

Officers believe he may also have a red jacket and a yellow beanie hat in his possession.

Anyone with information concerning Aleksandr’s whereabouts is being asked to contact police 101 as soon as possible, quoting incident 0803 of 18 November, 2024.

Conversation