Family of missing man last seen in Grantown-on-Spey on Christmas Eve ‘extremely upset and concerned’ as dog units and mountain rescue join search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Family of missing man last seen in Grantown-on-Spey on Christmas Eve ‘extremely upset and concerned’ as dog units and mountain rescue join search

The 28-year-old from London was last seen near Grantown-on-Spey on Christmas Eve.

By Ross Hempseed
Marc Drostle
Marc Drostle was last seen near Grantown on Christmas Eve. Image: Police Scotland.

The family of a missing man last seen in Grantown-on-Spey on Christmas Eve are “extremely upset and concerned” by his disappearance.

Police dog units and local mountain rescue teams have joined the search for Marc Drostle, who was last sighted was in the Anagach Woods area, at around 3pm on Tuesday, December 24.

The 28-year-old had travelled from London to Aviemore, arriving on Thursday December 12.

There have been sightings of Mr Drostle between December 19 and December 21, in and around Abernethy National Nature Reserve, near Nethy Bridge.

Authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for Mr Drostle, who is known to walk long distances and could be “following the course of the River Spey heading to Moray”.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9in tall, slim build, with dark hair and is believed to be wearing a black puffer jacket and carrying a blue rucksack.

Marc Drostle last seen on Christmas Eve in Grantown

Inspector Craig Johnstone said: “Since Marc was reported missing on Saturday, December 21, we have been carrying out extensive searches and enquiries.

“Officers, led by specialist search advisors, have been assisted by police dogs and local mountain rescue teams.

“Our partner agencies are also helping with searches. Despite these efforts and previous appeals, we have yet to trace him.

“His family and friends are extremely upset and concerned by his disappearance.

“We are grateful for any assistance from the public in sharing our appeal and reporting any sightings or information that may help.

“We also urge people with any cabins, outbuildings or sheds to check them in case Marc has sought shelter from the weather conditions.

Anyone with sightings or information should call Police Scotland on 101 and quote reference 1774 of December 21.

Conversation