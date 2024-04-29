‘A multifaceted character of musical genius’: Hundreds turn out for final farewell to Ceilidh King Fergie MacDonald

There were tears, but also laughter; solemnity mixed with fun. And of course music.

They came from near and far to pay a final farewell to Fergie MacDonald, the Ceilidh King, who died last week a day before his 87th birthday.

More than 200 mourners packed into Our Lady of the Angels Church in Mingarry.

Dozens of others stood outside on the rain in what the priest Father Joseph Udoh said was a “typical Highland day”.

Entertaining audiences for more than 70 years

Father Udoh said the gathering was a testimony to Fergie’s popularity not just in the community but nationally and internationally.

The legendary accordion player had been entertaining audiences for more than 70 years, having started playing aged 14.

Although born in Glasgow, Duncan Ferguson MacDonald, known to all as Fergie, lived most of his life in and became associated with the west Highlands.

On demob from the Army, where he was a physical training instructor, he graduated as a physiotherapist.

He formed his first band in 1953 and cut his first record in 1962.

He was still performing in his 80s, issuing his 50th album in 2020 during lockdown.

An MBE and the Hall of Fame

A year later he was made an MBE and played in a special concert to mark the occasion. That night, he became the oldest person to headline the Empire Theatre at Eden Court in Inverness.

His accolades over the years also included being inducted into the Scottish traditional music Hall of Fame.

His song The Shinty Referee was also an international hit and reached the top of the iTunes World Music Charts.

But he was more than just a musician. He once listed his other occupations over the years as band leader, hotelier, poacher, gamekeeper, red deer manager, singer, writer, composer, local historian and Highland Games chieftain.

He was also an author, having in 2028 published the book The Moidart Sniper, written with Allan Henderson. It told the story of his father John (Ton) MacDonald, a sniper with the Lovat Scouts Sharpshooters in the First World War.

Fergie himself was also an accomplished shooter and represented Scotland at clay pigeon shooting.

Each aspect of his life was represented with items laid by his family at the front of the church at the start of the service – his accordion, a microphone, a set of antlers and his international shooting jacket.

Family friend and Skippinish band member Angus MacPhail outlined Fergie’s many achievements but also his pride and devotion to his family and his love for music and of laughter.

“Known to the world as an entertainer, behind the scenes Fergie was the most devoted loving caring man, with an unconditional love for his family.”

Mr MacPhail raised a laugh with his tales of a strict schoolmistress keeping the school open just for a young Fergie, who lived nearby, during a severe winter while his classmates were unable to travel.

During his physiotherapy days he was also responsible for transporting nine deer carcases in a works vehicle, including two sitting up in the front set strapped in with seat belts.

The subject of so many stories

Mr MacPhail ended by telling the congregation the word ‘legend’ did not do justice to Fergie.

“There is no man in western Scotland who is the subject of so many stories as Fergie MacDonald. This is no accident.

“All are told with a collective feeling of warmth respect love and adoration for this multifaceted character of musical genius”.

At the end of the service, Mary Ann Kennedy and Margaret Ford sang a Gaelic song accompanied by Fergie’s son John on accordion, as well as musicians Phil Cunningham, Ingrid Henderson and Iain MacFarlane.

It was followed by a rendition of the song Loch Maree Islands which Fergie took to the top of the Scottish pop charts in 1966 and became his signature tune.

The coffin was then carried from the church, led by four pipers playing the tune Afghanistan, written by Fergie.

As the rain continued to fall, the procession made the short distance to the family home and burial plot.

And the music goes on

In traditional gamekeepers style, ten guns, including Fergie’s widow Maureen and son John fired a three-volley salute.

The Ceilidh King was then laid to rest surrounded by his loved ones, and more music.

Fellow musicians were invited to bring their instruments to the funeral and the ceilidh continued in his memory.

Fergie’s daughter Morven Anne MacDonald, said: “It was a fitting send off. Everyone will remember him for the fun and the craic and the nonsense.

“He will also be remembered for the kindness and encouragement to everyone he met.

“And we are lucky we still have the music.”