New documentary celebrates life of ‘Ceilidh King’ Fergie MacDonald

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

New documentary celebrates life of ‘Ceilidh King’ Fergie MacDonald

The hour-long documentary will air on BBC Alba on Hogmanay.

By Ellie Milne
Fergie MacDonald
The late Fergie MacDonald is the subject of new BBC Alba documentary. Image: BBC Alba.

A documentary celebrating the life of the late Fergie MacDonald will debut on Hogmanay.

The hour-long programme has been described as a special tribute to ‘The Ceilidh King’, who died a day before his 87th birthday in April this year.

Although born in Glasgow, Duncan Ferguson MacDonald, known to all as Fergie, lived most of his life in the west Highlands.

Fergie MacDonald with his accordion
Fergie MacDonald started playing the accordion at 14. Image: HebCelt.

The legendary accordion player entertained audiences for more than 70 years, having started playing at age 14.

“Fergie Macdonald: The Ceilidh King” will tell the story of his life and career, from his childhood in Moidart to the stand-out moments of his prolific 60-year music career.

It will be shown in Gaelic with English subtitles, and debut on BBC Alba at 9.30pm on Tuesday December 31.

Gaelic documentary on the life of Fergie MacDonald

Having released around 50 albums, he spent his lifetime filling dance halls across Scotland with his distinctive brand of dynamic West Coast ceilidh music.

Viewers will also hear about Fergie’s other life as an accomplished sportsman, which inspired his hit single The Shinty Referee.

He earned 14 caps for Scotland as a clay shooter and had a stint as a trainer for Fort William Shinty Club.

Fergie MacDonald
Fergie MacDonald was known as the Ceilidh King. Image: Supplied.

The documentary will feature unseen footage of his final TV interview, as well as a host of heartfelt tributes from many of his friends, family, fellow musicians and sports people.

Among the guests are Gary Innes, founding member of Mànran, and folk musician, Phil Cunningham, who share their memories of Fergie.

Innes said: “Fergie is an integral part of the tapestry that is the Scottish traditional music scene.

“So many of today’s most successful traditional bands draw inspiration from his achievements and skill.

“He was a truly authentic character, and his music still plays in our hearts.”

Kathleen MacInnes
A documentary about Kathleen MacInnes will air on January 1, 2025. Image: BBC Alba.

BBC Alba will also air a documentary on New Year’s Day about the life of Gaelic singer Kathleen MacInnes.

“Kathleen NicAonghais: Kathleen MacInnes” will feature the musician returning to South Uist to explore her performing roots.

The show will air on BBC Alba at 9pm on Wednesday, January 1.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox. 

Conversation