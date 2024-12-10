Strike action to ground Christmas flights to Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland

Christmas and New Year flights from Edinburgh to the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland are at risk of being grounded.

It comes as North Air fuel tanker drivers at Edinburgh Airport will take continuous strike action for more than 19 days in a dispute over pay.

North Air is the only fuel supply company providing services to domestic and long-haul flights from Edinburgh airport, including Loganair’s domestic routes to the islands.

Unite the Union, the UK’s leading aviation trade union, announced the strike action today, Tuesday, November 10.

According to Unite, the pay dispute relates to a rejected 4.5% pay offer by the company, following years of below inflation pay increases.

The strike action will begin at 5am on December 18 and continue each day until 4:59am on January 6.

What island flights may be affected by Edinburgh Airport strikes?

The flights at risk of being grounded include the routes between Scotland’s capital and the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.

These include:

Kirkwall

Stornoway

Sumburgh

Sharon Graham, Unite the Union general secretary, said: “North Air is a highly profitable company that can fully afford to make a fair offer to our members but has refused to do so.

“Unite will always support our members in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Carrie Binnie, the trade union industrial officer, said: “North Air has no concern for their workers or the travelling public.

“Unite has had no option but to confirm imminent industrial action. North Air now has very limited time to resolve this dispute.

“The company’s belligerence is at serious risk of causing widespread travel disruption at Edinburgh airport over the festive season.”