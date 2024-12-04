Old Collieston church could be transformed into cafe and village’s only shop

For generations, the rustic Slains Kirk had been a focal point for the community in Collieston.

Tucked away on the outskirts of the picturesque Aberdeenshire village, it used to be one of the very few places where local farmers and fishermen would get together.

The B-listed building was built in the early 19th Century, but the site’s history goes way back to medieval times when St Ternan is believed to have established a base there.

It underwent major alterations in the 1920s, and in 1980 it was done up again.

However, little else has been done since and the historic structure has been left “redundant and deteriorating”.

And now, a local group wants to breathe new life into the historic kirk and once again make it a vibrant place for the community.

Locals come to the rescue to turn Slains Kirk into a community cafe

Members of the Slains Environment Action for Change (SEAchange) have been working at ways to bring the building back into use since 2020 when they purchased it.

They have now submitted ambitious plans to spruce it up and turn it into a cafe, with a dedicated community space for events, pub quizzes and live music nights.

At least one or two events for up to 100 people will be held each month, which the charity hopes will help combat isolation and loneliness.

One of those will be Collieston’s Century, a project that provides an interactive history of the village, focusing on the sights and events of the past 100 years.

And that’s not all…

What else would the Collieston kirk house?

The church will home the only shop in the coastal village, with residents’ closest shopping option currently being a bus-ride away in Ellon.

This retail space will sell basics such as bread, locally sourced milk, eggs, and vegetables grown in the community garden and from the local farm shop.

It will also sell artwork and crafts, allowing local artists to market their works.

Meanwhile, one part of the kirk will be turned into a designated “hot-desking” space with fast internet and print services for those working from home.

There will also be a 90-metre strip for off-road parking with EV chargers.

What would the renovations involve?

Planning papers explain the 1920s gallery, which is currently “unsafe and unusable”, will be renovated, and a kitchen built underneath.

However, the charity says they will keep the alterations to a minimum to preserve the listed church’s heritage, with the original stained glass windows being retained.

Some of the other windows are said to be in “extremely poor condition” and they will be replaced, while the masonry external walls will be renovated.

‘We want to preserve the heritage kirk for future generations’

SEAchange says they want to make cafe “a destination” for all day-trippers traversing the coastal route or visiting the nearby ruins of Slains Castle.

But most of all, they aspire it to be a welcoming haven for locals, especially during the winter months when they might feel cut off.

In papers submitted to the council, the charity says it will be a “place where visitors and the community can gather, fostering friendships and celebrating heritage”.

They add: “We hope the kirk will once again become a place for the community to connect and socialise, and we will make sure that it is maintained for the benefit and enjoyment of current and future generations.”

