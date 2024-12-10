Strike action to ground Christmas flights to Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strike action to ground Christmas flights to Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland

North Air, which provides refuelling services for Loganair’s routes to the islands, will take strike action between December 18 and January 6.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Loganair Saab 340
The 19-day strike action will include Christmas and New Year. Image: DC Thomson.

Christmas and New Year flights from Edinburgh to the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland are at risk of being grounded.

It comes as North Air fuel tanker drivers at Edinburgh Airport will take continuous strike action for more than 19 days in a dispute over pay.

North Air is the only fuel supply company providing services to domestic and long-haul flights from Edinburgh airport, including Loganair’s domestic routes to the islands.

Christmas and New Year flights between Edinburgh and the islands could be axed

Unite the Union, the UK’s leading aviation trade union, announced the strike action today, Tuesday, November 10.

According to Unite, the pay dispute relates to a rejected 4.5% pay offer by the company, following years of below inflation pay increases.

The strike action will begin at 5am on December 18 and continue each day until 4:59am on January 6.

What island flights may be affected by Edinburgh Airport strikes?

The flights at risk of being grounded include the routes between Scotland’s capital and the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.

These include: 

  • Kirkwall
  • Stornoway
  • Sumburgh

Sharon Graham, Unite the Union general secretary, said: “North Air is a highly profitable company that can fully afford to make a fair offer to our members but has refused to do so.

“Unite will always support our members in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Edinburgh airport.
The 19-day strike action would affect flights between Edinburgh Airport and Kirkwall, Stornoway and Sumburgh. Image: AC Manley/Shutterstock

Carrie Binnie, the trade union industrial officer, said: “North Air has no concern for their workers or the travelling public.

“Unite has had no option but to confirm imminent industrial action. North Air now has very limited time to resolve this dispute.

“The company’s belligerence is at serious risk of causing widespread travel disruption at Edinburgh airport over the festive season.”

