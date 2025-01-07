Highland mum brings derelict mansion to life to launch new nursery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland mum brings derelict mansion to life to launch new nursery

Christina Logue has unveiled plans to open Little Lodge Nursery at her home this Spring.

Inerarnie Lodge exterior surrounded by trees.
Inverarnie Lodge has undergone extensive renovations over the last six years. Image: Christina Logue.
By Michelle Henderson

A Highland homeowner has brought a derelict mansion back to life after 60 years of neglect – and now hopes to use it to benefit her community.

Christina Logue purchased Inverarnie Lodge back in 2019 with ambitious plans to transform it into the perfect family home.

Extensive renovations have been made to both the building’s interior and exterior, breathing new life into the countryside property.

The lodge – just a 10-minute drive from Inverness city centre – had lain derelict for over sixty years.

Broken wall outside Inverarnie Lodge.
Inverarnie Lodge was in a state of ruin when the Logue family bought the property in 2019. Image: Christina Logue.
Ceiling damaged next to staircase.
Inverarnie Lodge lay derelict for more than six decades. Image: Christina Logue.

Six years into the renovation work, the Logue family are now preparing to open their doors to the community by launching a new family business.

‘It’s far too big just to be our house’

Christina has unveiled plans to open the Little Lodge Nursery in March, to put ‘wasted’ space to good use.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, the proud homeowner said the property is “far too big” to feature as just their family’s residence.

She said: “The main part of it is done now. We’ve just a few things to finish and only need a couple of months to get it done.

“But it just started to feel like such a waste of a big building. It’s far too large to be just our home.”

Facade of Inverarnie Lodge.
Inverarnie Lodge required significant restoration. Image: Christina Logue.
Inerarnie Lodge exterior surrounded by trees.
Over the past six years, the transformation of Inverarnie Lodge has been incredible. Image: Christina Logue.

‘People have been telling me there’s no childcare locally’

The exciting venture was prompted by the growing demand for childcare services in her neighbourhood.

She added: “I believe that the nurseries in Inverness are pretty much full, so it sounds like there is room for another place.

“I have got a two-year-old myself so I just thought it would be nice to do something with little ones.

“And I’ve been getting feedback for some time that there is very little childcare in the local area until children are age three and they can go to Farr School nursery.”

Christina in a yellow jumper holding her daughter in her arms.
Christina, pictured with her daughter, is preparing to open a new nursery within their family home. Image: Christina Logue.

Christina has set aside two playrooms and a nap room indoors for the Little Lodge Nursery- together with a separate kitchen and dining space.

There is also an extensive outdoor play area complete with a kids’ cabin for messy play activities.

Inverarnie Lodge with rug and sofa.
Inverarnie Lodge has undergone extensive renovation. Image: Christina Logue.
Modern bathroom with walk in shower and brown wooden doors.
The Lodge has been finished to modern standards. Image: Christina Logue.

Christina will take a step back from her role as a director of an export business to lead the nursery, with her husband.

Little Lodge Nursery will help families spend more time at home

Little Lodge Nursery will open in a matter of months and she hopes it will be a welcome arrival for neighbours.

Christina said: “There is one family that has to travel from Farr to Ardersier to take their kids to nursery – so that’s adding on a good hour-long drive for them each day.

“Now, they are going to drop their kids off with me and that’s going to be a five-minute journey for them.

“It will give them extra time to spend with their children.”

Yellow poster for Little Lodge Nursery with house in the centre of their branding.
The Little Lodge Nursery will open to the public this Spring. Image: Christina Logue.

“And they won’t be dropping them off with strangers. It will feel like dropping them off with friends.”

Anyone interested in part-time or full-time childcare can contact Christina on 07900 553036.

