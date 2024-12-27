New documentary celebrates life of ‘Ceilidh King’ Fergie MacDonald

A documentary celebrating the life of the late Fergie MacDonald will debut on Hogmanay.

The hour-long programme has been described as a special tribute to ‘The Ceilidh King’, who died a day before his 87th birthday in April this year.

Although born in Glasgow, Duncan Ferguson MacDonald, known to all as Fergie, lived most of his life in the west Highlands.

The legendary accordion player entertained audiences for more than 70 years, having started playing at age 14.

“Fergie Macdonald: The Ceilidh King” will tell the story of his life and career, from his childhood in Moidart to the stand-out moments of his prolific 60-year music career.

It will be shown in Gaelic with English subtitles, and debut on BBC Alba at 9.30pm on Tuesday December 31.

Gaelic documentary on the life of Fergie MacDonald

Having released around 50 albums, he spent his lifetime filling dance halls across Scotland with his distinctive brand of dynamic West Coast ceilidh music.

Viewers will also hear about Fergie’s other life as an accomplished sportsman, which inspired his hit single The Shinty Referee.

He earned 14 caps for Scotland as a clay shooter and had a stint as a trainer for Fort William Shinty Club.

The documentary will feature unseen footage of his final TV interview, as well as a host of heartfelt tributes from many of his friends, family, fellow musicians and sports people.

Among the guests are Gary Innes, founding member of Mànran, and folk musician, Phil Cunningham, who share their memories of Fergie.

Innes said: “Fergie is an integral part of the tapestry that is the Scottish traditional music scene.

“So many of today’s most successful traditional bands draw inspiration from his achievements and skill.

“He was a truly authentic character, and his music still plays in our hearts.”

BBC Alba will also air a documentary on New Year’s Day about the life of Gaelic singer Kathleen MacInnes.

“Kathleen NicAonghais: Kathleen MacInnes” will feature the musician returning to South Uist to explore her performing roots.

The show will air on BBC Alba at 9pm on Wednesday, January 1.

