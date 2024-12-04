Old Collieston church could be transformed into cafe and village’s only shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Old Collieston church could be transformed into cafe and village’s only shop

A group of volunteers took over the deteriorating Slains Kirk on the outskirts of Collieston in 2020 with plans to bring it back to its former glory.

By Denny Andonova
Slains Kirk, Collieston.
Slains Kirk has been deteriorating over the last few years. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

For generations, the rustic Slains Kirk had been a focal point for the community in Collieston.

Tucked away on the outskirts of the picturesque Aberdeenshire village, it used to be one of the very few places where local farmers and fishermen would get together.

The B-listed building was built in the early 19th Century, but the site’s history goes way back to medieval times when St Ternan is believed to have established a base there.

It underwent major alterations in the 1920s, and in 1980 it was done up again.

Slains Kirk, Collieston.
Image: SEAchange.

However, little else has been done since and the historic structure has been left “redundant and deteriorating”.

And now, a local group wants to breathe new life into the historic kirk and once again make it a vibrant place for the community.

Locals come to the rescue to turn Slains Kirk into a community cafe

Members of the Slains Environment Action for Change (SEAchange) have been working at ways to bring the building back into use since 2020 when they purchased it.

They have now submitted ambitious plans to spruce it up and turn it into a cafe, with a dedicated community space for events, pub quizzes and live music nights.

The interior of Slains Kirk, Collieston.
Image: SEAchange.

At least one or two events for up to 100 people will be held each month, which the charity hopes will help combat isolation and loneliness.

One of those will be Collieston’s Century, a project that provides an interactive history of the village, focusing on the sights and events of the past 100 years.

And that’s not all…

What else would the Collieston kirk house?

The church will home the only shop in the coastal village, with residents’ closest shopping option currently being a bus-ride away in Ellon.

This retail space will sell basics such as bread, locally sourced milk, eggs, and vegetables grown in the community garden and from the local farm shop.

The gallery at Slains Kirk, Collieston.
The gallery will be rebuilt. Image: SEAchange.

It will also sell artwork and crafts, allowing local artists to market their works.

Meanwhile, one part of the kirk will be turned into a designated “hot-desking” space with fast internet and print services for those working from home.

There will also be a 90-metre strip for off-road parking with EV chargers.

What would the renovations involve?

Planning papers explain the 1920s gallery, which is currently “unsafe and unusable”, will be renovated, and a kitchen built underneath.

However, the charity says they will keep the alterations to a minimum to preserve the listed church’s heritage, with the original stained glass windows being retained.

One of the stained glass windows. Image: SEAchange.

Some of the other windows are said to be in “extremely poor condition” and they will be replaced, while the masonry external walls will be renovated.

Would you like to see projects like this in other Aberdeenshire villages? Let us know in our comments section below

‘We want to preserve the heritage kirk for future generations’

SEAchange says they want to make cafe “a destination” for all day-trippers traversing the coastal route or visiting the nearby ruins of Slains Castle.

But most of all, they aspire it to be a welcoming haven for locals, especially during the winter months when they might feel cut off.

Slains Kirk has been deteriorating over the last few years. Image: SEAchange.

In papers submitted to the council, the charity says it will be a “place where visitors and the community can gather, fostering friendships and celebrating heritage”.

They add: “We hope the kirk will once again become a place for the community to connect and socialise, and we will make sure that it is maintained for the benefit and enjoyment of current and future generations.”

