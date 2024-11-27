Double tragedy for Orkney family as RGU student takes own life after brother’s brutal murder

The family of a university student who died in Aberdeen are raising money to bring her back home to Orkney.

Claire Fraser, who was just 19, died at the Robert Gordon University campus on the morning of Wednesday, November 20.

Her family have since shared a statement saying she took her own life.

They are now raising money to help bring her back home to Orkney so they can hold a funeral.

Claire’s mum, Fiona Fraser, has thanked more than 300 people who have already raised nearly £8,000.

‘Beautiful’ RGU student struggled following brother’s murder

On the fundraising page, she shared a message saying Claire had “struggled terribly” since the death of her brother two years ago.

She wrote: “Our beautiful daughter Claire, age 19, very devastatingly took her own life on November 20 when away from home at university.

“Claire had struggled terribly after her big brother William was brutally murdered in June 2022.

“She didn’t have life insurance so funds are very much needed please to bury her in Orkney where she was born.”

The 19-year-old’s brother, William Fraser, 21, was killed in St Margaret’s Hope on Orkney on June 19, 2022.

Their uncle Erlend Fraser entered a guilty plea for culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished responsibility, and was sent to a high-security psychiatric hospital.

At the time, William’s parents and Claire shared emotional victim impact statements, saying his death had left them “in fear of the future”.

RGU say thoughts are with friends and family

Emergency services were called to the Garthdee Tower, an accommodation block close to the university’s academic buildings, just after 10am on November 20.

The university later shared a statement confirming a student had died on campus.

A spokesperson said: “RGU can sadly confirm that the body of a student was found on its campus this morning (November 20).

“The university is liaising with the emergency services and is supporting the student’s family as well as the entire university community.

“This is a very sad situation and our thoughts are with the student’s family and friends.”

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Garthdee Road, Aberdeen around 10.15am on Wednesday, November 20 following the sudden death of a 19-year-old woman.

“Next of kin have been made aware.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”