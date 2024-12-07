‘We’ve been waiting for this for so long’: Shoppers brave wind and rain for reopening of Elgin’s Poundland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

‘We’ve been waiting for this for so long’: Shoppers brave wind and rain for reopening of Elgin’s Poundland

It has been more than six years since the Elgin High Street store was forced to close due after the building was on the brink of collapse.

By David Mackay
Poundland cutting the ribbon at door of Elgin store.
Manager Gerry McAloon cut the ribbon on the refurbished Poundland in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Shoppers braved the wind and rain from Storm Darragh to be among the first through the doors at the opening of Elgin’s refurbished Poundland.

It has been more than six years since the High Street store closed suddenly amidst concerns the entire building could collapse.

The project was further complicated by the building being set on fire and Covid delaying works by a further 18 months.

Shoppers entering Elgin Poundland.
Shoppers poured at the opening of the new Elgin Poundland. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

The entire structure had to be painstakingly taken down before being rebuilt again in the style of the former Woolworths in a project totalling more than £1 million.

Today the first Elgin shoppers returning to Poundland were piped in with balloons and cuddles from mascot Pound Hound for the youngest bargain hunters.

The Press and Journal was at the opening to join in the party atmosphere.

Poundland regulars couldn’t wait to be back

Family standing in Elgin Poundland.
Colin and Alison Green with children Noah and Reuben. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Elgin parents Colin and Alison Green were among the first through the Poundland doors with children Noah and Reuben, who is just three months old.

The family are regular shoppers at the store and were eager to see how the offering had been extended in the larger premises.

Alison said: “We just wanted to come down and see the new shop, see if it’s bigger and better than the one they’ve been using at TK Maxx.

“We used to come in here a lot before the fire. It’s good to have it back. It’s so good for a bargain, there isn’t much you can get for £1 these days.

“There’s nothing in particular we’re in for. Just a browse, although we’ll probably end up buying something for Christmas.”

Poundland returns to Elgin High Street in time for Christmas

Charlotte and Allan standing outside Poundland.
Charlotte and Allan Pirie outside Poundland on Elgin High Street ahead of the opening. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Sister and brother Charlotte and Allan Pirie stopped by the new Elgin Poundland before a day’s shopping in Aberdeen.

The siblings queued up in advance to be among the first to be piped through the doors.

Charlotte said: “We’ve been waiting for this for a long time. It’s been so long since we’ve been able to come in here.

Shoppers queuing outside Elgin Poundland.
Shoppers waiting to get inside the new Elgin Poundland. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“We’re going to have a look at the Christmas stuff, see what there is. I’m needing to buy a new pair of headphones too though.”

Elgin shoppers curious about returning favourite

The opening of the refurbished Poundland building also brought in significant passing trade from Elgin shoppers eager to see what the fuss was about.

Dot Grant standing outside Elgin Poundland.
Dot Grant found herself at the front of the queue. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Dot Grant accidentally ended up being the first through the doors after finding herself unexpectedly at a loose end in the town centre.

She said: “I came into town for a hairdressing appointment but it ended up being cancelled.

“So I thought I would come down and see this new shop instead.”

Poundland’s support for Elgin High Street

Poundland manager Gerry McAloon has worked in the building since 1993, after previously being boss of the local Woolworths.

The retailer described the reopening as being like “coming home”, and paid tribute to his colleagues for their hard work during the disruption.

Poundland employees standing inside store.
Poundland area manager Scott Main, Elgin manager Gerry McAloon and assistant manager Caroline Leslie. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

The refurbished building also includes special Poundland flats, which offer stunning views of the town centre and are already on the market. 

And Gerry also reserved special praise for the firm for their commitment to Elgin High Street.

He said: “These last six years have been a journey.

“I was on holiday in Crete when it all started. I got a call from my line manager who said ‘Gerry, you know those problems we’ve been having? Well, they’re about to get a whole lot worse.’

“To be honest, I feared for my job after what I went through with Woolworths. I feared for the jobs of all my colleagues too.

Outside Poundland Elgin store.
Shoppers made a point of visiting the new Elgin Poundland on its opening day. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

It would have been easy for Poundland to cut its losses and leave. They’ve shown a commitment to Elgin though and a commitment to the staff here.

“I shudder to think how much it has cost, but credit to Poundland because they always had a plan for Elgin.”

Read more from Elgin High Street

Conversation