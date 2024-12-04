Highlands & Islands Kingussie ‘like a Christmas fairytale’ as locals share snow photos Residents in the Highland town enjoyed walking in the snow last night. By Alberto Lejarraga December 4 2024, 11:39 am December 4 2024, 11:39 am Share Kingussie ‘like a Christmas fairytale’ as locals share snow photos Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6643264/kingussie-snow-christmas-fairytale/ Copy Link 0 comment Kingussie was covered in snow yesterday. Image: Dharma Green Kingussie has been described as a ‘Christmas fairytale’ after snow fell in the Highland town last night. Locals shared stunning photos of the wintry scenes after temperatures plunged below freezing amid a Met Office yellow weather warning for ice. Resident Dharma Green went for a night walk around the town and said: “It was like walking in a Christmas fairytale.” Kingussie was covered in white. Image: Dharma Green Roofs were covered in snow after yesterday’s snowfall. Image: Dharma Green Another local added: “It’s winter and this is how should look like.” It comes as the start of December brought freezing temperatures to the Cairngorms National Park. Yesterday, -5C was recorded in the nearby town of Aviemore while -8C was recorded at the Cairn Gorm summit. Locals were delighted with Tuesday’s snowfall. Image: Dharma Green A Met Office yellow weather warning for ice was also in place in the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire until 10am. Roads across the three regions were closed this morning as a result.
