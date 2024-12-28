Body of a man discovered in waters off the coast of Shetland

A man’s body has been found in the water off the coast of Shetland.

The discovery was made at 11.40am on Saturday December 28 in Scousborough Bay.

While formal identification is still to take place, the family of the missing man Ian Napier, 58, have been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.40 am on Saturday, 28 December, 2024 police were made aware of a body found in the water at Scousborough Bay, Shetland.

“Formal identification is still to take place however the family of missing man Ian Napier, 58, has been informed.”

Adding: “The death is not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Police and coastguard teams had been out searching for Mr Napier.