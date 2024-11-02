Visitors to Fairy Pools on Skye urged to ‘avoid the area’ for two weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Visitors to Fairy Pools on Skye urged to ‘avoid the area’ for two weeks

Roadworks will close the Glen Brittle road between 8.30am and 6pm each day.

By Louise Glen
Fairy Pools
The Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Long awaited road works at the Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye are finally due to start on Monday at 8.30am.

During the works – which are programmed for two weeks – it will be residents’ access only on the Merkadale to Glenbrittle road.

That means tourists wanting to visit the iconic location in the daylight will need to come back when the road reopens after 6pm on Friday November 15.

Fairy Pools road will be restricted to local access only

During the works, the road will be restricted to local access only.

Over the summer months, tour operators and tourists found themselves waiting hours to get in and out of the road to the Fairy Pools.

Many urged for urgent action to improve the road.

Highland Council confirmed in September that road improvements would be made, and further cash from the Scottish Government was confirmed in October.

One local man, who asked not to be named, said: “This summer has been particularly difficult if you live or work along the Glen Brittle road.

Queues of traffic at the Fairy Pools.
Traffic chaos at the Fairy Pools on Skye. Image: supplied.

“At times we have been unable to get in and out of the road, and in some instances, people could not get to work, or attend medical appointments because the road was jammed from morning until night.”

Asked if he thought the roadworks would bring any improvement, he said: “It is true that anything to improve the road is welcome, and I hope that it will ease some traffic pressure.

“But the fact of the matter is until the number of people visiting the Fairy Pools is regulated, then we will likely be in the same position year after year.

Road will restricted to essential local access only

Councillor John Finlayson, Skye and Raasay area committee chairman said: “I am really pleased to see the works discussed at the recent stakeholder meeting starting so promptly and while plans have been evolving in the background for some time, it is good to see men on site doing improvements that will support traffic management and better access for those living in the Glenbrittle community.

“While some works will take place just now other works will take place next year when better weather permits surfacing works.

Adding: “While there will be some inconvenience for road users, as far as possible non- essential users should avoid the area as much as possible.”

A spokeswoman for Highland Council said: “Works will commence on the C1237 Merkadale – Glen Brittle Road -Fairy Pools – from Monday, November 4 and are expected to run until Friday November 15.

“The road will restricted to essential local access only – during amnesty periods – and be closed to all other traffic to allow the works to progress safely.”

She continued: “During the restrictions The Highland Council will undertake urgent remedial works, passing place extensions and resurfacing.

“The works will commence at 8.30am until 6pm so evenings will be unaffected.”

Adding: “The local roads team asks non-essential visitors to avoid the area while repair works are being carried out on the road.

“We appreciate your cooperation and patience as we improve the road condition so that all may benefit from the works.”

Conversation