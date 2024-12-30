New Year’s Honours: The 13 recipients from Moray, Inverness and the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

New Year’s Honours: The 13 recipients from Moray, Inverness and the Highlands

Community heroes, the chairperson of a construction company and a Paralympian are among locals listed on the 2025 New Year's Honours list.

Karla Stevenson has been recognised for her work in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Image: Scottish Parliament.
By Ena Saracevic

A Paralympian, firefighter and charity volunteers are among 13 people from Inverness, the Highlands and Moray included in the New Year’s Honours list.

Several residents have been recognised for services to their communities alongside others from across the UK.

Here is the full list of New Year’s Honours recipients from Moray, Inverness and the Highlands.

Moray

OBE

Alexander Adam has received an OBE. Image: Gordon Lennox/DCT.

Sandy Adam, from Elgin, has been recognised for his work as the chairman of Springfield Properties.

Mr Adam is the grandson of the founder of Springfield and has worked for the company since the 1980s.

On receiving the award, he said: “It is a real honour to receive recognition for a company with strong roots in Moray and the Highlands.

“It’s a tribute to all the hard work and dedication of our employees over many years.

“I strongly believe everyone in Scotland deserves a good home and I am very proud of Springfield’s commitment to providing high quality, energy efficient homes across Scotland.”

Inverness

MBE

David Matthews has been made MBE. Image: Facebook.

David Matthews, from Inverness, has been made MBE in recognition of his work with the charity Samaritans.

He is currently embarking on a fundraising challenge called The Listening Walk – a two-year mission to visit all 201 Samaritans branches.

BEM

Elizabeth Mcclurg works as a wildlife volunteer and was also the previous chairperson of Merkinch Community Council.

She has been recognised with a BEM for her dedication to volunteering in the Merkinch area of Inverness.

Highlands

MBE

Finlay Graham, who has won multiple Paralympic medals, has been awarded an MBE. Image: PA.

Finlay Graham is a competitive cyclist who is originally from Strathpeffer and has been made MBE.

The 25-year-old former Dingwall Academy pupil won a Paralympic silver medal in the games earlier this year. 

William David Lipp is the chairman of RNLI Invergordon and has been made MBE.

He is well-known within the team for his longstanding service – beginning his RNLI career in 1974 from the inception of the Lifeboat Station in the town.

Dr Chris Robinson, a GP and volunteer from Lochaber, has been made MBE for his services to the community.

Kirstin Grant has received an MBE. Image: Andrew Smith

Kirstin Grant, from Nairn, has been made MBE for her services to young people with additional support needs.

Michael Brett Young DL, from Sutherland, has been made MBE for his service to veterans and the vulnerable.

Graeme Dunnett from the Highlands has received an MBE in the New Year's Honours list.
Graeme Dunnett has received an MBE. Image: Facebook.

Graeme Dunnett, from Caithness, has been made MBE for his work as head of the division of Nuclear Restoration Services in Dounreay.

Hayley Bangs is the chairwoman of the Kyle of Sutherland Youth Development group and has been awarded a BEM for her services to the community.

BEM

John Goulder, from Sutherland, has been awarded a BEM for his services to the drystone walling sector.

He has also been recognised for his work with the community in Rosehall.

Alexander Mackintosh, retired chairman of Nairn County FC, has been recognised with a BEM for his involvement with the club for over six decades.

Earlier this year, the club said Alexander is the only man who can “truly lay claim to the title ‘Mr Nairn County’” due to his extensive role promoting and fundraising at the club.

KFSM

Karla Stevenson has been recognised in the New Year's Honours list for her work in the fire service.
Karla Stevenson has been recognised for her work in the fire service. Image: Scottish Parliament.

Karla Stevenson, from Beauly, was awarded the Kings Fire Service Medal for her commitment as a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service station commander.

She started working as a firefighter in 2000 but took up the role of station commander in 2020.

You can find lists of New Year’s Honours 2025 recipients in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire plus Oban, the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland here.

Conversation