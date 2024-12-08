Neighbour fury over new homes, nursery and shops plan for Elgin and repairs revealed for town centre shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neighbour fury over new homes, nursery and shops plan for Elgin and repairs revealed for town centre shop

The latest Moray planning round-up also includes the latest on plans to transform the former Burghead post office and the approval to turn a Forres garage into a personal training studio.

By Sean McAngus
Drawing impression of new Elgin homes.. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy this week’s read which is full of interesting plans.

One neighbour has objected to new homes, a nursery and retail units proposed on the outskirts of Elgin.

Plans are also unveiled to make repairs to Elgin High Street shop.

But first, we reveal the latest on proposals to transform former Burghead post office.

Latest: New life for former post office

Last month, we first reported on how Burghead’s former post office could soon receive a new lease of life.

Last year, the post office shut down.

Building owner Ronald Stewart wanted to transform the building on Grant Street into a chip shop and cafe. 

Burghead Post Office
Burghead Post Office.

Floor plans show there will be a takeaway entrance with waiting and serving areas.

Meanwhile, there will also be cafe entrance with a counter and seating for around 10 people.

Floor plan for transformation. Image: CM Design

One neighbour has objected to the plans.

They claim the smell, increased noise levels in the evenings and restrictive parking could affect the renting potential of their property.

This, in turn, could impact a future sale if renting becomes a problem.

The neighbour conceded the new development would delight many locals.

However, they think no-one would want to live next door to it.

SUBMITTED: Repairs to Elgin High Street shop

Timpson shop seen in this Elgin town centre pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Timpson wants to make repairs to their Elgin High Street shop.

They have submitted proposals to install new concrete floor steps and wall linings.

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It comes after the discovery of extensive timber rot.

This has been caused by water entering via defective gutters, poor external detailing and lack of ventilation.

Repairs include gutters, rotten timbers being stripped out and one external wall will be tanked where water had saturated it between the toilets and office.

APPROVED: Forres personal trainer’s plans to transform garage

In October, we first reported on Forres fitness trainer Katie Hughes wanting to transform a vacant garage into a personal training studio.

She runs her own business, BodyWorks.

Papers showed the building in question is located to the east of Lea Cottage at 1 Mosset Terrace in Forres.

The garage pictured.

Now planning chiefs have given the go-ahead to give new life to the garage for small group training.

Any events taking place in the studio will be solely for the trainer and her clients.

This week, a building warrant was submitted which estimated the transformation could cost around £5,000.

The garage will be transformed.

OBJECTION: New homes, nursery and retail units in Elgin South

In October, we revealed Springfield Properties had lodged proposals for the Glassgreen Village development phase three in Elgin South.

They include 204 homes with 51 affordable and 153 private, four retail units and a nursery.

There is a mix of house types proposed from one bed flats to four bedroom family homes.

It has been designed to provide modern flexible living spaces where home working is facilitated by high speed fibre broadband and natural energy efficiency.

One of the four retail unit proposed.  Image: Springfield Properties PLC

What does one neighbour think?

One neighbour says it is a understatement to say they are “shocked, disgusted and utterly devastated” by the proposals.

The home owner said the main reason they bought their home was for their two children to see Scottish nature at its finest and benefit everyone’s health.

Drawing impression of new Elgin homes.

They say at least once a day, the family think how lucky they are for the view from one of the bedroom windows.

However, if approved the plans will ruin that and push the animals further and further away.

They also added: “When I was considering buying my house, we were told by the Springfield representative that “this house’s location is perfect because no one can build in this area due to gas lines.

“To live on a site that is mostly always being built on is one thing, but to have it on our door step is another.”

Site plan.

20-minute neighbourhood

This development will embrace the 20-minute neighbourhood model which promotes local living.

It ensures local people can access services and amenities, such as shops and play parks, easily.

It is part of the Elgin South Masterplan which provides a framework for a large new neighbourhood planned as three connected villages.

Crescent North is now fully completed and South Glassgreen is almost complete.

Meanwhile, Glassgreen Village phase two is under construction.

Village Garden in the east is finished.

And work on phases at Meadows North will commence at a later date.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups:

