Short term lets: Drumnadrochit sees three more holiday homes approved despite ‘crumbling’ roads and ‘negligent’ owners

Three short term lets have been approved around Drumnadrochit despite local complaints of a community feeling “drastically impacted”.

Residents told councillors of “crumbling” roads and a “public safety concern” as they decided on a variety of short term let applications.

However, councillors found it difficult to refuse the applications despite the issues.

A number of other applications across the Highlands also had objections raised.

What is the situation in Drumnadrochit?

Locals argued visitors are taking advantage of local facilities and claim short term lets occupy 10% of the town.

Local Resident Rachel Nixseaman objected to an application in Milton, outside Drumnadrochit. She said: “It has a massive negative societal impact on the community.

“Our access to services and community cohesion are being drastically impacted because of the sheer volume of short term lets.”

Why are locals unhappy?

Residents are worried local access roads and water supplies will be under stress from holiday visitors.

Rachel Nixseaman complained her local access road is “crumbling” and has caught a number of vehicles out.

Speaking to the applicant, she said: “you are being negligent with your property.”

“It has to be used to get to the property and it is a public safety concern at this point,” she added.

Neighbours of a second property in Drumnadrochit, Vicky Millar and her husband also had concerns over bins, septic tank and water supply.

She said: “The water is an issue… we do experience shortages of water in the summer.

“They are drawing water… people in holiday homes tend to have more than one shower a day.”

Mr and Mrs Millar, along with other complainants Mr and Mrs Jones raised concerns on the size of the septic tank at the property not being able to support the number of visitors.

How did property owners respond?

The applicants were generally receptive to the objections made by the locals.

Luke Tait responded to Rachel Nixseaman and said: “The majority of the concerns raised by the objectors are actually more a communication issue than anything else.”

Mr Tait said he informed guests were told deliveries can only be picked up from the main road as soon as he was made aware of the issue.

Responding to the objector, Mr Tait added: “I wouldn’t say I’ve been negligent as such – I’ve just not been able to get people to work on the roads.”

Property owner strikes deal with complainants

Darren Breen, in response to the concerns relating to his property, said: “We plan to charge as much as possible and reduce the availability of the property.

As a result, he argued the property would not be used for large parts of the year and was of little risk to the objector’s experience and facilities.

He added he was happy to reduce the capacity of the house to seven occupants in line with the capacity of the septic tank.

Mr Breen said: “I’m happy to do that. I’m not trying to make profit from this venture.

“I’m just trying to have a chance to live in Scotland and cover the mortgage. That’s it.”

“I don’t want to have any friction with neighbours, in fact – I want to get on as well as possible with all of you.”

Short term let application ‘only the start of the journey’

The committee was repeatedly told many of the objections could not be taken into account when deciding on the applications.

However, Licensing Committee Chair Sean Kennedy said: “Getting a licence today – it is only the start of the journey.

“It gives you a platform, if things start going wrong… you can make objections and complaints back to the local authority.

“The officers are then duty bound to look at these complaints.

“If the conditions are not being met, that licence can be taken away at any time if the committee deem necessary.”

Drumnadrochit concerns a microcosm of wider attitudes

There are over 8,000 short term let licences listed by Highland Council since the licence requirement was brought in.

Applications from Wick and Dulnain Bridge were also among those discussed.

Many of the applications debated at the meeting had objections, some of which were not considered.

Many of the applications passed without issue.

