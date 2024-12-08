Neighbour fury over new homes, nursery and shops plan for Elgin and repairs revealed for town centre shop

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy this week’s read which is full of interesting plans.

One neighbour has objected to new homes, a nursery and retail units proposed on the outskirts of Elgin.

Plans are also unveiled to make repairs to Elgin High Street shop.

But first, we reveal the latest on proposals to transform former Burghead post office.

Latest: New life for former post office

Last month, we first reported on how Burghead’s former post office could soon receive a new lease of life.

Last year, the post office shut down.

Building owner Ronald Stewart wanted to transform the building on Grant Street into a chip shop and cafe.

Floor plans show there will be a takeaway entrance with waiting and serving areas.

Meanwhile, there will also be cafe entrance with a counter and seating for around 10 people.

One neighbour has objected to the plans.

They claim the smell, increased noise levels in the evenings and restrictive parking could affect the renting potential of their property.

This, in turn, could impact a future sale if renting becomes a problem.

The neighbour conceded the new development would delight many locals.

However, they think no-one would want to live next door to it.

SUBMITTED: Repairs to Elgin High Street shop

Timpson wants to make repairs to their Elgin High Street shop.

They have submitted proposals to install new concrete floor steps and wall linings.

It comes after the discovery of extensive timber rot.

This has been caused by water entering via defective gutters, poor external detailing and lack of ventilation.

Repairs include gutters, rotten timbers being stripped out and one external wall will be tanked where water had saturated it between the toilets and office.

APPROVED: Forres personal trainer’s plans to transform garage

In October, we first reported on Forres fitness trainer Katie Hughes wanting to transform a vacant garage into a personal training studio.

She runs her own business, BodyWorks.

Papers showed the building in question is located to the east of Lea Cottage at 1 Mosset Terrace in Forres.

Now planning chiefs have given the go-ahead to give new life to the garage for small group training.

Any events taking place in the studio will be solely for the trainer and her clients.

This week, a building warrant was submitted which estimated the transformation could cost around £5,000.

OBJECTION: New homes, nursery and retail units in Elgin South

In October, we revealed Springfield Properties had lodged proposals for the Glassgreen Village development phase three in Elgin South.

They include 204 homes with 51 affordable and 153 private, four retail units and a nursery.

There is a mix of house types proposed from one bed flats to four bedroom family homes.

It has been designed to provide modern flexible living spaces where home working is facilitated by high speed fibre broadband and natural energy efficiency.

What does one neighbour think?

One neighbour says it is a understatement to say they are “shocked, disgusted and utterly devastated” by the proposals.

The home owner said the main reason they bought their home was for their two children to see Scottish nature at its finest and benefit everyone’s health.

They say at least once a day, the family think how lucky they are for the view from one of the bedroom windows.

However, if approved the plans will ruin that and push the animals further and further away.

They also added: “When I was considering buying my house, we were told by the Springfield representative that “this house’s location is perfect because no one can build in this area due to gas lines.

“To live on a site that is mostly always being built on is one thing, but to have it on our door step is another.”

20-minute neighbourhood

This development will embrace the 20-minute neighbourhood model which promotes local living.

It ensures local people can access services and amenities, such as shops and play parks, easily.

It is part of the Elgin South Masterplan which provides a framework for a large new neighbourhood planned as three connected villages.

Crescent North is now fully completed and South Glassgreen is almost complete.

Meanwhile, Glassgreen Village phase two is under construction.

Village Garden in the east is finished.

And work on phases at Meadows North will commence at a later date.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups: