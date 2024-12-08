Dalek finds new home in Sutherland as owner hopes Doctor Who villain will tempt NC500 tourists to visit museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Dalek finds new home in Sutherland as owner hopes Doctor Who villain will tempt NC500 tourists to visit museum

'Doris' is set to be the star attraction at a new museum opening in Brora next summer.

By Louise Glen
Nick Lindsay and Davie Kirkwood,
Nick Lindsay, left, of Clyne Heritage Society and Dalek seller Davie Kirkwood with 'Doris' the Dalek. Image: Supplied.

A Dalek is set to become the star attraction at a Sutherland museum.

Nicknamed ‘Doris’, it’s hoped the life-sized Doctor Who replica will tempt tourists off the North Coast 500 and into Brora’s new museum when it opens next summer.

Nick Lindsay, chairman of the Clyne Heritage Society, bought the 1970s Dalek from Doctor Who superfan Davie Kirkwood for £1,250.

Doris the Dalek in Brora
Doris the Dalek at home in Brora. Image: Supplied.

Mr Kirkwood – who isn’t related to the former Brora Rangers manager of the same name – decided to sell the model after owning it for 27 years.

It’s based on a 1970s Dalek, of the Tom Baker period, and is just one of three made by English model maker Andy Shaw.

The retired car salesman said it was time for someone else to “get the enjoyment” he has had from it.

The 5ft 7in Dalek, is made from wood, metal, sink plungers and lights from a Morris Minor car.

It was divided into three pieces for its journey north last Wednesday.

Mr Kirkwood had 30 people interested in owning it but accepted Mr Lindsay’s bid due to the number of people on the NC500 who would get to meet Doris.

The Clyne Heritage Trust museum is set to open just off the A9 Inverness to Thurso road in July 2025 and will explore the history of the UK’s most northerly coal mine.

‘Who doesn’t want a selfie with a Dalek?’

Mr Lindsay said: “As a museum on the roadside of the NC500 we are in a prime spot for visitors – and who doesn’t want a selfie with a Dalek?

“It will be a huge draw, and that is what we want.”

He continued: “People are looking at me a bit funny because the Dalek has got absolutely nothing to do with Brora or the museum.

£But it will and I think it will be a great draw for kids and people.”

Doris the Dalek in Brora
Nick Lindsay’s home in Brora has been invaded by a Dalek, called Doris. Image: Supplied.

Mr Lindsay is 67, so grew up with the Patrick Troughton era of Doctor Who.

He said: “I wouldn’t say I am a Doctor Who superfan, but until very recently I have watched every series.

“We intend to produce a children’s storybook about the Daleks arriving in Brora to exploit a mineral, precious to them, within the Brora coal seam and nowhere else, hence their presence here.

“One Dalek was left behind as a sentry to guard their special mineral – and here she is.”

Meantime, Doris the Dalek resides in Mr Linday’s home in Brora, much to the amusement of his wife and their cats.

Mr Lindsay joked there was “one guaranteed way” for visitors to ensure they are safe from their new exhibit.

“Only if they don’t donate, we will exterminate.”

Conversation