Trains cancelled and roads blocked as downpours disrupt north and north-east

Heavy downpours are causing widespread chaos across northern Scotland, leading to train cancellations and road closures.

Flooding has disrupted travel, with many services at risk of being cancelled. Rail services along the West Highland Line, connecting Mallaig and Glasgow, have been suspended due to flooding, while rural communities face isolation as roads become impassable.

A Met Office weather warning for rain and snow remains in effect across northern Scotland until the end of 2024, impacting Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands, as well as Skye and the Western Isles.

Forecasters predict up to six inches of rain could fall in western Scotland over the next 48 hours, worsening conditions across the region.

A total of 18 flood warnings have been issued across Scotland today in light of the conditions, affecting areas of Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside as well as Skye and Lochaber.

Train services cancelled due to flooding

Commuters are facing a bleak start to the week as ScotRail amendts and cancels services.

Engineers from Network Rail Scotland were called to the West Highland Line this morning following reports of flooding at Glenfinnan Station.

Services were cancelled and the line was closed as teams addressed the problem.

Staff confirmed a nearby watercourse had overflowed causing flooding on the tracks, but this has since been rectified.

Various services between Oban and Glasgow have also been axed from the schedule due to the weather.

ScotRail’s 4.34 pm service from Glasgow to Oban will terminate at Crainlarich, with no onward journey available.

Meanwhile, the 8.20 pm service from Crainlarich to Mallaig will start from Fort William.

On the Highland Main Line, services bound for Inverness will now terminate at Perth as a result of the severe weather.

Replacement buses will service stations along the route and connect passengers to onward services.

The alterations have been made due to rising water levels on the Gynack Burn at Kingussie.

Network Rail Scotland has released footage on social media showing water rising through the rail crossing over the river, with staff stressing water levels “remain too high to safely run trains.

Blanket speed restrictions have been imposed across all lines as a safety precaution.

Road closures in place as heavy rain continues

In Aberdeenshire, the A90 between Fraserburgh and Peterhead is flooded. Drivers are being advised to drive at a reduced speed.

In the Highlands, motorists are being forced to turn back on the A862 Inverness to Beauly road due to severe flooding.

The route is blocked on the outskirts of Kirkhill, four miles east of Beauly.

