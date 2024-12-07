‘We’ve been waiting for this for so long’: Shoppers brave wind and rain for reopening of Elgin’s Poundland

Shoppers braved the wind and rain from Storm Darragh to be among the first through the doors at the opening of Elgin’s refurbished Poundland.

It has been more than six years since the High Street store closed suddenly amidst concerns the entire building could collapse.

The project was further complicated by the building being set on fire and Covid delaying works by a further 18 months.

The entire structure had to be painstakingly taken down before being rebuilt again in the style of the former Woolworths in a project totalling more than £1 million.

Today the first Elgin shoppers returning to Poundland were piped in with balloons and cuddles from mascot Pound Hound for the youngest bargain hunters.

The Press and Journal was at the opening to join in the party atmosphere.

Poundland regulars couldn’t wait to be back

Elgin parents Colin and Alison Green were among the first through the Poundland doors with children Noah and Reuben, who is just three months old.

The family are regular shoppers at the store and were eager to see how the offering had been extended in the larger premises.

Alison said: “We just wanted to come down and see the new shop, see if it’s bigger and better than the one they’ve been using at TK Maxx.

“We used to come in here a lot before the fire. It’s good to have it back. It’s so good for a bargain, there isn’t much you can get for £1 these days.

“There’s nothing in particular we’re in for. Just a browse, although we’ll probably end up buying something for Christmas.”

Poundland returns to Elgin High Street in time for Christmas

Sister and brother Charlotte and Allan Pirie stopped by the new Elgin Poundland before a day’s shopping in Aberdeen.

The siblings queued up in advance to be among the first to be piped through the doors.

Charlotte said: “We’ve been waiting for this for a long time. It’s been so long since we’ve been able to come in here.

“We’re going to have a look at the Christmas stuff, see what there is. I’m needing to buy a new pair of headphones too though.”

Elgin shoppers curious about returning favourite

The opening of the refurbished Poundland building also brought in significant passing trade from Elgin shoppers eager to see what the fuss was about.

Dot Grant accidentally ended up being the first through the doors after finding herself unexpectedly at a loose end in the town centre.

She said: “I came into town for a hairdressing appointment but it ended up being cancelled.

“So I thought I would come down and see this new shop instead.”

Poundland’s support for Elgin High Street

Poundland manager Gerry McAloon has worked in the building since 1993, after previously being boss of the local Woolworths.

The retailer described the reopening as being like “coming home”, and paid tribute to his colleagues for their hard work during the disruption.

The refurbished building also includes special Poundland flats, which offer stunning views of the town centre and are already on the market.

And Gerry also reserved special praise for the firm for their commitment to Elgin High Street.

He said: “These last six years have been a journey.

“I was on holiday in Crete when it all started. I got a call from my line manager who said ‘Gerry, you know those problems we’ve been having? Well, they’re about to get a whole lot worse.’

“To be honest, I feared for my job after what I went through with Woolworths. I feared for the jobs of all my colleagues too.

“It would have been easy for Poundland to cut its losses and leave. They’ve shown a commitment to Elgin though and a commitment to the staff here.

“I shudder to think how much it has cost, but credit to Poundland because they always had a plan for Elgin.”

