Dalek finds new home in Sutherland as owner hopes Doctor Who villain will tempt NC500 tourists to visit museum

A Dalek is set to become the star attraction at a Sutherland museum.

Nicknamed ‘Doris’, it’s hoped the life-sized Doctor Who replica will tempt tourists off the North Coast 500 and into Brora’s new museum when it opens next summer.

Nick Lindsay, chairman of the Clyne Heritage Society, bought the 1970s Dalek from Doctor Who superfan Davie Kirkwood for £1,250.

Mr Kirkwood – who isn’t related to the former Brora Rangers manager of the same name – decided to sell the model after owning it for 27 years.

It’s based on a 1970s Dalek, of the Tom Baker period, and is just one of three made by English model maker Andy Shaw.

The retired car salesman said it was time for someone else to “get the enjoyment” he has had from it.

The 5ft 7in Dalek, is made from wood, metal, sink plungers and lights from a Morris Minor car.

It was divided into three pieces for its journey north last Wednesday.

Mr Kirkwood had 30 people interested in owning it but accepted Mr Lindsay’s bid due to the number of people on the NC500 who would get to meet Doris.

The Clyne Heritage Trust museum is set to open just off the A9 Inverness to Thurso road in July 2025 and will explore the history of the UK’s most northerly coal mine.

‘Who doesn’t want a selfie with a Dalek?’

Mr Lindsay said: “As a museum on the roadside of the NC500 we are in a prime spot for visitors – and who doesn’t want a selfie with a Dalek?

“It will be a huge draw, and that is what we want.”

He continued: “People are looking at me a bit funny because the Dalek has got absolutely nothing to do with Brora or the museum.

£But it will and I think it will be a great draw for kids and people.”

Mr Lindsay is 67, so grew up with the Patrick Troughton era of Doctor Who.

He said: “I wouldn’t say I am a Doctor Who superfan, but until very recently I have watched every series.

“We intend to produce a children’s storybook about the Daleks arriving in Brora to exploit a mineral, precious to them, within the Brora coal seam and nowhere else, hence their presence here.

“One Dalek was left behind as a sentry to guard their special mineral – and here she is.”

Meantime, Doris the Dalek resides in Mr Linday’s home in Brora, much to the amusement of his wife and their cats.

Mr Lindsay joked there was “one guaranteed way” for visitors to ensure they are safe from their new exhibit.

“Only if they don’t donate, we will exterminate.”