Kingussie ‘like a Christmas fairytale’ as locals share snow photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Kingussie ‘like a Christmas fairytale’ as locals share snow photos

Residents in the Highland town enjoyed walking in the snow last night.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Kingussie
Kingussie was covered in snow yesterday. Image: Dharma Green

Kingussie has been described as a ‘Christmas fairytale’ after snow fell in the Highland town last night.

Locals shared stunning photos of the wintry scenes after temperatures plunged below freezing amid a Met Office yellow weather warning for ice.

Resident Dharma Green went for a night walk around the town and said: “It was like walking in a Christmas fairytale.”

Kingussie with snow
Kingussie was covered in white. Image: Dharma Green
roofs covered in snow Kingussie
Roofs were covered in snow after yesterday’s snowfall. Image: Dharma Green

Another local added: “It’s winter and this is how should look like.”

It comes as the start of December brought freezing temperatures to the Cairngorms National Park.

Yesterday, -5C was recorded in the nearby town of Aviemore while -8C was recorded at the Cairn Gorm summit.

paths in Kingussie covered in snow
Locals were delighted with Tuesday’s snowfall. Image: Dharma Green

A Met Office yellow weather warning for ice was also in place in the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire until 10am.

Roads across the three regions were closed this morning as a result.

Conversation