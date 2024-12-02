‘We got back in the car’: Viral TikToker abandons Fairy Pools trip due to length of walk from car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘We got back in the car’: Viral TikToker abandons Fairy Pools trip due to length of walk from car park

The video has been viewed more than 7.5million times.

By Louise Glen
Fairy pools Skye
If the Emily Silver and Lal had made it to the Fairy Pools this is what they would have found. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

TikTok travel influencer Emily Silver abandoned her plans for a trip to Fairy Pools because of a “two-week” walk from the car park.

The ems.onthemove blogger, was shocked when she got to the car park for the Fairy Pools only to find out there was at least a 40-minute walk to the pools themselves.

The women said they had been led to believe the walk “was suitable for anyone”, but described themselves as not “exactly hikers”.

Emily Silver and friend Lal on the Fairy Pools.
Emily Silver and friend Lal enjoyed great laughter at the Fairy Pools…but not a walk. Image: Tik Tok/ Emily Silver.

Emily’s video has been watched 7.7million times and has amassed more than 9,699 comments.

Fairy Pools trip does not go to plan

Emily, who pokes fun at herself and laughs with Lal, titles her video “When the trip to the Fairy Pools doesn’t go to plan“.

@ems.onthemove

If you made it to the fairy pools then you honestly deserve a medal 🤣🧚‍♀️ Safe to say me and Lal arent exactly hikers! 😂 #scotland #scotlandtiktok #scotlandtravel #scottish #scottishhighlands #isleofskye #skye #fairypools

♬ original sound – Emily Silver | Travel 🌍

On arrival in the car park, Lal says: “I can not see them. The Fairy Pools.

“Hang on a minute they are right up there.”

She points from the car park over the glen to a hill that can be seen littered with tourists.

Emily said: “There are people all the way up there like they are on a f***ing pilgrimage.

She jokes: “I’ve got my dinner booked at 7.30pm.”

Emily Silver and Lal were shocked at how far the car park of the Fairy Pools was to the site.
Emily Silver and Lal were shocked at how far the car park of the Fairy Pools was from the site. Image: Tik Tok/ Emily Silver.

The travel influencer continued: “People are going to be gone for 40 days and 40 nights. We came and I thought the pools would be right here [by the car park].

Speaking about the local legend that if you wash your face in the pools you will be blessed, she said: “How will I get internal beauty when they are all the way over there?

“The guidebook says regardless of fitness level anyone can do it. I am crying.

“I don’t see no fairies, I see no pools.”

‘Only made it as far as the path’

“We will get back in the car and I will come back and pick you up in two weeks,” the women joke.

Emily and Lal then hang about in the car park, to hear what others have thought of the Fairy Pools.

One women tells Emily that they “only made it as far as the path”.

Emily continues: “We are back in the car, a lady confirmed it was all the way up the hill.

“The book said it was a short walk.

“Another lady asked how far is it? She said she had no energy for it today.”

Emily joked: “We have had a really successful day!”

Adding: “If you made it to the fairy pools then you honestly deserve a medal. Safe to say me and Lal aren’t exactly hikers!”

‘The trail of tears’

Commenting on the post, Kiera XoX said: “I don’t even know what the fairy pools are but I am creasing.”

Lal
Lal failed at walking to the Fairy Pools saying she had a dinner booking at 7.30pm. Image: Tik Tok/ Emily Silver.

Jane joked: “There is another side where you can park right up to the Fairy Pool and walk like 10ft and you’re there.

“It’s the other side of here. I have no idea what side you went to.”

Bubblymama added: “I went with my grandfather, we did not make it to the pools and my grandfather still refers to it as the trail of tears.”

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

Conversation