Visitors to Fairy Pools on Skye urged to ‘avoid the area’ for two weeks

Long awaited road works at the Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye are finally due to start on Monday at 8.30am.

During the works – which are programmed for two weeks – it will be residents’ access only on the Merkadale to Glenbrittle road.

That means tourists wanting to visit the iconic location in the daylight will need to come back when the road reopens after 6pm on Friday November 15.

Fairy Pools road will be restricted to local access only

During the works, the road will be restricted to local access only.

Over the summer months, tour operators and tourists found themselves waiting hours to get in and out of the road to the Fairy Pools.

Many urged for urgent action to improve the road.

Highland Council confirmed in September that road improvements would be made, and further cash from the Scottish Government was confirmed in October.

One local man, who asked not to be named, said: “This summer has been particularly difficult if you live or work along the Glen Brittle road.

“At times we have been unable to get in and out of the road, and in some instances, people could not get to work, or attend medical appointments because the road was jammed from morning until night.”

Asked if he thought the roadworks would bring any improvement, he said: “It is true that anything to improve the road is welcome, and I hope that it will ease some traffic pressure.

“But the fact of the matter is until the number of people visiting the Fairy Pools is regulated, then we will likely be in the same position year after year.

Road will restricted to essential local access only

Councillor John Finlayson, Skye and Raasay area committee chairman said: “I am really pleased to see the works discussed at the recent stakeholder meeting starting so promptly and while plans have been evolving in the background for some time, it is good to see men on site doing improvements that will support traffic management and better access for those living in the Glenbrittle community.

“While some works will take place just now other works will take place next year when better weather permits surfacing works.

Adding: “While there will be some inconvenience for road users, as far as possible non- essential users should avoid the area as much as possible.”

A spokeswoman for Highland Council said: “Works will commence on the C1237 Merkadale – Glen Brittle Road -Fairy Pools – from Monday, November 4 and are expected to run until Friday November 15.

“The road will restricted to essential local access only – during amnesty periods – and be closed to all other traffic to allow the works to progress safely.”

She continued: “During the restrictions The Highland Council will undertake urgent remedial works, passing place extensions and resurfacing.

“The works will commence at 8.30am until 6pm so evenings will be unaffected.”

Adding: “The local roads team asks non-essential visitors to avoid the area while repair works are being carried out on the road.

“We appreciate your cooperation and patience as we improve the road condition so that all may benefit from the works.”

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.