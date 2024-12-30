Family of missing man last seen in Grantown-on-Spey on Christmas Eve ‘extremely upset and concerned’ as dog units and mountain rescue join search

The family of a missing man last seen in Grantown-on-Spey on Christmas Eve are “extremely upset and concerned” by his disappearance.

Police dog units and local mountain rescue teams have joined the search for Marc Drostle, who was last sighted was in the Anagach Woods area, at around 3pm on Tuesday, December 24.

The 28-year-old had travelled from London to Aviemore, arriving on Thursday December 12.

There have been sightings of Mr Drostle between December 19 and December 21, in and around Abernethy National Nature Reserve, near Nethy Bridge.

Authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for Mr Drostle, who is known to walk long distances and could be “following the course of the River Spey heading to Moray”.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9in tall, slim build, with dark hair and is believed to be wearing a black puffer jacket and carrying a blue rucksack.

Marc Drostle last seen on Christmas Eve in Grantown

Inspector Craig Johnstone said: “Since Marc was reported missing on Saturday, December 21, we have been carrying out extensive searches and enquiries.

“Officers, led by specialist search advisors, have been assisted by police dogs and local mountain rescue teams.

“Our partner agencies are also helping with searches. Despite these efforts and previous appeals, we have yet to trace him.

“His family and friends are extremely upset and concerned by his disappearance.

“We are grateful for any assistance from the public in sharing our appeal and reporting any sightings or information that may help.

“We also urge people with any cabins, outbuildings or sheds to check them in case Marc has sought shelter from the weather conditions.

Anyone with sightings or information should call Police Scotland on 101 and quote reference 1774 of December 21.