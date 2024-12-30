Trains cancelled and roads blocked as downpours disrupt north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trains cancelled and roads blocked as downpours disrupt north and north-east

A Met Office weather warning for rain and snow remains in effect across northern Scotland.

By Michelle Henderson
A yellow weather warning is in place for the rest of 2024. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Heavy downpours are causing widespread chaos across northern Scotland, leading to train cancellations and road closures.

Flooding has disrupted travel, with many services at risk of being cancelled. Rail services along the West Highland Line, connecting Mallaig and Glasgow, have been suspended due to flooding, while rural communities face isolation as roads become impassable.

A Met Office weather warning for rain and snow remains in effect across northern Scotland until the end of 2024, impacting Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands, as well as Skye and the Western Isles.

Forecasters predict up to six inches of rain could fall in western Scotland over the next 48 hours, worsening conditions across the region.

A total of 18 flood warnings have been issued across Scotland today in light of the conditions, affecting areas of Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside as well as Skye and Lochaber.

Train services cancelled due to flooding

Commuters are facing a bleak start to the week as ScotRail amendts and cancels services.

Engineers from Network Rail Scotland were called to the West Highland Line this morning following reports of flooding at Glenfinnan Station.

Services were cancelled and the line was closed as teams addressed the problem.

Staff confirmed a nearby watercourse had overflowed causing flooding on the tracks, but this has since been rectified.

Flooding along tracks on West Highland Line.
Engineers from Network Rail have released images showing the area of flooding they addressed on the West Highland Line. Image: Network Rail Scotland.

Various services between Oban and Glasgow have also been axed from the schedule due to the weather.

ScotRail’s 4.34 pm service from Glasgow to Oban will terminate at Crainlarich, with no onward journey available.

Meanwhile, the 8.20 pm service from Crainlarich to Mallaig will start from Fort William.

On the Highland Main Line, services bound for Inverness will now terminate at Perth as a result of the severe weather.

Replacement buses will service stations along the route and connect passengers to onward services.

The alterations have been made due to rising water levels on the Gynack Burn at Kingussie.

Network Rail Scotland has released footage on social media showing water rising through the rail crossing over the river, with staff stressing water levels “remain too high to safely run trains.

Blanket speed restrictions have been imposed across all lines as a safety precaution.

Road closures in place as heavy rain continues

In Aberdeenshire, the A90 between Fraserburgh and Peterhead is flooded. Drivers are being advised to drive at a reduced speed.

In the Highlands, motorists are being forced to turn back on the A862 Inverness to Beauly road due to severe flooding.

The route is blocked on the outskirts of Kirkhill, four miles east of Beauly.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

