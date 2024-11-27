Inverness Post Office closure: Locals’ fury amid claims they’re being treated ‘like second class citizens’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness Post Office closure: Locals’ fury amid claims they’re being treated ‘like second class citizens’

The Post Offices at risk are Crown branches - those directly owned by the Post Office.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Queue outside post office
Queues out the door of the Inverness Post Office. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Locals in Inverness have been having their say about the future of the city’s main post office after it emerged it could close.

More than 100 branches across the country – three in the Highlands – could be closed as part of a Post Office sell-off.

Inverness’s main Post Office could be closed if no suitable buyer is found to buy and run the city centre store.

The P&J went to the busy Queensgate branch to see just how essential this busy city centre branch is to its customers.

One clear message came from the visit – where else are people to go if the Inverness Post Office is no longer?

The post offices could be sold to retailers such as WHSmith or Spar which already house post offices. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Business post and eBay parcels

Local wood carver Tom Banks said: “I post parcels and they have a parcel drop off point here.

“I can walk from my house and post which you can’t do at a post box.

“It’s great. It saves me a lot of time. That’s really good when you’ve got a small business.

“I would need to go somewhere else. This is a walking distance for me so that’s quite good. I might have to drive somewhere, and it’s not good using the car.”

Tom Banks, owner of <a href="https://woodentom.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Wooden Tom</a>. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Angela Cameron regularly uses the Post Office to send eBay parcels.

She said: “I don’t like the fact that it could be closing. I use it all the time.”

Angela Cameron. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Inverness post office: ‘second class citizens’?

Inverness resident Harriet said it would be “a nightmare” if the city centre branch was to shut up shop.

“They are treating Inverness like we are second class citizens.”

Moira Wilson added: “I would be really sad to see it go. A lot of people use it.

“I wouldn’t know what to do if it went away. I can’t reach anywhere else.”

Many postal services are now concentrating into the city centre branch after rural closures. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Post Office depended on by those outside of Inverness

Visitors from outside Inverness have already seen their local services diminished, forcing them to make trips to the Inverness branch.

Simon Goodey, from Dingwall, said: “It would be a big downer if the post office was to close.

“There’s always a queue, obviously lots of people use it. I used to have a local post office that has closed and now I come here.

“If they close this, where will I go? There is nowhere else.”

Simon Goodey. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Dentist and researcher Mojtaba Mehrabanian said: “I came from Dingwall because we have no postal service there.”

“It’s close to the station and easy to get to. Where will we go if it closes?”

Mojtaba Mehrabanian. Inverness Post Office. Will Angus/DCT Media.

Who wouldn’t miss Inverness post office?

Long queues are regularly a feature of the Inverness Post Office. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Not all members of the public spoke up in support of the post office.

One local remarked: “I haven’t used it in five years. It doesn’t matter to me.”

Around 25% of the respondents the P&J spoke to had a neutral or negative view about the Inverness branch remaining open.

Inverness Post Office on the Queensgate. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Angela Cameron said workers are “very stressed” whenever she visits the post office.

Another regular described how some customers can back up the queues for others when there is an issue.

They added that it was “important” for the service to remain open, despite the persistent issues, because “people rely on it”.

Why are the Post Office doing this?

The announcement, made by Post Office chairman Nigel Railton, is part of a broader strategy to streamline operations and transition to a fully franchised model.

At the time, he said they wanted to “secure the service for the future”.

A spokesman for the Post Office added: “The plan intends to create a new operating model for the business that means ensuring the Post Office has the right organisational design.”

Conversation