Kingussie ‘like a Christmas fairytale’ as locals share snow photos

Kingussie has been described as a ‘Christmas fairytale’ after snow fell in the Highland town last night.

Locals shared stunning photos of the wintry scenes after temperatures plunged below freezing amid a Met Office yellow weather warning for ice.

Resident Dharma Green went for a night walk around the town and said: “It was like walking in a Christmas fairytale.”

Another local added: “It’s winter and this is how should look like.”

It comes as the start of December brought freezing temperatures to the Cairngorms National Park.

Yesterday, -5C was recorded in the nearby town of Aviemore while -8C was recorded at the Cairn Gorm summit.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for ice was also in place in the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire until 10am.

Roads across the three regions were closed this morning as a result.