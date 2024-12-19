Construction ‘stepping up’ on £50million Aberdeen Beach redevelopment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Construction ‘stepping up’ on £50million Aberdeen Beach redevelopment

In January, work will begin on a new skateboard park, along with preparations for the new amphitheatre area.

By Graham Fleming
It's the biggest redevelopment of the beach area for 35 years. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Construction is about to step up on the £50million beach redevelopment – transforming the area into a destination that will make Aberdeen “the envy of other cities”.

“Significant work” will take place on the beachfront starting early 2025 into 2026.

Drainage and service works are already in progress and, in January, construction will begin on a new skateboard park, along with preparations for the new amphitheatre area.

The works are part Aberdeen City Council’s £150million City Centre and Beachfront Masterplan, which includes the biggest redevelopment of the beach area for 35 years.

Councillors say the ongoing project will make the Aberdeen beachfront the “envy” of other cities. Image: Aberdeen City Council

 

The council, along with its development partner hub North Scotland, also announced they have reached financial close for the first phase of the project, with Robertson Construction Group confirmed as main contractor.

Richard Park, chief executive of hub North Scotland, said: “Financial close is a key moment and the culmination of three years hard work by the project team to get to this stage.

“I am delighted we have appointed the Robertson Group as our main contractor as they have an excellent track record in delivering major projects such as this.”

Designs for the new amphitheatre have been released. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Aberdeen beach construction will be ‘envy of other cities’

The transformation will also see the creation of a “class-leading” beach park, a large events field and the “enhancement” of Broadhill with upgraded paths and “additional viewing platforms” with seating.

“The Rope Factory” will also offer children’s workshops and a large bespoke play structure.

Meanwhile, the events field with a new “amphitheatre effect design” will host festivals, larger concerts and gatherings.

Aberdeen FC's beachfront stadium is still 'an option on the table' - but the city won't pay for it. Image: Aberdeen City Council
How the completed masterplan could look. Image: Aberdeen City Council

The Broadhill work are due to be completed in the summer of 2025 while the beach and events parks will be completed in 2026.

Work is also due to begin shortly on stripping out the former beach leisure centre before demolition begins.

This is due to be completed in 2025.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill said: “As work continues at the beach in 2025, people will see the new facilities growing.

“I am looking forward to the work finishing and people of all ages being able to make use of the great new facilities at the beach.

“The council is committed to working with Aberdeen’s residents, beach users, partner organisations, and businesses at the beach to make Aberdeen Beach and the Links the envy of other cities and a place where local people and visitors alike will want to visit to again and again.”

An artist's impression of the new Aberdeen beachfront playpark. Image: Aberdeen City Council
An artist’s impression of the new Aberdeen beachfront playpark. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Co-leader Councillor Christian Allard said: “The beachfront is one of the jewels in the city’s crown and the work taking place in the area will further transform the beach area for the enjoyment of everyone.

“This work which is very welcome is the biggest redevelopment the beachfront has had for 35 years and is the next step to make Aberdeen an even better place for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

