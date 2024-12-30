New Year’s Honours: The 13 recipients from Moray, Inverness and the Highlands

A Paralympian, firefighter and charity volunteers are among 13 people from Inverness, the Highlands and Moray included in the New Year’s Honours list.

Several residents have been recognised for services to their communities alongside others from across the UK.

Here is the full list of New Year’s Honours recipients from Moray, Inverness and the Highlands.

Moray

OBE

Sandy Adam, from Elgin, has been recognised for his work as the chairman of Springfield Properties.

Mr Adam is the grandson of the founder of Springfield and has worked for the company since the 1980s.

On receiving the award, he said: “It is a real honour to receive recognition for a company with strong roots in Moray and the Highlands.

“It’s a tribute to all the hard work and dedication of our employees over many years.

“I strongly believe everyone in Scotland deserves a good home and I am very proud of Springfield’s commitment to providing high quality, energy efficient homes across Scotland.”

Inverness

MBE

David Matthews, from Inverness, has been made MBE in recognition of his work with the charity Samaritans.

He is currently embarking on a fundraising challenge called The Listening Walk – a two-year mission to visit all 201 Samaritans branches.

BEM

Elizabeth Mcclurg works as a wildlife volunteer and was also the previous chairperson of Merkinch Community Council.

She has been recognised with a BEM for her dedication to volunteering in the Merkinch area of Inverness.

Highlands

MBE

Finlay Graham is a competitive cyclist who is originally from Strathpeffer and has been made MBE.

The 25-year-old former Dingwall Academy pupil won a Paralympic silver medal in the games earlier this year.

William David Lipp is the chairman of RNLI Invergordon and has been made MBE.

He is well-known within the team for his longstanding service – beginning his RNLI career in 1974 from the inception of the Lifeboat Station in the town.

Dr Chris Robinson, a GP and volunteer from Lochaber, has been made MBE for his services to the community.

Kirstin Grant, from Nairn, has been made MBE for her services to young people with additional support needs.

Michael Brett Young DL, from Sutherland, has been made MBE for his service to veterans and the vulnerable.

Graeme Dunnett, from Caithness, has been made MBE for his work as head of the division of Nuclear Restoration Services in Dounreay.

Hayley Bangs is the chairwoman of the Kyle of Sutherland Youth Development group and has been awarded a BEM for her services to the community.

BEM

John Goulder, from Sutherland, has been awarded a BEM for his services to the drystone walling sector.

He has also been recognised for his work with the community in Rosehall.

Alexander Mackintosh, retired chairman of Nairn County FC, has been recognised with a BEM for his involvement with the club for over six decades.

Earlier this year, the club said Alexander is the only man who can “truly lay claim to the title ‘Mr Nairn County’” due to his extensive role promoting and fundraising at the club.

KFSM

Karla Stevenson, from Beauly, was awarded the Kings Fire Service Medal for her commitment as a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service station commander.

She started working as a firefighter in 2000 but took up the role of station commander in 2020.

You can find lists of New Year’s Honours 2025 recipients in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire plus Oban, the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland here.