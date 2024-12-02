‘We got back in the car’: Viral TikToker abandons Fairy Pools trip due to length of walk from car park

TikTok travel influencer Emily Silver abandoned her plans for a trip to Fairy Pools because of a “two-week” walk from the car park.

The ems.onthemove blogger, was shocked when she got to the car park for the Fairy Pools only to find out there was at least a 40-minute walk to the pools themselves.

The women said they had been led to believe the walk “was suitable for anyone”, but described themselves as not “exactly hikers”.

Emily’s video has been watched 7.7million times and has amassed more than 9,699 comments.

Fairy Pools trip does not go to plan

Emily, who pokes fun at herself and laughs with Lal, titles her video “When the trip to the Fairy Pools doesn’t go to plan“.

On arrival in the car park, Lal says: “I can not see them. The Fairy Pools.

“Hang on a minute they are right up there.”

She points from the car park over the glen to a hill that can be seen littered with tourists.

Emily said: “There are people all the way up there like they are on a f***ing pilgrimage.

She jokes: “I’ve got my dinner booked at 7.30pm.”

The travel influencer continued: “People are going to be gone for 40 days and 40 nights. We came and I thought the pools would be right here [by the car park].

Speaking about the local legend that if you wash your face in the pools you will be blessed, she said: “How will I get internal beauty when they are all the way over there?

“The guidebook says regardless of fitness level anyone can do it. I am crying.

“I don’t see no fairies, I see no pools.”

‘Only made it as far as the path’

“We will get back in the car and I will come back and pick you up in two weeks,” the women joke.

Emily and Lal then hang about in the car park, to hear what others have thought of the Fairy Pools.

One women tells Emily that they “only made it as far as the path”.

Emily continues: “We are back in the car, a lady confirmed it was all the way up the hill.

“The book said it was a short walk.

“Another lady asked how far is it? She said she had no energy for it today.”

Emily joked: “We have had a really successful day!”

Adding: “If you made it to the fairy pools then you honestly deserve a medal. Safe to say me and Lal aren’t exactly hikers!”

‘The trail of tears’

Commenting on the post, Kiera XoX said: “I don’t even know what the fairy pools are but I am creasing.”

Jane joked: “There is another side where you can park right up to the Fairy Pool and walk like 10ft and you’re there.

“It’s the other side of here. I have no idea what side you went to.”

Bubblymama added: “I went with my grandfather, we did not make it to the pools and my grandfather still refers to it as the trail of tears.”

