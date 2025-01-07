Highland mum brings derelict mansion to life to launch new nursery

A Highland homeowner has brought a derelict mansion back to life after 60 years of neglect – and now hopes to use it to benefit her community.

Christina Logue purchased Inverarnie Lodge back in 2019 with ambitious plans to transform it into the perfect family home.

Extensive renovations have been made to both the building’s interior and exterior, breathing new life into the countryside property.

The lodge – just a 10-minute drive from Inverness city centre – had lain derelict for over sixty years.

Six years into the renovation work, the Logue family are now preparing to open their doors to the community by launching a new family business.

‘It’s far too big just to be our house’

Christina has unveiled plans to open the Little Lodge Nursery in March, to put ‘wasted’ space to good use.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, the proud homeowner said the property is “far too big” to feature as just their family’s residence.

She said: “The main part of it is done now. We’ve just a few things to finish and only need a couple of months to get it done.

“But it just started to feel like such a waste of a big building. It’s far too large to be just our home.”

‘People have been telling me there’s no childcare locally’

The exciting venture was prompted by the growing demand for childcare services in her neighbourhood.

She added: “I believe that the nurseries in Inverness are pretty much full, so it sounds like there is room for another place.

“I have got a two-year-old myself so I just thought it would be nice to do something with little ones.

“And I’ve been getting feedback for some time that there is very little childcare in the local area until children are age three and they can go to Farr School nursery.”

Christina has set aside two playrooms and a nap room indoors for the Little Lodge Nursery- together with a separate kitchen and dining space.

There is also an extensive outdoor play area complete with a kids’ cabin for messy play activities.

Christina will take a step back from her role as a director of an export business to lead the nursery, with her husband.

Little Lodge Nursery will help families spend more time at home

Little Lodge Nursery will open in a matter of months and she hopes it will be a welcome arrival for neighbours.

Christina said: “There is one family that has to travel from Farr to Ardersier to take their kids to nursery – so that’s adding on a good hour-long drive for them each day.

“Now, they are going to drop their kids off with me and that’s going to be a five-minute journey for them.

“It will give them extra time to spend with their children.”

“And they won’t be dropping them off with strangers. It will feel like dropping them off with friends.”

Anyone interested in part-time or full-time childcare can contact Christina on 07900 553036.