Construction ‘stepping up’ on £50million Aberdeen Beach redevelopment

Construction is about to step up on the £50million beach redevelopment – transforming the area into a destination that will make Aberdeen “the envy of other cities”.

“Significant work” will take place on the beachfront starting early 2025 into 2026.

Drainage and service works are already in progress and, in January, construction will begin on a new skateboard park, along with preparations for the new amphitheatre area.

The works are part Aberdeen City Council’s £150million City Centre and Beachfront Masterplan, which includes the biggest redevelopment of the beach area for 35 years.

The council, along with its development partner hub North Scotland, also announced they have reached financial close for the first phase of the project, with Robertson Construction Group confirmed as main contractor.

Richard Park, chief executive of hub North Scotland, said: “Financial close is a key moment and the culmination of three years hard work by the project team to get to this stage.

“I am delighted we have appointed the Robertson Group as our main contractor as they have an excellent track record in delivering major projects such as this.”

Aberdeen beach construction will be ‘envy of other cities’

The transformation will also see the creation of a “class-leading” beach park, a large events field and the “enhancement” of Broadhill with upgraded paths and “additional viewing platforms” with seating.

“The Rope Factory” will also offer children’s workshops and a large bespoke play structure.

Meanwhile, the events field with a new “amphitheatre effect design” will host festivals, larger concerts and gatherings.

The Broadhill work are due to be completed in the summer of 2025 while the beach and events parks will be completed in 2026.

Work is also due to begin shortly on stripping out the former beach leisure centre before demolition begins.

This is due to be completed in 2025.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill said: “As work continues at the beach in 2025, people will see the new facilities growing.

“I am looking forward to the work finishing and people of all ages being able to make use of the great new facilities at the beach.

“The council is committed to working with Aberdeen’s residents, beach users, partner organisations, and businesses at the beach to make Aberdeen Beach and the Links the envy of other cities and a place where local people and visitors alike will want to visit to again and again.”

Co-leader Councillor Christian Allard said: “The beachfront is one of the jewels in the city’s crown and the work taking place in the area will further transform the beach area for the enjoyment of everyone.

“This work which is very welcome is the biggest redevelopment the beachfront has had for 35 years and is the next step to make Aberdeen an even better place for residents and visitors to enjoy.”